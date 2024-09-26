The Top Real Estate Companies in Alabama

Known for its Southern hospitality, homestyle cuisine and natural beauty, Alabama is a great place to call home. Whether you’re…

Known for its Southern hospitality, homestyle cuisine and natural beauty, Alabama is a great place to call home. Whether you’re interested in the hilly terrain near Huntsville, arts and culture scenes in Birmingham or Montgomery, or living near the Gulf Coast in Mobile, Alabama has a lot to offer — and at an affordable price.

The median home value in Alabama is just over $228,000, up 1.4% from a year ago, according to Zillow. That’s less than the national average of $281,900. Homes are valued slightly higher in Huntsville, at nearly $277,000, per Zillow, though down 0.7% year over year. Homes are far cheaper in Birmingham, which has a median home price around $127,000, down 6.3% year over year, and Montgomery, where it’s about $142,000, up 1.7% from a year ago. Along the coast, in Mobile, homes are about $193,000, up 3.7%.

If you’re going to buy or sell a home in Alabama, it’s important to get help from a seasoned real estate agent. Here are the top real estate companies in the state by sales volume according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

— Matt Curtis Real Estate

— The Gray Group

— The Bob Shallow Team

— Gusty Gulas Group

— The Pugh Group

— The Fred Smith Group

— The Dusty Cole Team

— Embry Group

— CMG Real Estate Group

— Acuff Weekley Group

Matt Curtis Real Estate

Founded in 2005 and based in Madison, Matt Curtis Real Estate serves buyers looking for homes in communities that include Harvest, Decatur, Huntsville and Athens. The team has closed more than $1 billion in sales and has sold 7,000 homes to date, earning $193 million in sales in 2023 alone.

The Gray Group

Based in Tuscaloosa and affiliated with Keller Williams, the Gray Group works with buyers looking for homes in areas that include South Tuscaloosa and Northport. In 2023, the team of 16 completed 555 transactions and closed $190 million in sales. They cater to buyers looking for everything from waterfront homes to historic homes to condos that are near the University of Alabama.

The Bob Shallow Team

The Bob Shallow Team is based in Orange Beach and affiliated with RE/MAX. The team consists of seven real estate professionals. In 2023, The Bob Shallow Team closed $142 million in 2023. Bob Shallow has ranked the No. 1 RE/MAX Office and Agent in Baldwin County for the past three years by the Baldwin Realtors. He specializes in condominium and development properties in Perdido Key, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

Gusty Gulas Group

Based in Birmingham, Gusty Gulas Group is affiliated with eXp Realty and has sold more than 3,110 homes, closing on over $670 million in real estate. The team of 20 real estate professionals focuses on communities that include Bush Hills, Greystone, Mountain Brook, Avondale and Bluff Park. In 2023, the Gusty Gulas Group closed $106 million in sales.

The Pugh Group

Based in Huntsville, the Pugh Group serves areas that include Athens, Cherokee Ridge, Hampton Cove, Madison and Paint Rock. The team consists of 12 professionals affiliated with RE/MAX Alliance who closed $87 million in sales in 2023.

The Fred Smith Group

Affiliated with RealtySouth and based in Birmingham, the Fred Smith Group brings more than 81 years of combined experience to the table. The firm was formed in 1995 and has closed on over 2,200 transactions. The Fred Smith Group consists of 13 professionals with a sales volume of $86 million in 2023. The group focuses on areas that include Forest Park, Greystone, Mountain Brook, Hoover and Liberty Park.

The Dusty Cole Team

The Dusty Cole Team is led by husband and wife team Dusty and Heather Cole and affiliated with RE/MAX of Orange Beach. Born and raised in Foley, Dusty and Heather have strong ties to and knowledge of Baldwin County. In 2023, the team of 12 closed $85 million in sales. They serve communities including Foley, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Elberta, Lillian and Perdido Key.

Embry Group

Founded in 2021 and affiliated with Capstone Realty, Embry Group is led by Sahara Embry, a 15-year resident of Huntsville with seven years of real estate experience — five of which has been in a leadership role. Embry Group achieved $83 million in sales volume in 2023. The team of 34 serves neighborhoods including Huntsville, Jones Valley, Madison, Athens, Harvest, Hampton Cove and New Market.

CMG Real Estate Group

The CMG Real Estate Group is an affiliate of Capstone Realty that serves Huntsville, Madison, Harvest and New Market. The team of 28 prides itself in getting results quickly and having direct line of communication at all times. The CMG Real Estate Group closed $80 million in 2023.

Acuff Weekley Group

Alex Acuff and Mary Gail Weekley lead a staff of nine realtors serving the Auburn-Opelika area. The group also works with buyers and sellers in Harris County, Columbus and other nearby communities. Affiliated with eXp Realty, the Acuff Weekley Group closed $72 million in sales in 2023.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent might start with one of the Alabama firms above, but before you land on an agent to work with, interview several to get a sense of how they operate. You may want the type of agent who will reach out immediately when new listings hit the market, or you may prefer someone more laid-back. Think about what you’re looking for before making your choice so your house-hunting experience winds up being a pleasant one.

More from U.S. News

20 Packing and Moving Tips and Tricks to Simplify Your Move

The Guide to Understanding Your Home Value

8 Things You Can Do to Thank Your Real Estate Agent at Closing

The Top Real Estate Companies in Alabama originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/27/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.