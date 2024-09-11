Tsakos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TEN) on Wednesday reported profit of $76.4 million…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TEN) on Wednesday reported profit of $76.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of $2.36. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.26 per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $214.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $172.7 million.

