22 Top Romantic Getaways in California

From the nation’s largest wine-producing region to spectacular desert landscapes to miles upon miles of beaches, California boasts incredible geographical…

From the nation’s largest wine-producing region to spectacular desert landscapes to miles upon miles of beaches, California boasts incredible geographical diversity. The endless choices of what to do and see make the Golden State a wonderful getaway destination for traveling twosomes.

To help you and your partner plan your next dream vacation, U.S. News searched far and wide to determine the state’s most romantic escapes. From luxurious oceanfront resorts and cities to small towns and mountain communities, these are the top romantic getaways in California.

Big Sur

[IMAGE]

Highway 1 hugs the winding Big Sur coast between Carmel-by-the-Sea and San Simeon. The remote and rugged roadway is lined with majestic redwoods and offers spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean.

The adults-only Post Ranch Inn boasts one of the most spectacular addresses in all of California. It is located at the edge of Big Sur‘s famous towering cliffs, affording guests unobstructed, panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean — a favorite feature of recent guests. In addition to its unmatched location, Post Ranch Inn offers architecturally stunning guest rooms (including one shaped like a butterfly), private houses and several treehouse-style accommodations — should you and your partner prefer waking up to forest vistas.

Amenities available in rooms and houses include wood-burning fireplaces, binoculars, walking sticks for hiking, heated floors, daily complimentary breakfast, hot tubs and private decks. Plus, the hotel offers an array of included activities, such as morning yoga, guided nature walks, guided meditation, stargazing and use of the property’s Lexus cars. The inn also houses a spa, restaurant and pools overlooking the ocean.

Recent travelers said they appreciated the sustainability initiatives at Post Ranch Inn. What’s more, the property is right next to Pfeiffer Beach and Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, as well as a short drive away from other top attractions like Andrew Molera State Park.

Another luxurious, all-inclusive getaway on the Pacific Coast is Alila Ventana Big Sur, which offers adults-only rooms, suites, glampsites and a villa on 160 acres. The property also boasts a world-class spa, fine dining and a variety of experiences, allowing guests to hike, bike and kayak. Be sure to check for road closures before booking.

[Read: The 21 Top Ecolodges Around the World]

Carmel-by-the-Sea

[IMAGE]

About 120 miles south of San Francisco sits the sleepy ocean village of Carmel-by-the-Sea. With quaint bed-and-breakfasts and charming boutique hotels, like Hotel Carmel, you can snuggle up in a room with a fireplace. On your romantic weekend, explore the area’s many shops, check out high-end eateries and admire spectacular sea views. Popular restaurants include La Bicyclette for European-style breakfast, Grasing’s Restaurant for sustainably sourced California coastal cuisine and romantic Casanova for French-Italian dishes in a historical home.

The La Playa Carmel hotel, which has hosted visitors for more than 100 years, is another cozy spot to curl up among the flower-filled courtyards, tuck into a hearty breakfast overlooking the misty ocean and pull up a barstool for a classic cocktail at Bud’s. Hotel guests can explore the village and the picturesque Scenic Road, which runs along the coast. Carve out time to visit Tor House, the seaside home of 20th-century American poet Robinson Jeffers. He built a stone tower by hand from local granite rocks; the view from the top offers striking ocean views.

From Carmel, cruise along the 17-Mile Drive for scenic vistas of the Pacific Ocean, Pebble Beach and Monterey. Head north to nearby Marina, for a night at The Sanctuary Beach Resort with luxury suites steps from the beach.

Wine Country: Napa Valley and Sonoma County

[IMAGE]

The heart of California wine country is about 60 miles north of San Francisco, where traveling twosomes will find rolling hills filled with vineyards, top-tier wineries and farm-to-table cuisine. It’s easily accessible from Burbank or Orange County via a semi-private flight through JSX (a public charter company), or commercial flights to San Francisco or Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport. For a striking overview of the countryside, fly high with Napa Valley Balloons. After landing, delight in an alfresco brunch at the adults-only Auberge du Soleil with gorgeous vineyard views. You may opt to see Napa Valley by bike on a day tour with Getaway Adventures that includes wine tastings and a picnic lunch along the way.

While it’s hard to find a winery in California devoid of a romantic atmosphere, top choices for couples craving quality wines include the family-owned Chimney Rock and Rutherford Hill, where you can tour a wine cave and picnic in the gardens amid Cape Dutch-style architecture. Chateau Montelena Winery, established in 1882, offers pristine grounds that include a garden with Chinese-style pagodas and even swans.

