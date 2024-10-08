Accolade: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.9 million in its fiscal…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $106.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Accolade said it expects revenue in the range of $104 million to $107 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $460 million to $475 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.97. A year ago, they were trading at $8.47.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACCD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACCD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.