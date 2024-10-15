20 Top Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania

Couples seeking a romantic getaway in Pennsylvania will find a unique array of options that span beyond (but still include)…

Couples seeking a romantic getaway in Pennsylvania will find a unique array of options that span beyond (but still include) the Poconos, Philadelphia and Hershey. You can also have dinner by candlelight in a cave, spend the night in an International Dark Sky Park and roam through a castle or two. You might be surprised to learn Pennsylvania has a few all-inclusive resorts, too, in addition to historic hotels, spa retreats and adults-only options (and sometimes, a combination of all of the above). There’s no shortage of quaint bed-and-breakfasts, either, if you and your partner prefer something a bit more intimate. Read on to discover the most romantic getaways in Pennsylvania.

The Hotel Hershey: Hershey

While Hershey is a popular family vacation destination, there are plenty of ways to find romance in “The Sweetest Place on Earth.” Perhaps the best place to find it is The Hotel Hershey, the first hotel to open in the town Milton S. Hershey built around his namesake chocolate factory.

The Forbes Four Star and AAA Four Diamond award-winning resort is widely known for The Spa at The Hotel Hershey, where you can indulge in a chocolate-infused (or chocolate-less) spa treatment and a variety of spa amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, hot tubs, steam rooms, saunas, and gourmet lunch and/or cocktails at The Oasis restaurant and lounge. After the spa, freshen up in your luxury guest room, suite or villa before dinner at one of the on-site restaurants. End the evening with a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup martini by the fireplace at the cozy Iberian Lounge.

Guests of The Hotel Hershey enjoy complimentary access to Hershey Gardens (just steps from the hotel) and other exclusive perks. The hotel is also just a few minutes from top Hershey attractions including Hershey Park and Tröegs Independent Brewing.

Address: 100 Hotel Road, Hershey, PA 17033

The Inn at Westwynd Farm: Hummelstown

Just outside of Hershey is another romantic option: The Inn at Westwynd Farm. Located on a 32-acre equestrian farm, this quaint B&B offers rooms with fireplaces, jetted spa tubs, private balconies and private patios. Turn up the romance with the For My Special Love package, which includes sparkling wine or cider, chocolate-covered strawberries, a dozen roses and a bed strewn with silk rose petals, or the Anniversary Celebration package with a personalized cake for you and your partner.

If you can bring yourself to leave the comfort of your room, you’ll be treated to a hearty breakfast in the inn’s restaurant, where the menu changes with the seasons. Outside, views of uninterrupted countryside will make you swoon. You can spend the day biking, hiking, horseback riding or simply strolling hand in hand. Previous guests praise everything about The Inn at Westwynd Farm, from the owners to the food.

Address: 1620 Sand Beach Road, Hummelstown, PA 17036

Glasbern: Fogelsville

Couples can hide away at the historic Glasbern, located on 150 acres of rolling hills — including farmland — in the Lehigh Valley. Romantic accommodations are equal parts rustic and luxurious with features such as wood-beamed ceilings, gas fireplaces and soaking tubs.

All guests enjoy the inn’s signature countryside breakfast, which includes fresh fruit, yogurt and scones plus a made-to-order menu with eggs benedict, French toast and more. Hike the property’s lush grounds with a koi pond, go for a swim in the seasonal outdoor pool and enjoy a couples massage at the on-site spa before a delicious farm-to-table dinner. Looking to take your romantic getaway to the next level? Purchase the Relaxation Package, which includes chocolate-covered strawberries, chilled Champagne and a made-to-order breakfast for two. Previous guests say The Glasbern makes for a beautiful, relaxing getaway. It is also popular for weddings.

Address: 2141 Packhouse Road, Fogelsville, PA 18051

Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa: Sharon

Frank Buhl, founder of the Sharon Steel Corporation (which he later sold to the United States Steel Corporation) had this castle built for his bride, Julia Forker, with construction finalized in 1896. After they both passed, ownership changed hands several times before it was ultimately abandoned. In 1996, it was purchased and restored to most of its original grandeur, reopening its doors the following year.

