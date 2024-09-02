The Best Plant-Based and Vegan Protein Powders

Protein is an incredibly important part of a healthy diet; it helps our body repair muscles, strengthen bones and even…

Protein is an incredibly important part of a healthy diet; it helps our body repair muscles, strengthen bones and even create hormones. Eating more protein can also make you feel more full and reduce food cravings.

While meats like chicken, steak and fish are high in protein, there are also many plant-based sources of protein that vegans and vegetarians can eat, including plant-based protein powders.

Plant-Based Protein Powder

Plant-based and vegan protein powders are an alternative to conventional protein powders that are made with whey protein, which is a milk product.

If you’re thinking about buying a plant-based protein powder, here are some things you might want to know:

— Is plant-based protein powder good for you?

— What is plant-based protein powder made of?

— Who should use vegan protein powders?

— Are plant-based protein powders safe?

Is plant-based protein powder good for you?

While reports show that most Americans eat enough protein, it’s somewhat harder to get enough protein as a vegan or vegetarian, says Natalie Rizzo, a registered dietitian, author of “Planted Performance” and owner of Greenletes, a sports nutrition practice, based in New York City.

The amount of protein you need is based on body weight and activity level, but you can estimate the amount of protein you need easily. Rizzo says to take your body weight in pounds and divide it in half to estimate the amount of protein you need. For example, if you weigh 150 pounds, you should aim to get around 75 grams of protein per day, and more if you’re active.

For people who aren’t getting enough protein in their regular diet, adding a plant-based protein powder could be helpful. Protein helps you retain and grow muscle, strengthen bones and regulate hormone levels.

What is plant-based protein powder made of?

Plant-based protein powders often contain protein from more than one plant source. Some common sources of plant-based protein in powders include:

— Peas

— Chickpeas, lentils and other beans

— Soy

— Nuts and seeds

— Whole grains

Other unique sources of plant-based protein in powders sometimes include algae, hemp and sacha inchi, a seed also known as the Inca nut that is native to South America and the Caribbean and has been touted as a “superfood.”

“Pea protein and soy protein were the first ones that were (sold), and those are the ones that we have the most research on. Both of those sources are really bioavailable, meaning that the body absorbs them just as well as they absorb whey,” says Rizzo.

While pea and soy protein have been shown to be particularly bioavailable, many of the protein powders you’ll find for sale actually include more than one plant source, which means that there are more amino acids in the powder than there would be from just one source. There are nine amino acids that our body can’t produce on its own. When a product contains all nine of those amino acids, it can be called a “complete protein,” which is what Rizzo says that companies are trying to achieve by putting several types of plant proteins into one powder.

“Most companies now who make plant-based protein powders put together what they call their own proprietary blend, and that means that they’re including all different things. It may be soy, it may be pea, it may be pumpkin seed, it may even be brown rice protein powder,” she says.

Who should use vegan protein powders?

There are a couple of different types of people who could benefit from using a plant-based protein powder, including:

— People who don’t get enough protein in their diet. Vegetarians and vegans in particular might have trouble getting enough protein in their diet.

— Anybody who exercises. You don’t have to be an elite athlete to have increased protein requirements. If you’re regularly exercising, your body will need more protein than the average person, says Rizzo.

— Adults over the age of 65. In order to maintain healthy muscle mass, older adults will need to focus on protein consumption.

— Pregnant women.Consuming enough protein while pregnant is essential to healthy fetal growth.

— Individuals healing from injury, surgery or disease. Healing processes in the body require protein. Just like how your muscles require protein to rebuild after exercise, your body will need protein to recover after being damaged by injury or illness.

However, dietitians often recommend that people try to obtain their protein from food sources before reaching for a supplement.

“Keep in mind protein requirements are different for everyone, and while protein powder can be a simple and convenient tool to help meet your protein needs, not everyone needs to supplement to get enough protein,” says Maddie Saliba, a registered dietitian and founder and CEO of Maddie Monroe Nutrition.

Are plant-based protein powders safe?

Unlike whole foods, protein powder is considered a “dietary supplement.” Dietary supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, so companies will often send their product to a third-party testing company. Dietitians recommend choosing products that have been tested by a third party so that you can feel assured that what is listed on the label is actually what’s in the protein powder you’re buying.

