UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

September 30, 2024, 6:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1NuScalePwwt 5.50 .21 3.18 +2.87 +925.8
2SableOffshwt 17.10 1.79 12.10 +10.17 +526.9
3LumenTech 7.83 .97 7.10 +5.27 +288.0
4NuScalePwr 16.91 1.88 11.58 +8.29 +252.0
5EmergentBio 15.10 1.42 8.35 +5.95 +247.9
6ZetaGlbHl 32.11 7.84 29.83 +21.01 +238.2
7CarvanaA 176.33 40.21 174.11+121.17 +228.9
8Sweetgreen 38.53 9.66 35.45 +24.15 +213.7
9VistraEnrn 33 122.01 37.77 118.54 +80.02 +207.7
10HyliionHld 2.73 .80 2.48 +1.67 +204.7
11TutorPerini 27.21 7.83 27.16 +18.06 +198.5
12akaBrndsH 33.73 7.09 23.61 +15.56 +193.3
13PerimtrSol 34 13.67 3.88 13.45 +8.85 +192.4
14CAVAGrp 131.82 39.05 123.85 +80.87 +188.2
15LufaxHoldg 3.75 .85 3.49 +2.25 +181.5
16SonSenLiv 34.26 8.65 26.74 +17.08 +176.8
17ZIMIntgShip 26.20 9.08 25.66 +15.79 +160.0
18GenAsIAcwt .60 .03 .08 +.05 +150.0
19GannettCo 5.93 1.95 5.62 +3.32 +144.3
20RushStr 11.59 3.56 10.85 +6.36 +141.6
21Dingdong 3.73 1.07 3.55 +2.05 +136.7
22PhxNwMed 4.15 1.20 3.19 +1.83 +134.6
23SeaLtd 96.09 34.35 94.28 +53.78 +132.8
24OscarHlth 23.79 8.44 21.21 +12.06 +131.8
25GatosSilvr 16.65 5.42 15.08 +8.54 +130.6
26CarpenterTch 74 166.51 58.87 159.58 +88.78 +125.4
27NaviosMar 4 65.89 27.47 62.63 +34.67 +124.0
28ModineMfg 34 138.99 57.20 132.79 +73.09 +122.4
29BancoMacro 5 76.08 24.41 63.50 +34.80 +121.3
30ProUltSemi 170.13 48.17 119.91 +65.49 +120.3
31TenetHlthcre 38 171.20 73.21 166.20 +90.63 +119.9
32Valhi 34.98 12.12 33.37 +18.18 +119.7
33BootBarn 31 169.05 68.37 167.28 +90.52 +117.9
34Argan 32 103.00 43.44 101.43 +54.64 +116.8
35PalantirTc 38.19 15.66 37.20 +20.03 +116.7
36SharkNinja 108.99 45.85 108.71 +57.54 +112.4
37RayAdvMat 8.92 3.15 8.56 +4.51 +111.4
38CoeurMining 7.72 2.42 6.88 +3.62 +111.0
39FlameAcq 28.67 10.11 23.63 +12.24 +107.5
40VertivHldg 109.27 44.31 99.49 +51.46 +107.1
41HimsHersHl 25.74 8.09 18.42 +9.52 +107.0
42UWMHldwt .92 .16 .60 +.31 +106.9
43IAMGoldg 5.60 2.23 5.23 +2.70 +106.7
44Coherent 95.29 40.12 88.91 +45.38 +104.2
45OrigBARK 1.91 .74 1.63 +.82 +102.2
46ArisWtrSol 34 18.99 7.74 16.87 +8.48 +101.1
47EndeavSilvg 79 5.02 1.42 3.94 +1.97 +100.0
48TorEcofn3wt .22 .04 .18 +.09 +100.0
49EMCORGp 38 443.96 209.31 430.53+215.10 + 99.8
50FourSeasEd 1 19.96 4.63 11.96 +5.94 + 98.5
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1BanyanAcwt .49 .01 .01 .36 97.0
2GinkgoBiowt .15 .01 .01 .10 94.3
3B&NEducrs 226.00 6.05 9.26—139.74 93.8
4PinstrpHldg 12.00 .56 .77 —10.13 93.0
5FinofAmwt .08 .01 .01 .07 91.3
6StemInc 3.100 .30 .35 3.53 91.0
7Holleywt .55 .05 .06 .50 90.0
8GinkgoBiors 68.80 5.26 8.15 —59.45 87.9
9SimplTailRisk 1.27 .35 .51 3.70 87.9
10MetaData 6.90 .55 .61 4.26 87.5
11MultiPlan 1.46 .17 .19 1.25 86.9
12SpiritAirl 16.85 2.28 2.40 —13.99 85.4
13Chegg 11.47 1.63 1.77 9.59 84.4
14AllurionTc 3.95 .55 .61 3.13 83.6
15SOSLtd 5.27 .50 .79 3.81 82.8
16SESAIwt .19 .02 .03 .14 82.1
17Express 1 9.39 1.53 1.53 6.84 81.7
18BattrFutAcwt .12 .01 .02 .08 80.0
19AmpriusTch 5.29 .61 1.11 4.18 79.0
20Wolfspeed 31 44.77 7.28 9.70 —33.81 77.7
21NaviosMHpfH 14.75 1.80 3.27 —11.23 77.4
22SoloBrandA 6.23 1.08 1.41 4.75 77.1
23CUROGrp 1.28 .18 .19 .61 75.9
24BowFlex .85 .16 .20 .58 74.7
25PSQHldngwt 1.20 .16 .21 .61 74.6
26NevroCorp 21.74 4.38 5.59 —15.93 74.0
27VirginGalac 2.54 .67 .69 1.77 72.0
28Medifast 2 70.58 17.73 19.14 —48.08 71.5
29ViaOpADR .97 .22 .22 .56 71.4
30NerdyA 3.60 .73 .98 2.45 71.3
31agilonhlth 13.28 3.07 3.93 8.62 68.7
32GCTSemic 13.76 2.35 3.35 7.21 68.3
33Eventbrite 9.20 2.51 2.73 5.63 67.3
34SESAI 1.92 .62 .64 1.19 65.0
35AzulSA 4 9.44 2.02 3.44 6.25 64.5
36AmpriusTcwt .45 .11 .14 .25 64.1
37BeyondInc 37.10 9.05 10.08 —17.61 63.6
38NaviosMpfG 12.50 2.75 5.00 8.70 63.5
39NuSkinEnt 41 20.75 6.72 7.37 —12.05 62.0
40LionElectric 68 1.99 .53 .68 1.09 61.6
41AshfordHT 2.08 .71 .75 1.19 61.4
42DirxMexBll 37.44 11.72 13.54 —21.54 61.4
43CanoHlthrs 6.03 1.74 2.30 3.57 60.8
44OfferpadSl 10.22 2.57 4.06 6.19 60.4
45HippoHldgwt .04 .01 .01 .01 60.0
46Enviva 1.23 .25 .41 .59 59.3
47ProNatGass 40.70 8.13 11.60 —16.84 59.2
48Coursera 20.73 6.35 7.94 —11.43 59.0
49EngyVault 2.38 .78 .96 1.37 58.8
50ArcadLithmn 2 7.27 2.19 2.85 3.96 58.1
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