For dinner, try Johnny’s in Calistoga — set inside the historic Mount View Hotel & Spa — or The Grove Restaurant at Copia in Napa, which serves California cuisine inspired by Italy and the Mediterranean. When you’re ready to call it a day, the Andaz Napa in downtown Napa offers a contemporary place to lay your head with suites complete with a sizable tub.

The Farmhouse Inn, a country-style hotel situated in Sonoma County, combines comfortable accommodations while maintaining a pristine level of rustic elegance throughout. Rooms come equipped with amenities ranging from gas fireplaces and Sumbody bath products to two-person soaking tubs and steam showers. Fresh flowers and nightly turndown service with cookies and milk are added perks. Recent guests sang praises for just about every aspect of their time at the inn, from the luxurious rooms to the exceptional customer service.

For couples who love the outdoors, Sonoma has upscale glamping accommodations in a modern Airstream, canvas tent or luxury cabin at Auto Camp Russian River. Wildhaven in Healdsburg also offers tents and cabins, plus private seating areas at each campsite and hammocks at select sites, which travelers loved. Both Auto Camp Russian River and Wildhaven are located along the Russian River with plenty of outdoor activities, such as kayaking, tubing and fishing. You can also take a hike amid the redwoods at nearby Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve.

Mendocino

[IMAGE]

Situated about 200 miles northwest of Sacramento, Mendocino is perfect for duos looking to take a pause surrounded by majestic coastal redwoods and expansive beaches — truly spoiling couples for choice when it comes to outdoor exploration. Start with a hike along the bluffs at Mendocino Headlands State Park or sink your toes in the sand at Big River Beach, both of which boast incredible scenery.

As for where to stay, the Blue Door Inn and Headlands Inn Bed & Breakfast are located in town, while the Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa can be found a few miles south on the other side of Big River. If you prefer being one with nature, try glamping at Mendocino Grove. You’ll be treated to luxurious tents, fire pits and picnic tables in addition to beds with down comforters and wool blankets — perfect for getting cozy with your sweetheart. Enjoy morning yoga, bocce ball and complimentary coffee. You can also purchase a s’mores kit to make campfire evenings extra sweet.

[Read: The 29 Best Glamping Resorts in the U.S.]

Catalina Island

[IMAGE]

For a remote romantic getaway, set your sights on Catalina Island, which is accessible by the Catalina Express ferry or helicopter. The full-service Catalina Canyon Inn, set between the beach and mountains, boasts a pool, a restaurant and a fitness center. Couples can rent golf carts or take advantage of the resort’s free shuttle to explore the scenic island.

Visitors can discover hiking trails and water sports like kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding; take a land, ocean or helicopter tour; enjoy the thrill of zip lining; kick back in a beach cabana at the Descanso Beach Club; or be pampered with a relaxing treatment at the Catalina Sea Spa. In the evenings, enjoy a movie at the 1929 art deco Catalina Casino (despite its name, there are no gambling facilities), sit down to oceanfront dining at Avalon Grille or sip a brew at the Harbor Reef Saloon and Patio Bar in Two Harbors.

Yosemite National Park

[IMAGE]

For weekend escapes in the mountains, Yosemite National Park sets a beautiful scene. Book a canvas tent or wooden cabin in Curry Village or upgrade to The Ahwahnee hotel. Floor-to-ceiling windows in its Dining Room provide an impressive view of the wilderness. Spend the days hiking to picturesque waterfalls, wandering through fields of flowers, climbing granite walls or swimming in a pristine river.

Culinary options range from fast-casual pizza in Curry Village to fine dining at The Ahwahnee. If a picnic suits you, you can grab provisions at the Village Store in Yosemite Village. After the sun goes down, attend a stargazing or fireside storytelling presentation. If you and your sweetheart share a love of photography, be inspired by the natural landscape and join a guided photography walk, sign up for a photography class or visit The Ansel Adams Gallery.

Lake Tahoe

[IMAGE]

With 70-plus miles of shoreline, Lake Tahoe makes it easy to find a place to kick back and relax with your favorite person on or in the water. Located in Northern California, the lake is so big that it pours across the border into Nevada. Tahoe, one of the clearest lakes in the world, is surrounded by stately, forested mountains, which makes the area a perfect place for couples who want to get swept up in nature.

Any and all outdoor adventure activities can be had here. Summer activities include paddleboarding, boating, hiking and sailing. You can even take a hot air balloon ride or book a helicopter tour for a more unforgettable experience. During the winter months, there are 15 ski and snowboard resorts to choose from, as well as snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and sledding. What’s more, the accommodation options are just as diverse as the activities.

Popular properties include the Edgewood Tahoe Resort and The Landing Resort & Spa. If you and your significant other want to test Lady Luck, stay at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe or Harveys Lake Tahoe, both of which have casinos on-site. For adventure-filled days on the slop or at the lake, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe is the perfect place to use as a luxury basecamp. During summer, guests get exclusive access to its Lake Club, and in winter the resort offers ski-in/ski-out accommodations and a gondola to Northstar, which was a highlight for recent travelers.

[Read: 14 Top Lakes in California]

Santa Barbara

[IMAGE]

Step into the timeless romance of Spanish architecture and abundant red tiles in this Southern California gem. Meander through town and admire the endless plazas before climbing to the top of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse clock tower for excellent views. As the sun goes down, take a sunset walk along Santa Barbara Harbor with the Santa Ynez Mountains as a backdrop, followed by harborside dinner at the Santa Barbara Shellfish Company.

Are you and your better half wine aficionados? Sample vintages along the Urban Wine Trail in downtown’s Funk Zone at wineries like Whitcraft Winery. Or, explore the vineyards and tastings spread across Santa Barbara’s wine country in areas like Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Maria Valley, Los Olivos District and more.

The lovely Simpson House Inn is just steps from downtown, with picture-perfect grounds and gardens. Take advantage of the full in-room breakfast to up the romance factor. For a hip, modern stay in Santa Barbara, book a room at Drift Santa Barbara, complete with complimentary surfboards, bikes and yoga equipment. If you would rather retreat to a classic and historic grand hotel, choose The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara to take advantage of its ocean views, three pools and full-service spa.

In nearby Montecito, head to the oceanfront Rosewood Miramar Beach and take surf lessons through its Miramar Surf Club. The two-hour lesson includes a picnic for two plus photo and video shot by the official SURFER Magazine photographer. Recent guests praised the hotel’s access to the beach.

Malibu

[IMAGE]

This seaside community about 35 miles west of Los Angeles is well known as a hot spot for the rich and famous. While you’ll no doubt find plenty of palatial homes situated high atop the mountains or steps away from the ocean, Malibu isn’t just for its glitzy residents. Its 21 miles of beautiful beaches draw locals and travelers alike. Not only that, but this little town sits within driving distance of some incredible state parks, including Topanga State Park, Malibu Creek State Park and Point Mugu State Park.

With so many different stretches of shore, it’s easy for couples to find a secluded slice of the coastline to call their own. During your visit, make sure to explore the pocket beaches of Robert H. Meyer Memorial State Beach — including El Matador State Beach — as well as Zuma Beach and Point Dume State Beach, especially at sunset. Another popular means of taking in the coastal landscape is hiking. For panoramic ocean views, trek the Paseo Miramar Trail or through Solstice Canyon or Sycamore Canyon.

As for where to stay, know that because Malibu is so small, there are few hotels to choose from. Check out the newly opened Hotel June Malibu for a retro vibe (though guests have warned that highway traffic can be loud). The Surfrider Malibu and the Malibu Beach Inn are located on the coast, while Calamigos Guest Ranch sits in the adjacent mountains. For more hotel options, consider the lodging available in nearby Santa Monica, which is located less than 15 miles east of Malibu.

Paso Robles

[IMAGE]

Located off U.S. Route 101 — about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco — lies the charming town of Paso Robles. It is situated about 30 miles inland from the coast and in the heart of the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area, with more than 200 wineries in the area.

Treat your partner to award-winning and sustainable wines at J. Lohr Vineyards & Wine. You can also visit Croad Vineyards for dry farmed varietals with sweeping views of wine country or stop by Tin City, a collection of industrial buildings turned into tasting rooms. You can even do a wine tour via a helicopter through Paso Air Tours. For a romantic overnighter, stay at the Inn at Croad Vineyards.

The 16-room boutique Hotel Cheval is conveniently located just off the town square. After checking in, couples can take a stroll to see the shops, restaurants and wine tasting rooms, but first head to Franklin Hot Springs for a dip in the mineral water. If you’re looking for an impressive date night, have dinner at the top of a castle at Tooth & Nail Wine Company, then check out the one-of-a-kind recently updated Field of Light at Sensorio, a high-tech art installation featuring more than 100,000 solar-powered lights.

San Luis Obispo

[IMAGE]

San Luis Obispo (nicknamed SLO) is a central California town best known as the home of Cal Poly University. U.S. Route 101 cuts through the area and leads travelers past the iconic Madonna Inn, with unique themed rooms such as the Romance suite. On Higuera Street, the main strip of this hip college town, couples can browse boutique stores and dine at a variety of restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Then, visit museums, art galleries or the historic Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa.

Don’t miss out on the Thursday night farmers market for fresh, local produce — perfect for a picnic. For outdoor recreation, hit the beach or one of the hiking and biking trails in the area. Don’t leave without taking a couple’s selfie at quirky Bubblegum Alley.

Marin County

[IMAGE]

Just north of the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin County is known for its breathtaking natural landscape, popular mountain biking trails, giant redwood trees, uncrowded beaches and more.

Take the time to explore the small, affluent towns such as Sausalito, Tiburon and Mill Valley. Located along Sausalito’s main drag, in walking distance of numerous shops, restaurants and waterfront parks, you’ll find The Inn Above Tide. This modest, 33-room hotel is located just across the bay from San Francisco and, as its name suggests, it literally sits above the tide. This feeling of sleeping above the water is quite a unique experience. If that’s not enough, you’ll wake up and fall asleep to incredible panoramic views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline, which is a favorite feature of many past guests. Travelers also loved having the complimentary in-room binoculars. Book a room with a private balcony and fireplace to dial up the romance and get the most out of the inn’s location. The inn also provides daily complimentary breakfast and an evening wine and cheese reception.

For a delicious date night, consider Scoma’s Sausalito, an Italian seafood restaurant on the water, or Barrel House Tavern, another waterfront spot specializing in California cuisine. Plus, the inn is a stone’s throw from the Golden Gate Bridge, as well as the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, with access to beaches and plenty of hiking trails.

In the charming waterfront town of Tiburon, visitors can book a room at The Lodge at Tiburon and walk to nearby Main Street. The one-block street has unique boutiques and upscale restaurants such at The Bungalow Kitchen by Michael Mina and Malibu Farm Tiburon. Head to the adjacent dock to catch a scenic ferry to San Francisco for a night on the town or Angel Island for some scenic hiking.

[Read: Best Day Trips from San Francisco]

Newport Beach

[IMAGE]

Couples will love cruising in an electric boat in Newport Harbor, taking a Ferris wheel ride in the Balboa Fun Zone, eating alfresco at Lido Marina Village or browsing art at the new Orange County Museum of Art. If you love the outdoors, you can hike the beaches or trails of Crystal Cove State Park, bike around Balboa Island, kayak in Newport Back Bay, surf The Wedge or golf at a variety of golf courses.

Newport Beach has a number of high-end hotels for a passionate weekend away. Get the five-star treatment at The Resort at Pelican Hill, VEA Newport Beach, Balboa Bay Resort and the newly redesigned Pendry Newport Beach. From swanky bars and fine dining to inviting pools and relaxing spas, these resorts provide a luxurious setting to focus on time together.

Ojai Valley Inn: Ojai

[IMAGE]

Ojai is well known for being a respite for tired Angelenos looking to unwind, luxuriate and take a break in nature. The Ojai Valley Inn offers all of that and more. Located about 85 miles northwest of LA, the five-star Ojai Valley Inn can be found right in the middle of the valley, meaning you and your better half will be treated to towering mountain views from just about every spot on the property’s grounds.

Delve further into the spirit of the destination — early members of the Indigenous Chumash tribe believed the valley possessed a peaceful energy and mystical powers — and take advantage of the wellness offerings available at the hotel’s Spa Ojai. Focus on fitness as a couple through complimentary yoga, fitness walks and meditation. Or, pay extra for a spiritual journey together or a walk-in creative session in the Artist Cottage.