Some of these third-party testing agencies that you might see include:

— NSF International, which is the testing agency of choice for many athletes since its testing meets the standards of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

— ConsumerLab, which hosts an online database of testing information about supplements

— U.S. Pharmacopeia, or USP, which is an independent nonprofit organization that aims to improve consumer safety in the categories of dietary supplements, medicines and foods

Best Plant-Based or Vegan Protein Powders

As plant-based diets have risen in popularity, many more companies have started making plant-based and vegan protein powders. While aesthetic packaging or bold health claims might attract you to a particular brand, it’s important to look for a couple of substantial nutrition factors when choosing a plant-based protein powder. Additionally, those third-party testing certifications are often labeled directly on the packaging, but you can always check the company’s website for more information about safety.

“Look for plant-based protein powders with whole plant foods in the ingredients list, such as pumpkin seeds, peas, chickpeas, hemp and ancient grains,” says Kathy Siegel, a nutrition communication consultant, cookbook author and owner of Kathy Siegel Nutrition.

She adds that you should aim to avoid protein powders with particular added ingredients, including:

— Preservatives

— Artificial flavors

— Added colors

— Thickeners

— Artificial sweeteners

— Added sugar

You may have to try out different protein powders to find one that works for you.

“It can take some trial and error to find a protein powder you like,” says Saliba. “If you are someone like me who finds the texture of protein powder off-putting, know that not all protein powders have the same texture and flavor, and some are better than others.”

The Most Popular Vegan and Plant-Based Protein Powders

Here’s a breakdown of some of the most popular vegan and plant-based protein powders:

Product Cost per serving Protein per serving Plant protein sources Third-party certifications Orgain organic protein powder $1.30 21 grams Peas, brown rice, chia seeds Certified organic Huel complete protein $1.25 20 grams Peas, hemp, fava bean GMO-free, no artificial flavors Garden of Life raw organic protein powder $2.05 22 grams Peas, brown rice, amaranth, buckwheat, millet, cracked wall chlorella, quinoa, chia seed, garbanzo bean, lentil, adzuki bean, flax seed, sunflower seed, pumpkin seed, sesame seed NSF certified, certified organic and gluten-free Ghost vegan protein powder $1.79 20 grams Peas, pumpkin, watermelon seed Gluten- and soy-free Naked pea protein powder $0.76 27 grams Peas Informed Choice certified Ka’Chava All-in-One Nutrition $4.66 25 grams Peas, brown rice, sacha inchi, amaranth, quinoa Certified organic

Protein Powder Recipes

While the classic way to prepare protein powder is to mix it with water or milk and drink the protein powder as a “shake,” there are plenty of other ways to incorporate protein powder into your diet if you aren’t keen on drinking it plain.

— Add it to a smoothie. You can even purchase unflavored protein powder and add it to any flavor of smoothie: tart cherry, strawberry rhubarb, peanut butter banana and more.

— Use it as a flour replacement in baked goods. Rizzo says that it may take some trial and error to find the right ratio, but you can try replacing up to half of the amount of flour that a recipe calls for with protein powder.

— Make protein energy balls. These can be a great snack for a mid-afternoon slump.

— Add protein powder to overnight oats. You can use a plant-based milk and flavor the oats however you like: Try it with a bit of cocoa powder, added fruit or almond butter.

Plant-Based Protein Powder vs. Whey Protein Powder

While whey protein powder remains a popular choice and can help many people get the protein they need, plant-based powders may have advantages.

“Plant-based products in general are becoming more mainstream for reasons including sustainability, environmental concerns, animal welfare, ethics and more,” says Saliba.

Protein powder made from plants is helpful for people who are lactose intolerant or have dairy allergies, and Saliba says that some people just find the plant-based protein powders easier to digest even if they aren’t lactose intolerant. Finally, you might consider a plant-based protein powder just because of the nutrients they can add to your diet.

“Plant-based protein sources tend to be more nutrient-dense, without any cholesterol or saturated fats. Plant-based whole foods are rich in essential nutrients that are vital for good health; these nutrients support our immune system and reduce inflammation, and the fiber can enhance gut health,” says Siegel.

Update 09/03/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.

