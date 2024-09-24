The Best Road to Hana Tours in Maui

Maui’s Road to H?na is a perfect example of how sometimes the journey can be just as rewarding as the…

Maui’s Road to H?na is a perfect example of how sometimes the journey can be just as rewarding as the destination. This coastal drive, which connects Kahului to the town of H?na in east Maui, is dotted with awe-inspiring attractions, from cascading waterfalls and towering rainbow eucalyptus trees to vast bamboo forests and colorful beaches. But with 620 curves and 59 bridges (most of which are one lane wide), the 52-mile-long route can be as dangerous as it is beautiful — which is why the Hawaii Tourism Authority encourages visitors to opt for a guided tour as opposed to navigating the road themselves.

Factoring in both expert opinion and traveler sentiment, U.S. News highlights the best driving tours for the ultimate Road to H?na experience.

Best Overall: Dynamic Tour Hawaii — Road to Hana Adventure Tour with Pickup, Breakfast & Lunch

U.S. News independently paid to send Ashley Probst, a freelance journalist based in Maui, on this tour to provide readers with an unbiased, first-hand perspective of what to expect. Dynamic Tour Hawaii — Road to Hana Adventure Tour was selected by our team as the Best Overall thanks to its popularity and favorable user reviews.

Price: Adults from $199.99; kids from $189.99 Duration: 8-11 hours

Unwind and take in the stunning sights of the Valley Isle on Dynamic Tour Hawaii’s unforgettable Road to Hana tour. After being picked up from your hotel or a meeting point in Kahului, the group will enjoy breakfast at Island Fresh Cafe in P?’ia before hitting H?na Highway. Guides will include the entire group’s requests in planning the day’s itinerary to ensure everyone’s preferences are considered.

Along the way, your guide will share fascinating facts about Hawaiian history, culture, local plants and other unique insights — like how Nita Chong’s banana bread at the Halfway to Hana rest stop is not only the same family recipe as Aunty Sandy’s famous version, it’s also the original. Destinations may include breathtaking spots like a rainbow eucalyptus tree grove, Kaumahina State Wayside Park, lookouts at Ke’anae Peninsula and Wailua Valley, Wai??napanapa State Park‘s black sand beach and lunch, Pua’a Ka’a State Park for a waterfall swim and Ho’okipa Beach Park to observe Hawaiian green sea turtles. You’ll also enjoy treats along the way: specialty sweets from East Maui Chocolate, coffee and fruit at H?na Harvest Cafe (with a chance to feed the piglets, if you’re lucky), vegan ice cream at Coconut Glen’s and the beloved banana bread at Halfway to Hana. Good to know:

— Tours are offered daily; pickup time is between 6:15 and 6:30 a.m.

— Breakfast, lunch (deli sandwich), bottled water and chips are included. Other food can be purchased at your own expense.

— Groups are capped at 15 participants.

Why we love it:

— Exceptional guides have a breadth of knowledge, providing education on various topics like Hawaiian history and culture, economics, local plants and much more.

— Participants’ must-sees are considered to create a personalized experience for the entire group.

— There are plenty of opportunities to bond with other travelers and tour groups, leaving everyone feeling like one ‘ohana (family).

Best for Families: Stardust Hawaii — Famous Road to Hana Waterfalls and Lunch

Price: From $200 Duration: 9-10 hours

Embark on a journey through time with Stardust Hawaii’s Famous Road to Hana Waterfalls & Lunch tour. Luxurious Mercedes-Benz sprinter vans can accommodate up to 14 passengers who will enjoy 10 stops throughout the day. These include iconic lookouts, waterfalls, a rainbow eucalyptus forest, Wai’?napanapa State Park for swimming at its black sand beach, plus strategic rest stops. Tuck into a light breakfast on board the van, homemade sandwiches for lunch, as well as complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the day. Reviewers frequently praise tour guides for their extensive knowledge of Hawaiian history, culture and the local area — all shared using the traditional practice of mo’olelo (storytelling).

Daily excursions offer pickups and drop-offs at major resorts, along with park-and-ride options from Kahului and M?’alaea. Other H?na experiences include a private version of this trip as well as a motorcycle adventure, a full-day waterfalls and rainforest hike, and a helicopter ride.

Best Private: Experience Hawaii — VIP Road To Hana Private Tour With Pickup

Price: From $1,200 for groups of up to four people Duration: 8-10 hours

Customize your H?na trip with Experience Hawaii through its VIP Road to Hana Private Tour With Pickup. Groups of up to eight people will travel in premium vehicles like a Cadillac Escalade or Chevrolet Suburban with experienced guides who offer local insights and tips. Also enjoy the added perk of a personal photographer to capture your memories.

