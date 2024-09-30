UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1NuScalePwwt
|5.50
|.21
|3.18
|+2.87
|+925.8
|2SableOffshwt
|17.10
|1.79
|12.10
|+10.17
|+526.9
|3LumenTech
|7.83
|.97
|7.10
|+5.27
|+288.0
|4NuScalePwr
|16.91
|1.88
|11.58
|+8.29
|+252.0
|5EmergentBio
|15.10
|1.42
|8.35
|+5.95
|+247.9
|6ZetaGlbHl
|32.11
|7.84
|29.83
|+21.01
|+238.2
|7CarvanaA
|176.33
|40.21
|174.11+121.17
|+228.9
|8Sweetgreen
|38.53
|9.66
|35.45
|+24.15
|+213.7
|9VistraEnrn
|33
|122.01
|37.77
|118.54
|+80.02
|+207.7
|10HyliionHld
|2.73
|.80
|2.48
|+1.67
|+204.7
|11TutorPerini
|27.21
|7.83
|27.16
|+18.06
|+198.5
|12akaBrndsH
|33.73
|7.09
|23.61
|+15.56
|+193.3
|13PerimtrSol
|34
|13.67
|3.88
|13.45
|+8.85
|+192.4
|14CAVAGrp
|131.82
|39.05
|123.85
|+80.87
|+188.2
|15LufaxHoldg
|3.75
|.85
|3.49
|+2.25
|+181.5
|16SonSenLiv
|34.26
|8.65
|26.74
|+17.08
|+176.8
|17ZIMIntgShip
|26.20
|9.08
|25.66
|+15.79
|+160.0
|18GenAsIAcwt
|.60
|.03
|.08
|+.05
|+150.0
|19GannettCo
|5.93
|1.95
|5.62
|+3.32
|+144.3
|20RushStr
|11.59
|3.56
|10.85
|+6.36
|+141.6
|21Dingdong
|3.73
|1.07
|3.55
|+2.05
|+136.7
|22PhxNwMed
|4.15
|1.20
|3.19
|+1.83
|+134.6
|23SeaLtd
|96.09
|34.35
|94.28
|+53.78
|+132.8
|24OscarHlth
|23.79
|8.44
|21.21
|+12.06
|+131.8
|25GatosSilvr
|16.65
|5.42
|15.08
|+8.54
|+130.6
|26CarpenterTch
|74
|166.51
|58.87
|159.58
|+88.78
|+125.4
|27NaviosMar
|4
|65.89
|27.47
|62.63
|+34.67
|+124.0
|28ModineMfg
|34
|138.99
|57.20
|132.79
|+73.09
|+122.4
|29BancoMacro
|5
|76.08
|24.41
|63.50
|+34.80
|+121.3
|30ProUltSemi
|170.13
|48.17
|119.91
|+65.49
|+120.3
|31TenetHlthcre
|38
|171.20
|73.21
|166.20
|+90.63
|+119.9
|32Valhi
|34.98
|12.12
|33.37
|+18.18
|+119.7
|33BootBarn
|31
|169.05
|68.37
|167.28
|+90.52
|+117.9
|34Argan
|32
|103.00
|43.44
|101.43
|+54.64
|+116.8
|35PalantirTc
|38.19
|15.66
|37.20
|+20.03
|+116.7
|36SharkNinja
|108.99
|45.85
|108.71
|+57.54
|+112.4
|37RayAdvMat
|8.92
|3.15
|8.56
|+4.51
|+111.4
|38CoeurMining
|7.72
|2.42
|6.88
|+3.62
|+111.0
|39FlameAcq
|28.67
|10.11
|23.63
|+12.24
|+107.5
|40VertivHldg
|109.27
|44.31
|99.49
|+51.46
|+107.1
|41HimsHersHl
|25.74
|8.09
|18.42
|+9.52
|+107.0
|42UWMHldwt
|.92
|.16
|.60
|+.31
|+106.9
|43IAMGoldg
|5.60
|2.23
|5.23
|+2.70
|+106.7
|44Coherent
|95.29
|40.12
|88.91
|+45.38
|+104.2
|45OrigBARK
|1.91
|.74
|1.63
|+.82
|+102.2
|46ArisWtrSol
|34
|18.99
|7.74
|16.87
|+8.48
|+101.1
|47EndeavSilvg
|79
|5.02
|1.42
|3.94
|+1.97
|+100.0
|48TorEcofn3wt
|.22
|.04
|.18
|+.09
|+100.0
|49EMCORGp
|38
|443.96
|209.31
|430.53+215.10
|+
|99.8
