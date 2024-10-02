Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 3.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 3.25 cents at $4.32 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 17 cents at $6.13 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 3.75 cents at $3.89 a bushel. Nov. soybeans fell by 0.25 cent at $10.55 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 2.48 cents at $1.88 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was up 3.97 cents at $2.48 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 2 cents at $.77 a pound.

