Value Line: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Value Line Inc. (VALU) on Friday reported earnings of $5.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share.

The investment research provider posted revenue of $8.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VALU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VALU

