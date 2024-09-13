Live Radio
Value Line: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 13, 2024, 5:27 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Value Line Inc. (VALU) on Friday reported earnings of $5.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share.

The investment research provider posted revenue of $8.9 million in the period.

