Amer Movil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $339.9 million.

The Mexico City-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $11.82 billion in the period.

Amer Movil shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.44, a drop of 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMX

