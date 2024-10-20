Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek A loaded NFL Sunday is already underway, and now is a great…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek A loaded NFL Sunday is already underway, and now is a great time to activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Sign up here to unlock a bet $5, get $200 bonus offer for any NFL Week 7 matchup.

Sports bettors who sign up via the DraftKings promo code links on this page won’t need to enter a code when signing up. That’s because these links will activate the bet $5, get $200 bonus offer instantly.

There are plenty of games to choose from today. Games like Lions-Vikings, Texans-Packers, Bengals-Browns, and Eagles-Giants will get plenty of attention in the early afternoon window. Later on, the San Francisco 49ers will play host to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Click here to unlock the latest DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Sunday: Score $200 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos SGP Boost for NFL Week 7 Playoffs, Odds Boosts, Dynasty Rewards, Free Contests Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 20, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

When it comes new user offers, DraftKings Sportsbook has the largest guaranteed bonus in the business. Plus, their initial deposit requirement of just $5 is the lowest in the industry. You’ll lock-in a 40x return in bonus bets no matter what with this new user offer.

You can also choose the game or player market of your choice with this offer. For example, you could just as easily take the Commanders to cover the spread as you could on Saquon Barkley to score the first TD of the Eagles-Giants game. Win or lose, you’ll collect $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will be eligible for use on any other matchup this week.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Any prospective bettor who wants to sign up for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook will need to complete a few steps. Here’s how to get in on the action:

Sign up here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer.

to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, date of birth, and email address.

Make your first deposit of $5 or more.

Head to the NFL game of your choice.

Place a $5+ initial wager on any market.

If your first cash bet settles as a win, you’ll earn a cash profit and your stake back. Win or lose, you’ll secure $200 in bonus bets.

More In-App Offers

If you head to the promos section of the app, you’ll find a bevy of in-app promos. This includes the PHI vs. NYG SGP Boost promo. With this offer, you’ll earn a same-game parlay boost for the Eagles-Giants game. There’s also the NFL Sunday Live Drive Boost Pack. This comes with four profit boosts for NFL Live Drive props. Plus, you can build an NFL TD scorer parlay, SGP, or SGPx bet and get a profit boost of up to 100% with the NFL TD Scorer Stepped Up promo.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.