|50FourSeasEd
|1
|19.96
|4.63
|11.96
|+5.94
|+
|98.5
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1BanyanAcwt
|.49
|.01
|.01
|—
|.36
|—
|97.0
|2GinkgoBiowt
|.15
|.01
|.01
|—
|.10
|—
|94.3
|3B&NEducrs
|226.00
|6.05
|9.26—139.74
|—
|93.8
|4PinstrpHldg
|12.00
|.56
|.77
|—10.13
|—
|93.0
|5FinofAmwt
|.08
|.01
|.01
|—
|.07
|—
|91.3
|6StemInc
|3.100
|.30
|.35
|—
|3.53
|—
|91.0
|7Holleywt
|.55
|.05
|.06
|—
|.50
|—
|90.0
|8GinkgoBiors
|68.80
|5.26
|8.15
|—59.45
|—
|87.9
|9SimplTailRisk
|1.27
|.35
|.51
|—
|3.70
|—
|87.9
|10MetaData
|6.90
|.55
|.61
|—
|4.26
|—
|87.5
|11MultiPlan
|1.46
|.17
|.19
|—
|1.25
|—
|86.9
|12SpiritAirl
|16.85
|2.28
|2.40
|—13.99
|—
|85.4
|13Chegg
|11.47
|1.63
|1.77
|—
|9.59
|—
|84.4
|14AllurionTc
|3.95
|.55
|.61
|—
|3.13
|—
|83.6
|15SOSLtd
|5.27
|.50
|.79
|—
|3.81
|—
|82.8
|16SESAIwt
|.19
|.02
|.03
|—
|.14
|—
|82.1
|17Express
|1
|9.39
|1.53
|1.53
|—
|6.84
|—
|81.7
|18BattrFutAcwt
|.12
|.01
|.02
|—
|.08
|—
|80.0
|19AmpriusTch
|5.29
|.61
|1.11
|—
|4.18
|—
|79.0
|20Wolfspeed
|31
|44.77
|7.28
|9.70
|—33.81
|—
|77.7
|21NaviosMHpfH
|14.75
|1.80
|3.27
|—11.23
|—
|77.4
|22SoloBrandA
|6.23
|1.08
|1.41
|—
|4.75
|—
|77.1
|23CUROGrp
|1.28
|.18
|.19
|—
|.61
|—
|75.9
|24BowFlex
|.85
|.16
|.20
|—
|.58
|—
|74.7
|25PSQHldngwt
|1.20
|.16
|.21
|—
|.61
|—
|74.6
|26NevroCorp
|21.74
|4.38
|5.59
|—15.93
|—
|74.0
|27VirginGalac
|2.54
|.67
|.69
|—
|1.77
|—
|72.0
|28Medifast
|2
|70.58
|17.73
|19.14
|—48.08
|—
|71.5
|29ViaOpADR
|.97
|.22
|.22
|—
|.56
|—
|71.4
|30NerdyA
|3.60
|.73
|.98
|—
|2.45
|—
|71.3
|31agilonhlth
|13.28
|3.07
|3.93
|—
|8.62
|—
|68.7
|32GCTSemic
|13.76
|2.35
|3.35
|—
|7.21
|—
|68.3
|33Eventbrite
|9.20
|2.51
|2.73
|—
|5.63
|—
|67.3
|34SESAI
|1.92
|.62
|.64
|—
|1.19
|—
|65.0
|35AzulSA
|4
|9.44
|2.02
|3.44
|—
|6.25
|—
|64.5
|36AmpriusTcwt
|.45
|.11
|.14
|—
|.25
|—
|64.1
|37BeyondInc
|37.10
|9.05
|10.08
|—17.61
|—
|63.6
|38NaviosMpfG
|12.50
|2.75
|5.00
|—
|8.70
|—
|63.5
|39NuSkinEnt
|41
|20.75
|6.72
|7.37
|—12.05
|—
|62.0
|40LionElectric
|68
|1.99
|.53
|.68
|—
|1.09
|—
|61.6
|41AshfordHT
|2.08
|.71
|.75
|—
|1.19
|—
|61.4
|42DirxMexBll
|37.44
|11.72
|13.54
|—21.54
|—
|61.4
|43CanoHlthrs
|6.03
|1.74
|2.30
|—
|3.57
|—
|60.8
|44OfferpadSl
|10.22
|2.57
|4.06
|—
|6.19
|—
|60.4
|45HippoHldgwt
|.04
|.01
|.01
|—
|.01
|—
|60.0
|46Enviva
|1.23
|.25
|.41
|—
|.59
|—
|59.3
|47ProNatGass
|40.70
|8.13
|11.60
|—16.84
|—
|59.2
|48Coursera
|20.73
|6.35
|7.94
|—11.43
|—
|59.0
|49EngyVault
|2.38
|.78
|.96
|—
|1.37
|—
|58.8
|50ArcadLithmn
|2
|7.27
|2.19
|2.85
|—
|3.96
|—
|58.1
|—————————
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.