Reviewers appreciate this tour’s flexibility, with the ability to set your own pace and type of adventure. Activities can include basking on red and black sand beaches, hiking through rainforests, jumping off cliffs, swimming under waterfalls, snorkeling, body surfing or exploring the towns of P?’ia and H?na. Pickup from your accommodation is included from anywhere on Maui, with start times between 8 and 11 a.m.

Additional options include a half-day H?na tour or an extended trip to Haleakal? National Park for sunset.

Best Eco-Friendly: Valley Isle Excursions — Road to H?na Tour

Price: Adults from $279.99; kids from $259.99 Duration: 10-12 hours

As a member of the Sustainable Tourism Association of Hawai’i, Valley Isle Excursions has offered eco-friendly van tours for nearly 30 years. These excursions incorporate practices like reducing waste, conserving resources and educating tourgoers on how to m?lama ‘?ina (care for the land).

After a hotel pickup from South or West Maui, the Road to H?na Tour starts with a continental breakfast at the Maui Tropical Plantation. Participants then travel to H?na in a 12-passenger cruiser van with captain’s seats, panoramic windows and extra legroom to ensure a comfortable ride with epic views. Explore the peninsula at Ke’anae Point; visit Wai’anapanapa State Park for the black sand beach, lava tube and blowhole; and swim under the waterfalls at Pua’a Ka’a State Park. Also enjoy a buffet-style luncheon with huli-huli chicken or a Thai coconut veggie tofu curry for a vegan option.

Reviewers commend tour guides for their hospitality, personalized touch, and expertise in Hawaiian culture and Maui’s history. Tours are offered Sunday and Tuesday through Friday. Valley Isle Excursions also offers a sunrise tour to Haleakal? National Park.

Best Small Group: Mahalo Tours & Transportation — The Road to Hana Tour

Price: From $251 Duration: 10-11 hours

Mahalo Tours & Transportation brings the aloha spirit on The Road to Hana Tour with a slow, island-style adventure. Learning about Hawaiian history from personable and humorous guides is consistently appreciated by reviewers, who recommend this comfortable, stress-free trip.

Stops include Ho’okipa Beach Park to see Hawaiian green sea turtles and windsurfers, Ke’anae for sightseeing and Aunty Sandy’s Banana Bread stand, two opportunities to swim at Pua’a Ka’a State Park and Wai’anapanapa State Park, plus Koki Beach, H?na Town and Wailua Falls. Depending on road conditions, tours may journey on the back road to H?na and through Upcountry Maui.

Pickup is available from most accommodations and tours are limited to eight people. Snacks and meals — such as locally made pastries and farm-fresh fruit for breakfast, and a Hawaiian barbecue plate lunch — are provided. If a full-day trip is too long, the company also offers a “Half Way To H?na” tour that turns back at Ke’anae.

Best Luxury: Temptation Tours — Hana Ultimate Tour

Price: From $319 Duration: 11 hours

Touted by reviewers for its Hawai’i state-certified guides and well-curated excursions, Temptation Tours has offered award-winning tours for nearly 40 years.

The Hana Ultimate tour takes up to eight guests in luxury limo-vans equipped with captain’s seats and expansive windows. This trip includes complimentary pickup and return, breakfast at Marco’s Grill & Deli or Café Mambo and a three-course luncheon in H?na. Drink in the scenic views at Kaumahina State Wayside Park, Ke’anae Point, Wai’anapanapa State Park and Pua’a Ka’a State Park with several chances to swim in East Maui’s pristine waters.

If you’re on a budget, consider the “Meet Your Guide to Hana” option, a discounted tour without hotel pickup. If you select this particular tour, you’ll have to meet your guide in Kahului, but you’ll save about $100 per person.

Best Half-Day: The Magic of Maui Experience — Road to Hana Lite

Price: From $249 Duration: 5 hours

Feel like a VIP with The Magic of Maui Experience on its half-day tour and enjoy a customized itinerary that welcomes up to 14 passengers to see H?na through the eyes of a local. The tour departs at 8:30 a.m. and returns around 1:30 p.m. — ideal for families or those pressed for time.

Reviewers love special touches like visiting secret beaches, swimming holes and lava tubes, plus VIP access to popular spots like Aunty Sandy’s Banana Bread stand, where you’ll enjoy skip the line access. No two trips are the same, but may include cliff jumping off hidden waterfalls, bamboo forest hikes and a walk through the Ke’anae Arboretum, among other highlights.

While other companies often require you to bring your own supplies, this tour provides towels, reef-safe sunscreen, bug spray, towels, phone chargers, underwater camera cases and rain gear. A full-day tour is also available.

