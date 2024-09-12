When Is It Time to Move to Independent Living?

For people age 55 and older, there may come a time when the idea of moving into an independent living…

For people age 55 and older, there may come a time when the idea of moving into an independent living community can start to sound appealing. At some point you might welcome having less living space to manage and having a whole community of neighbors who are at a similar life stage.

But how do you know when the time is right? And how can you best prepare for that transition? Read on for more details about independent living and when to make the move.

When to Move to Independent Living: 5 Signs

There are often telltale signs that it’s time to consider moving into an independent living community, a convenient, community-centered option for self-sufficient seniors. Ask yourself if you’re experiencing any of the following:

1. You’re looking to downsize

For many older adults, there comes a time when the house you’ve been living in begins to feel too big for your needs. If you’re feeling the need to downsize, a move to an independent living community might be the best next step.

In an independent living community, living spaces — often private apartments or cottages — tend to be smaller than a traditional, stand-alone house. This means you have less space to be responsible for and a home that more closely fits your current lifestyle.

Plus, the costs to heat, cool and light a smaller space are often far lower than in a larger home, which may save you some money on utilities.

2. You want less house maintenance

Because these independent living spaces tend to be smaller than traditional, single-family homes, they can be a great option for people who are looking to spend less time on home maintenance and care, such as mowing the lawn, cleaning the gutters and raking the leaves. Many independent living communities offer landscaping and other home services that ease the burden of looking after your property.

In addition, many communities offer housekeeping and laundry services so you don’t have to worry about hauling laundry bags or cleaning the kitchen or bathroom.

In many independent living communities, if something breaks in the home, you can simply call the campus maintenance office and they’ll send someone out to repair it. This eliminates the burden of having to make multiple calls to plumbers, electricians or other professionals to solicit quotes as you would if you still lived in a traditional home you owned.

3. You’re lonely and looking for community

Being alone may leave seniors more vulnerable to loneliness and social isolation, which can affect their health and well-being.

“Studies show that this is associated with higher risks of health problems like heart disease, depression and cognitive decline,” explains Nicole Brackett, director of quality and care delivery with Homewatch CareGivers, a personal care service company headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

This is where an independent living situation can really support seniors, as a key benefit of independent living communities is the social element. In these communities, you’ll be surrounded by other adults in a similar stage of life. Because these communities are typically age-restricted, meaning they may require that residents be a certain age or older, usually 55-plus or 62-plus, you’ll also find people who are generally your age. In other words, you may have a ready-made batch of friends with whom you can enjoy spending time, whether it’s on hobbies, outings or at meals.

4. You’re looking for more amenities

Many independent living communities offer top-of-the-line amenities that may include a number of attractive features, such as:

— A fitness center

— A pool

— Tennis or pickleball courts

— A golf course

— On-campus movie theater

— On-campus salon, spa or barbershop

— Extensive grounds or a park area for walking or sitting

— Gourmet dining options that can be tailored to dietary needs or medical conditions

— Concierge services

Ask at any independent living community you’re considering what’s available to residents, as some of these perks and benefits might make all the difference for keeping you engaged and healthy over time.

5. You want easier access to help when needed

While independent living communities are designed to be largely hands-off and permit seniors to live with autonomy, privacy and freedom, they also offer the peace of mind of knowing that you have access to health care and safety support nearby if you need it.

“The environment is supportive, but not medically focused,” says Tina R. Sadarangani, a board-certified primary care nurse practitioner and assistant professor at NYU who specializes in the care of older adults.

What’s more, in many independent living communities, the homes are outfitted with a number of safety features:

— Grab bars in bathrooms and other potentially slippery areas

— Security and access control

— Good lighting and slip-resistant flooring

— Fire safety measures

— Wellness checks

All of these features can mean you’re safer in an independent community than in a conventional neighborhood where your neighbors might not know if you need help.

How to Ease the Transition to Independent Living

Transitioning to independent living can be a complex undertaking, with deciding what to do with your current home and finding an independent living community that’s a good match. The following steps may help make the move a little easier.

Do your homework

Choosing the right independent living community involves thorough research, notes Esther Cromwell, founder and CEO of Avendelle Assisted Living based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Touring multiple communities can help you get a firsthand look at your potential new home, and getting to meet other residents can help you better understand whether you can see yourself connecting with these new neighbors.

Sadarangani notes that some communities offer short-term trial stays before you fully commit to moving in, so consider asking about that if you want to see whether a particular community will be a good fit for you.

Plan ahead for the move

The best moves to independent living start long before the final box is packed. Start your planning well before you’re ready to move, so you have plenty of time to take these steps:

— Visit various communities to compare options.

— Ask lots of questions.

— Meet other residents and community management.

— Understand what’s available in the community.

— Test drive any commute or travel to work or volunteer locations, doctors’ offices or family or friends who live off campus.

— Work though the details of any contract you might be asked to sign to gain a solid understanding of what you’re getting, how much it’ll cost and what your rights are.

Especially if you’re moving from a family home you’ve lived in for many years, be sure to give yourself adequate time to sort through your belongings and downsize.

For example, some independent living communities offer furnished living spaces, while in others, you’ll bring your own furniture. Learning whether you’ll be able to keep that treasured family heirloom or if you’ll need to pass it on to the next generation now may influence your decision about whether a particular community is the right one for you.

Give yourself enough time to become fully familiar with your new space in the independent living community to ensure the move goes as smoothly as possible.

Get involved in the community

In addition to logistical concerns, moving out of a family home into an independent living community can be an emotional transition.

“The decision often brings mixed feelings, including relief, anxiety and even guilt,” Cromwell says.

She recommends approaching the transition with empathy for yourself and what you’re feeling, but you should also keep in mind that “these communities are designed to enhance quality of life.”

One key way they do that is by forging connections with other seniors who are at a similar stage of life. Get involved with the community soon after you arrive and remain involved in the various activities, outings and group events throughout your stay. This will help you build a network of peers, neighbors and friends who can support you during your transition into this unique life stage.

