First Horizon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $218 million.

The bank, based in Memphis, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $828 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $821.6 million.