Inspired by Spanish haciendas, the guest rooms and suites offer modern accommodations with luxury amenities. To up the romance, book a room with views of the Topatopa Mountains. With the array of on-property dining venues, many past guests rave about the delicious food. There are plenty of activities to make memories together, from tennis to golf to shopping. Explore the Ojai area by hiking at nearby Los Padres National Forest, visiting the world’s largest outdoor bookstore (Bart’s Books), stopping for a breather atop Meditation Mount or indulging in a wine tasting at The Naturalist Wine Tasting Room in downtown Ojai.

[Read: The 15 Best Weekend Getaways From Los Angeles]

Palm Springs

[IMAGE]

There’s no better California getaway than a trip to the desert. Palm Springs is so revered because it offers the best of both worlds: access to a sprawling desert landscape and a city equipped with plenty of amenities, including an impressive array of hotels that cater to relaxation-seeking visitors.

While many travelers tend to flock to the expansive resorts with pool parties and pickleball courts, couples may desire a more quaint experience to snuggle up and spend quality time together. Boutique hotels such as Azure Sky Hotel, Mahala Hotel, Yara Hotel and Life House Hotel offer guests a stylish environment to lounge poolside amid palm trees and custom artwork while sipping a cocktail as the sun sets over the San Jacinto Mountains. Twosomes can visit the newly opened Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, or soak in mineral waters at the Spa at Séc-he, where wellness buffs rave about the relaxing facilities. You can also take a scenic tram ride, check out the Palm Springs Art Museum or do a self-guided bike tour of midcentury modern homes.

[Read: The 20 Best Restaurants in Palm Springs, California]

San Diego

[IMAGE]

From sunset strolls on the beach and symphony concerts at the newly renovated Jacobs Music Center to wine tasting and chic dining, San Diego is a haven for couples. There’s plenty of romantic hotels to choose from, including the iconic Hotel del Coronado or the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. If you’re in the mood for an upbeat, eclectic hotel, The Lafayette Hotel & Club has The Gutter game room with a two-lane bowling alley, live music at Lou Lou’s Jungle Room and a glass-domed lobby bar. After exploring your hotel’s amenities, wander through one of the breathtaking gardens in Balboa Park.

La Jolla

[IMAGE]

Just north of the hustle and bustle of downtown San Diego sits the charming town of La Jolla, which is framed by its iconic rocky cliffs. Full of quaint shops and eateries, La Jolla has plenty of places to stroll hand in hand, including exploring the Sunny Jim sea cave, accessible from inside the aptly named Cave Store.

For some outdoor activity, go kayaking at La Jolla Cove with reputable outfitter Everyday California to navigate in and out of the area’s famous sea caves — and keep an eye out for small leopard sharks and lots of sea lions. Head to Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve for a coastal hike or play a round of golf at one of 70-plus courses.

As for accommodations, the stunning Mediterranean-inspired La Valencia Hotel, nicknamed The Pink Lady, is an elegant retreat with impressive ocean views. Past guests recommend dining at the romantic Mediterranean Room for fabulous food and ocean views.

Channel Islands National Park

[IMAGE]

Spend a day with your main squeeze exploring Channel Islands National Park off the coast of Ventura — often referred to as the Galapagos of California. Visitors access the islands via a ferry service, which typically takes one to four hours depending on which island you visit. Pack a picnic lunch, hiking shoes and some binoculars to see a plethora of flora and fauna. The five islands are home to a wide variety of birds, California sea lions, northern elephant seals, anemones, sea stars, urchins and more. While there are no services or hotels on the islands, you can bring your camping gear for a memorable overnight stay.

Before or after your excursion to the islands, spend some time exploring Ventura. You can meander through the Ventura Botanical Gardens, catch a concert at the Ventura Music Hall, eat pasta for breakfast at Immigrant Son Caffé and camp in a vintage trailer by the beach at Waypoint Ventura, which recent guests praised as a nostalgic getaway.

Cambria

[IMAGE]

Situated on Highway 1, along California’s Central Coast, Cambria is a small, laid-back town that is the perfect place to slow down and enjoy time with your beloved. Whether you want to take a long walk on the beach, roast s’mores over a fire, go horseback riding on a Clydesdale or enjoy wine tasting, Cambria has just what you need to spark romance. Choose from dozens of oceanfront accommodations at Moonstone Beach, such as the Cambria Beach Lodge, Oceanpoint Ranch or FogCatcher Inn. If you prefer a cozy cottage in town, options include Olallieberry Inn, The Bluebird Inn or J. Patrick House & Inn.

