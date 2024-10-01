Acuity Brands: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $118.9 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $118.9 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.19 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $422.6 million, or $13.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.84 billion.

Acuity Brands shares have increased 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 62% in the last 12 months.

