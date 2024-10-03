Constellation Brands: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 billion…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 billion in its fiscal second quarter.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had a loss of $6.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.11 per share.

The wine, liquor and beer company posted revenue of $3.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.92 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.95 billion.

Constellation Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.60 to $13.80 per share.