Head into town to stroll the charming Main Street lined with boutiques, wine tasting rooms, eateries and souvenir shops. While in the area, don’t miss the colony of huge elephant seals at San Simeon. You can also go for a hike at Hearst San Simeon State Park, or drive about 10 miles north to the impressive Hearst Castle for a tour of the historic and opulent mansion. Booking in advance is recommended.

Gold Country

[IMAGE]

The charming Northern California towns of Grass Valley and Nevada City, about 60 miles north of Sacramento in Gold Country, offer modern luxury accommodation with a vintage vibe. There’s a real gold mine to explore, historic downtowns with boutique shopping, farm-to-table dining and plenty of hiking trails.

The recently renovated Holbrooke Hotel and National Exchange Hotel are beautifully designed in painstaking detail. Recent travelers say the details make them feel as though they have stepped back in time to the Victorian era of gold and glamour in the 1850s. Guests at the National Exchange Hotel can join a candlelight tour highlighting the 170-year past of this local icon, from famous (and infamous) guests to the tales of past inhabitants, rumored to still haunt the halls.

Couples can explore outdoor adventure opportunities, such as mountain biking the Hoot Trail, which crosses the swinging Angkula Seo Suspension Bridge, where a historic marker commemorates the native people of Western Nevada County, the Nisenan. Hikers can continue beyond the bridge to the scenic Deer Creek Tribute Trail, which is especially beautiful in the fall when the leaves turn golden.

Pasadena

[IMAGE]

In northern LA you’ll find the lovely town of Pasadena. Spend a morning strolling around Old Pasadena, a National Historic District with late 19th- and early 20th-century architecture, a retro arcade, and quaint cafes and shops. Grab lunch on the patio at Julienne Fine Foods & Celebrations’ The Cafe, which serves fresh, seasonal fare. For an afternoon outing, head to The Huntington, where you can get lost for hours among the beautifully manicured themed gardens, rows of research books from the 11th to the 21st centuries and impressive art collection.

Stay for a long weekend at the historic and elegant Pasadena Hotel & Pool built in 1926. Sip cocktails in the Mediterranean-inspired courtyard, soak up the sun at the pool with views of the San Gabriel Mountains or grab a shared plate at The Comet Club. Recent guests loved the convenient location on Colorado Boulevard, steps from shops and restaurants.

Since you’ll be close by, make time to see the sights in Los Angeles. See the stars at Griffith Observatory, stroll along the historic canals in Venice Beach, hike to the Hollywood sign for unparalleled views of the city below or watch the sun set over the Pacific Ocean in Manhattan Beach.

Julian

[IMAGE]

For a rustic couples getaway head to Julian. Situated 60 miles northeast of downtown San Diego, this town offers a slow-paced escape with bed-and-breakfasts, farm-to-table food and quirky adventures. Bed down at the adorable Julian Gold Rush Hotel, where you can book the Patio Cottage or Honeymoon House for a private retreat. It is a National Historic Landmark from the 1890s with a vintage vibe, beautiful gardens and in-room fireplaces. Travelers staying at the property stated it was a wonderful place to reconnect with their loved one.

Fall is a beautiful time to visit. Go apple picking at a U-pick farm, sink your teeth into a famous Julian apple pie or warm up with some hot apple cider. For a historic adventure, tour an old fashioned gold mine. If you have time for a day trip, check out nearby Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, about 40 miles to the east, to witness the wonders of nature. Hike through wildflowers, gaze at a starlit sky, trek through a slot canyon or drive to the Wind Caves.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Sharael Kolberg is a U.S. News & World Report contributor and native Californian. She and her native Californian husband got engaged in Sonoma and married in Tiburon. Having been married since 2000, they’ve embarked on lots of romantic escapes throughout the state. Some favorite spots include the Big Sur coast, Yosemite and Catalina Island. Kolberg used her firsthand knowledge and research skills to curate this list of the most romantic getaways in California.

You might also be interested in:

— The Most Romantic Weekend Getaways in the U.S.

— The Best National Parks in California

— The Top Things to Do in California

— The Top Things to Do in Big Bear Lake, California

— The Top Natural Hot Springs in California

More from U.S. News

15 Top Weekend Getaways in California

20 Beautiful Small Towns in California

The 13 Best National Parks in California

22 Top Romantic Getaways in California originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/02/24: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.