Today, all rooms offer fireplaces, Jacuzzi tubs, plush bathrobes, and minifridges for chilling wine and other treats. Each room also has its own story — you can stay in the late Mr. Buhl’s room or the room that was often reserved for guests. Packages can include a welcome tray of goodies, breakfast, afternoon tea and Champagne receptions on Friday and Saturday evenings. Guests are encouraged to indulge in the on-site, full-service spa, where there’s a sauna, a steam room and monsoon showers. The Spa at Buhl Mansion also offers Romantic and Sweetheart Massage Packages for couples.

Address: 422 E. State St., Sharon, PA 16146

Omni Bedford Springs Resort: Bedford

The Omni Bedford Springs Resort has been attracting travelers — including famous clientele such as Presidents James Buchanan and Thomas Jefferson — for centuries, first to its healing mineral springs and later to its full-service hotel.

An award-winning property, The Omni Bedford Springs Resort maintains its reputation as a healing destination with the Springs Eternal Spa, where you can start with the Bedford Bath Ritual — a seven-step process including an aromatic steam and mineral deluge — before a spa treatment, such as a HydraFacial or a Himalayan salt stone massage. Afterward, cozy up in the lounge with fruit-infused water and tea or go for a swim in the indoor or outdoor pools. The outdoor pool, open seasonally, offers private cabanas for an additional fee. Note: The Springs Eternal Spa will undergo maintenance between Jan. 2 and Feb. 12, 2025. During this time, the Relaxation Lounge, Bedford Baths and Locker Rooms will be closed.

Accommodations, which include guest rooms and four suites, are beautifully appointed. Some are also pet-friendly. Choose a room with a balcony and rocking chairs to take in the history and surroundings of the hotel.

When you get hungry, there are several on-site dining options available, with more to be found in the tiny town of Bedford.

Address: 2138 Business 220, Bedford, PA 15522

Annville Inn Bed & Breakfast: Annville

Though it’s less than 10 miles from Hershey, the Annville Inn is a romantic destination on its own. Here, couples retreat to comfy guest rooms with fireplaces and countryside views, plus two-person Jacuzzi tubs in the English Manor Suite and Great Southwest Room.

Mornings are extra special thanks to a sumptuous farm-to-table breakfast served by candlelight. Later in the day lovebirds can relax with a swim in the outdoor pool, soak in the hot tub, or stroll through the property’s beautifully manicured gardens. Two-person hammocks are also available for quality time relaxing together. Several recent guests say this is the best B&B they’ve ever visited.

Address: 4515 Hill Church Road, Annville, PA 17003

Cherry Springs State Park: Coudersport

You might be surprised to learn one of the best places to snuggle under a blanket and watch shooting stars is in Potter County, Pennsylvania. An International Dark Sky Park, Cherry Springs State Park offers a rare glimpse of constellations, meteor showers and occasionally the northern lights. Previous visitors say the views are surreal.

Cherry Springs State Park is perfect for couples who enjoy camping (or are willing to try it), with on-site accommodations limited to 30 non-electric campsites.

Gettysburg

If you and your significant other are interested in Civil War history — and the spookiness that surrounds it — visit the Gettysburg National Military Park, Museum and Visitor Center (where you’ll find the impressive Gettysburg Cyclorama) as well as the Shriver House Museum and the Jennie Wade House. Tours and ghost hunts of the battlefields and town are a popular activity in Gettysburg, with previous visitors reporting legitimate paranormal activity. The Battle of Gettysburg was considered one of the bloodiest conflicts of the Civil War.

Even if you and your sweetheart don’t consider yourselves history buffs, you’ll find plenty of other reasons to visit Gettysburg. An array of cozy restaurants, boutique shops and historic B&Bs make Gettysburg one of the most romantic getaways in Pennsylvania. There are also several breweries, wineries and tasting rooms within easy reach.

Where to stay: Opt for a stay at the Inn at Herr Ridge for an elegant fine dining experience and the option to add a date night basket full of goodies like wine, cheese and chocolate-covered strawberries to your stay. For views of the Gettysburg battlefields and Hunter Lake, cozy up in one of the rustic cabins at The Lodges at Gettysburg, which are adorned with antique furniture and feature down bedding, electric fireplaces and kitchenettes. For more accommodation options, check out the best hotels in Gettysburg.

Cove Haven Resort: Lakeville

Since the 1940s, the Pocono Mountains have served as a romantic retreat thanks to year-round outdoor adventures and a variety of couples-only resorts. Cove Haven Resort and its sister hotel, Paradise Stream Resort, are practically synonymous with this region. The hotels are best known for their heart-shaped hot tubs and Champagne Tower Suite, named for its 7-foot Champagne glass-shaped whirlpool bath. The resort also offers a variety of packages, plus a range of recreational activities such as mini-golf, archery, boating and snowmobiling.

Address: 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville, PA 18438

The Lodge at Glendorn: Bradford

If your idea of romance is a cabin in the woods, it’s time to plan a trip to The Lodge at Glendorn. A secluded retreat in the Allegheny Forest, the hotel features a variety of standalone cabins with outdoor fire pits, plus traditional guest room and suite accommodations. The resort’s location affords ample opportunities for outdoor pursuits, including 18 miles of hiking and biking trails, fly fishing on three trout ponds (and Orvis equipment to rent), water sports on Bondieu Lake and snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the winter months.

There’s also a spa, swimming pool, sports courts and weekly activities such as yoga and seasonal events. Breakfast is included in rates, and dinner at the lodge is not to be missed. Previous guests — many of whom are repeat guests — describe this resort as “magical” and “a national treasure.”

Address: 1000 Glendorn Drive, Bradford, PA 16701

Ledges Hotel: Hawley

If Cove Haven sounds tacky or just too stereotypical for you, check into the Ledges Hotel, a former glass factory-turned-boutique hotel featuring views of Paupack Falls. Guests can view the two-tiered waterfall from a series of observation decks, as well as the Great Room (where you can simultaneously cozy up by a fire), Glass, an on-site lounge specializing in wine and light fare, and the guest rooms. Recent guests of this full-service hotel say the ambiance is top-notch.

Address: 119 Falls Ave., Hawley, PA 18428

The Lodge at Woodloch: Hawley

The best resort in Pennsylvania, The Lodge at Woodloch features a luxurious spa and all-inclusive rates, and previous guests say the experience is well worth the splurge.

The spa offers 27 treatment rooms, multiple saunas and steam rooms, and an Aqua Garden with hydromassage waterwalls. After your spa treatment, you and your better half can reconnect in one of the relaxation rooms: slip into a meditative state in the Whisper silent sanctuary or mingle with other couples in the Gather social suite.

Once you’re fully relaxed, enjoy the resort’s plethora of activities, which include cooking classes, discussions with a professional herbalist and yoga classes. The Lodge at Woodloch also offers plenty of ways to experience the natural beauty of the surrounding Pocono Mountains. There are on-site hiking trails that will bring you through woods, orchards and gardens, as well as designated areas to practice archery, hatchet throwing, kayaking and paddleboarding.

Accommodations are equipped with marble showers, plush furniture and private verandas, and recent guests rave about the gourmet on-site dining options such as TREE Restaurant and Bar. At this fine-dining spot, you can sip award-winning wine and craft cocktails and enjoy a meal made with organic, local ingredients amid treetop views.

The Lodge at Woodloch is reserved for adults only, with the adjacent Woodloch Pines (also all-inclusive) catering to families.

Address: 109 River Birch Lane, Hawley, PA 18428

Jim Thorpe

The European-style architecture and surrounding mountain peaks have led people to call Jim Thorpe the “Little Switzerland of Pennsylvania,” and there’s no shortage of charm in this small town nestled within the Pocono Mountains.

Explore the Asa Packer Mansion — the Victorian home where Asa Packer, philanthropist and founder of Lehigh University, once lived — and have cocktails on the porch of the Harry Packer Mansion (owned by one of Asa’s late sons), said to be the inspiration for Disney World’s “Haunted Mansion.” You can also catch a show at the Mauch Chunk Opera House or take a ride on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, where you can rent a private caboose for you and your loved one. The railway also operates bike trains for cyclists heading to Lehigh Gorge Rail-Trail, another popular activity here.

Where to stay: The accommodation options in Jim Thorpe are just as delightful as the town itself. The Inn at Jim Thorpe is a popular choice as it offers historic charm near the many shops and restaurants in the downtown area. Couples can enjoy a meal at the cozy on-site Broadway Grille, as well as spa services.

Another popular inn is the Dolon House Bed & Breakfast, which is housed within a mansion from the 1800s. Stained-glass windows and mosaic floors entice visitors to stay, and the cozy guest rooms, which feature fireplaces and antique furniture, make it hard for them to leave. The small lodge also offers a delicious breakfast each morning. The Dolon House earns rave reviews from frequent travelers for its attentive staff and impeccable decor.

Philadelphia

Fall in love in Philadelphia, where date-worthy attractions include exploring Fishtown, a hub for all things art and music and an overall cool neighborhood; sightseeing historic landmarks including quaint Elfreth’s Alley, one of the oldest streets in the U.S.; the Gayborhood, with especially LGBTQ-friendly restaurants, bars and nightclubs; and Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, a quirky indoor-outdoor art center covered in colorful tiles, mirrors and other eclectic media. While you’re in town, don’t forget to snap a pic in front of the LOVE sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza.

Where to stay: Check into the Penn’s View Hotel, a quaint property in the heart of Old City. The hotel features one of the most romantic restaurants in Philadelphia: Panorama. An Italian restaurant, Panorama is also known for its wine bar with over 120 wines on tap and a dozen tasting flights to choose from.

Pittsburgh

If you and your beau like craft beer, it’s time to go to Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of Pennsylvania’s top-rated breweries, including Dancing Gnome, Old Thunder Brewing and Brew Gentleman in nearby Braddock. Church Brew Works, housed in a former church, is also a must-visit.

Aside from beer, Pittsburgh features one-of-a-kind attractions, from the Carnegie Museums (Natural History, Science and Art) to the Andy Warhol Museum and Randyland, which pay homage to the colorful art of the late Andy Warhol and Randy Gilson, respectively. For panoramic views of the city, hike to the Mount Washington Overlook or, for a unique experience, ride the famous Duquesne Incline to the top. You can also take in your surroundings via a bike tour.

Where to stay: When it comes to lodging, Pittsburgh offers everything from luxury hotels like the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh — which offers free bicycle rentals and a nightly wine reception — to unique spots with historic charm like the Mansions on Fifth Hotel, where guests are treated to butler service and views of “Millionaires’ Row.”

Nemacolin: Farmington

Possibly the best-known romantic lodging option in Pennsylvania is Nemacolin. The Chateau at Nemacolin holds the main accommodations, and its elegant marble accents and crystal chandeliers are reminiscent of palatial royal hideaways. In addition to The Chateau, the property offers accommodations in the Tudor-style Grand Lodge and the art deco-inspired Falling Rock hotel, as well as an array of private home rentals.

Couples staying at this famous resort can splurge on a memorable meal at the Forbes Five Star award-winning Lautrec, browse the on-site art galleries, tour the resort’s wine cellar and meet the sommelier, indulge in luxury treatments at the spa, and even try their luck at the on-site casino.

If you can bring yourself to leave the resort, drive about 11 miles to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater. One of the late architect’s most celebrated creations, Fallingwater is a stunning home built partly over a waterfall. Guided tours, including a Forest to Table Dinner, make for the perfect date.

Address: 1001 Lafayette Drive, Farmington, PA 15437

Erie

This lakeside city in Pennsylvania is full of outdoor adventures. As its name suggests, the city sits on the banks of Lake Erie, offering twosomes a beachlike getaway without traveling all the way to the coast.

The city is home to Presque Isle State Park, which encompasses 3,200 acres of shoreline and offers all the fun that comes with a beach vacation, including water sports rentals, fishing and picnic areas. Some tour boat companies, like Victorian Princess Cruise Line, offer sunset cruise options for another way to experience this Great Lake. You’ll also find lots of (mostly flat) hiking trails, but if you’re looking for a more challenging trek, venture to spots like Devils Backbone, Mount Pleasant and Bicentennial Tower, where you can enjoy panoramic views of Lake Erie and snap some unforgettable photos.

There are quaint, casual restaurants scattered around the lakefront area in Erie. Some date night favorites include the classic Italian restaurant Mi Scuzi and Two45 Waterfront Grille for sunset views. The latter is connected to the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel, a great lodging option.

Where to stay: Aside from the Sheraton, you’ll find other chain hotels, a few B&Bs and a variety of vacation rentals. Many couples also choose a romantic getaway in Ohio, where Lake Erie destinations include Sandusky, Put-in-Bay, Port Clinton and Kelleys Island.

Doylestown

Roughly 40 miles north of Philadelphia, couples can enjoy a getaway full of history amid bucolic scenery — including a castle — in Doylestown. Built in the 20th century, Fonthill Castle was designed by archaeologist and scholar Henry Chapman Mercer, who used it as both a residence and a place to showcase his valuable art collection, including his unique handcrafted tiles. The massive castle boasts 44 rooms, 18 fireplaces and more than 200 windows. While it’s worth going inside the building on a guided tour, you can also admire some of the best views from the grounds, which include manicured gardens, ponds and mosaic bridges.

If you and your partner are intrigued by the history of the castle, venture into the on-site Moravian Pottery & Tile Works Museum, where handmade tiles are still produced (and available for purchase) using a similar method to the one Chapman used. More of Mercer’s whimsical art collection is on display at the Mercer Museum downtown, across the street from another must-visit museum: the James Michener Art Museum.

You’ll also find unique shops, art galleries, a preserved 20th-century movie theater and a diverse array of dining options downtown. Especially romantic is Honey, which serves tapas-style plates in a cozy atmosphere. Just outside of downtown, you can pick your own lavender (seasonally) and buy lavender soaps, candles and more at Peace Valley Lavender Farm. The farm overlooks Lake Galena, another lovely place to spend a morning or afternoon, whether you decide to get out on the water or just stroll around it.

Where to stay: When you get tired, turn in at one of the area’s romantic accommodation options. The Doylestown Inn offers jetted tubs and fireplaces in select rooms and is attached to the Hattery Stove & Still, which serves lunch, dinner and brunch in a setting that honors its former life as a hat factory and speakeasy.

New Hope

About 70 miles southwest of the Big Apple, New Hope is a popular weekend getaway from New York City. This Delaware River town has long been a hub for artists, with quirky galleries, shops and the storied Bucks County Playhouse, nicknamed “America’s Summer Theater,” dotting its Main Street. As a diverse community, it’s also a celebrated LGBTQ+ town, with LGBTQ-owned hotels, regular drag brunches at local restaurants and fun Pride Month events.

New Hope has experienced a renaissance in recent years, with romantic, riverfront additions including the boutique Ghost Light Inn and its farm-to-table restaurant, Stella; The River House at Odette’s, with upscale dining and accommodations; and the renovated Logan Inn, where you can enjoy cocktails and/or a meal accompanied by live jazz music. For more romantic rendezvous, tuck into a cozy meal by candlelight at The Salt House.

Peddler’s Village (in nearby Lahaska) is excellent for shopping and seasonal events, and Lambertville, reachable from New Hope via a pedestrian-friendly bridge, is one of the top romantic getaways in New Jersey. Travelers should note, that the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge is currently under construction. A temporary walkway has been established as well as a shuttle service between New Hope and Lambertville. Vehicle traffic has also been detoured. New Hope is also just 10 miles from Doylestown, making it convenient to visit several Bucks County towns on your romantic getaway in Pennsylvania.

Where to stay: The Ghost Light Inn offers river-facing rooms, some of which feature Juliette balconies. The hotel is currently offering a Romantic Indulgence package that includes a bottle of premium French Champagne, a dozen red roses, a gourmet charcuterie board, chocolate-covered strawberries, breakfast pastries, rose petals scattered throughout the room and a $150 dining credit at Stella.

Lancaster County

A romantic getaway in Lancaster County can include hot air balloon rides over the countryside; Lancaster Central Market, the country’s oldest continually operating farmers market; Gallery Row, featuring local and national art; and pretzel making at the Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery. Downtown Lititz is also a must, especially at Christmastime; in fact, it was featured in the Hallmark Channel movie, “Boyfriends of Christmas Past.”

For an especially unique experience, head to historic Bube’s Brewery in Mount Joy, where you can both imbibe and dine by candlelight underground.

Where to stay: Consider a stay at The Inn at Leola Village, an Amish tobacco farm-turned-luxury hotel featuring romantic packages and guest rooms with exposed wood beams and whirlpool tubs. There’s also an on-site spa. Previous guests rave about the hotel and its proximity to downtown Lancaster.

