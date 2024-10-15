FB Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.2 million.…

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $169.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $89.5 million, which missed Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBK

