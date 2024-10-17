Cass: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.9…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $50.6 million in the period.

Cass shares have declined almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.