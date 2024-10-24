CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 579 584¼ 575 581½ +3 Mar 599¼ 603½ 594¼ 600¾ +2½ May 607¾ 613¼ 604 610½ +2¼ Jul 615 618¼ 609½ 615¼ +1¼ Sep 623¾ 627¼ 618½ 624¼ +¾ Dec 637¼ 640 631 637¼ +½ Mar 647¼ 647¼ 642¾ 645¾ +¼ May 646¼ — ¼ Jul 634¾ — ¼ Sep 641¾ — ¼ Dec 653 — ¼ Mar 662¾ — ¼ May 641 — ¼ Jul 603½ — ¼ Est. sales 98,356. Wed.’s sales 83,569 Wed.’s open int 406,629 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 418¾ 424 418¼ 421½ +2½ Mar 431¾ 436¾ 431¼ 435 +3 May 439½ 443½ 439 441¾ +2 Jul 443¼ 447¼ 443 445¼ +1½ Sep 435 439½ 435 438 +2½ Dec 441¼ 445¾ 441¼ 443½ +1¾ Mar 452½ 455½ 452 454¼ +2 May 458 461½ 457½ 460¼ +2 Jul 464¾ 465½ 463 464 +2 Sep 450¼ 451¼ 450 450 +¼ Dec 450½ 451½ 449¼ 450¼ Jul 467 Dec 448¼ +1¾ Est. sales 446,201. Wed.’s sales 421,538 Wed.’s open int 1,663,332, up 19,877 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 380 383¾ 373½ 376¾ —3¾ Mar 378 380½ 372¾ 375 —3 May 378 378 374½ 374½ —1¼ Jul 374¾ —1¼ Sep 370½ —1¼ Dec 372¾ —1¼ Mar 371¾ —1¼ May 377¾ —1¼ Jul 366½ —1¼ Sep 382¼ —1¼ Est. sales 299. Wed.’s sales 299 Wed.’s open int 3,991 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 997½ 1012¼ 994¼ 996¼ —1¼ Jan 1005 1018 1002½ 1005 Mar 1015½ 1028 1012¾ 1016 +¼ May 1031 1040 1026¼ 1030¼ +1¼ Jul 1045 1050¾ 1037¾ 1041¾ +1½ Aug 1045½ 1051½ 1038¾ 1042½ +1¼ Sep 1033¼ 1042¼ 1030¾ 1034¾ +¾ Nov 1035¼ 1045 1031¾ 1036¼ +½ Jan 1049 1053¾ 1045 1048 +½ Mar 1054¾ 1054¾ 1049 1052¼ +½ May 1059¼ +½ Jul 1071 1071 1064½ 1067½ +½ Aug 1064 +½ Sep 1052½ +1¾ Nov 1060 1060 1053¾ 1053¾ +1 Jul 1073¾ +1 Nov 1055½ +1 Est. sales 388,065. Wed.’s sales 352,463 Wed.’s open int 937,882 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 43.40 45.10 43.38 44.33 +.94 Jan 43.33 44.93 43.30 44.25 +.94 Mar 43.39 44.94 43.38 44.29 +.91 May 43.52 45.00 43.51 44.40 +.88 Jul 43.60 45.01 43.59 44.44 +.83 Aug 43.39 44.75 43.35 44.22 +.81 Sep 43.14 44.43 43.14 43.93 +.77 Oct 42.88 44.00 42.88 43.58 +.76 Dec 42.99 43.96 42.82 43.51 +.75 Jan 43.70 43.70 43.48 43.48 +.75 Mar 43.62 43.62 43.42 43.42 +.72 May 43.48 +.71 Jul 43.56 +.73 Aug 43.33 +.63 Sep 43.28 +.63 Oct 43.15 +.63 Dec 43.02 +.63 Jul 42.91 +.63 Oct 42.90 +.63 Dec 42.64 +.63 Est. sales 140,681. Wed.’s sales 135,578 Wed.’s open int 526,757 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 314.50 317.40 310.10 310.40 —4.60 Jan 313.30 316.20 309.90 310.20 —3.50 Mar 313.30 316.10 310.70 311.00 —2.40 May 315.00 318.00 312.90 313.50 —1.80 Jul 318.10 321.00 316.10 316.80 —1.60 Aug 318.80 321.40 316.60 317.50 —1.20 Sep 319.00 321.90 316.60 317.40 —1.00 Oct 318.30 320.40 315.90 316.90 —.80 Dec 320.00 322.60 318.20 319.60 —.40 Jan 321.60 322.00 320.40 320.40 —.20 Mar 321.30 321.30 318.50 320.30 —.10 May 321.00 —.30 Jul 322.90 —.30 Aug 322.40 —.40 Sep 320.20 —.40 Oct 317.30 —.40 Dec 319.00 —.40 Jul 328.40 —.40 Oct 328.40 —.40 Dec 331.90 —.40 Est. sales 156,734. Wed.’s sales 148,623 Wed.’s open int 575,472

