The 15 Best Weekend Getaways From New York City

New York City has been described in many ways, but “relaxing” isn’t typically one of them. When you need a break from the hustle and bustle, relieve some stress by packing a bag and getting out of the city for a few days.

To help you pick the right destination for your much-needed escape, U.S. News evaluated expert and traveler opinion to find the best weekend getaways from New York City. Whether you’re planning a romantic weekend trip, a fun-filled family escape or some time away with friends, these getaways have everything you need for a memorable trip.

Best Weekend Getaways From New York City

About two hours or less:

— North Fork, New York

— The Poconos, Pennsylvania

— Beacon, New York

— Kingston, New York

About three hours or less:

— Fire Island, New York

— The Hamptons, New York

— The Catskills, New York

— Cape May, New Jersey

— Mystic, Connecticut

— Hudson, New York

About four hours or less:

— The Berkshires, Massachusetts

— Shelter Island, New York

— Newport, Rhode Island

— Lake George, New York

A quick flight:

— Niagara Falls, New York and Ontario

About two hours or less:

North Fork, New York

Long Island’s northeastern peninsula, known as the North Fork, fits the bill for a weekend trip if you like tranquil seaside villages and laid-back itineraries. About 80 miles east of Manhattan and located directly north of the illustrious Hamptons, this quiet refuge is characterized by its wineries, beaches and friendly atmosphere. Not only is this short jaunt from the city an excellent place for a couples trip in New York state, but families will also find a plethora of exciting activities here as well.

To get here, catch the Long Island Rail Road commuter train from Penn Station to Greenport. When you arrive, make a beeline for the beach — Orient Beach State Park occupies a prime section of real estate along Gardiners Bay and is a perfect place for kayaking, swimming and sunbathing. Meanwhile, wine aficionados can spend the afternoon at Macari Vineyards or Sparkling Pointe Vineyards and Winery while families hit up the Splish Splash water park. At the end of the day, unwind at the lovely Harborfront Inn at Greenport.

The Poconos, Pennsylvania

This stunning mountain range in northeastern Pennsylvania (about 100 miles northwest of New York City) has appealed to travelers for generations. Perfect for both families and couples, the Poconos offer everything from whitewater rafting tours to fascinating museums to manicured golf courses. If the kids are in tow, let them burn off their excess energy at a water park. Meanwhile, thrill-seekers will be right at home at one of the region’s adventure parks, like Skytop Lodge or Gorilla Grove Treetop Adventures, which feature aerial obstacle courses and tubing.

Nature lovers will enjoy ample hiking and horseback riding opportunities. Plus, with several romantic restaurants and resorts, the Poconos area has distinguished itself as a premier honeymoon destination for lovebirds. Book your stay at The Lodge at Woodloch for a wellness-centered vacation complete with yoga and art classes, mindfulness experiences, and an adults-only spa.

Beacon, New York

Located in New York’s Hudson Valley, around 65 miles north of Manhattan, Beacon has transformed in the past two decades from a sleepy industrial town to a thriving arts community, making it the getaway of choice for relaxation-seeking city dwellers. Here, visitors can spend weekends (or a day trip) perusing vintage shops and flea markets, kayaking along the Hudson River, and exploring Beacon’s scenic hiking trails.

The first stop on your itinerary should be Dia Beacon, a renowned contemporary art museum housed in a former Nabisco box-printing factory. As one of the largest contemporary art galleries in the country, Dia’s robust collection of work spans from the 1960s to the present. From here, take a stroll down Main Street. Lined with doughnut shops, cafes and art galleries, Beacon’s main drag features hidden gems such as Hudson Beach Glass and the Towne Crier Cafe, a popular restaurant and live music venue. While there is plenty to do and see in Beacon, you can’t leave without touring the ruins of Bannerman Castle. Situated on Pollepel Island and reachable by boat from late April to October, this Scottish-style castle was once a storage site for surplus military equipment and ammunition.

Not only is this quiet refuge less than two hours by car from Manhattan, but travelers can easily hop on the train to reach this destination as well: Take the Metro-North Railroad from New York City to Beacon for less than $50 round trip. There are also plenty of accommodation options to choose from, ranging from cozy bed-and-breakfasts to unique digs like The Roundhouse, an abandoned factory complex that’s been transformed into a stylish boutique hotel.

Kingston, New York

Known as the first capital of New York, Kingston draws visitors with its historic charm, independent boutiques and quality restaurants. It’s located about 90 miles north of New York City and is home to three historic districts — including the Uptown Stockade District. Each of these neighborhoods are picture-perfect for strolling, shopping and gallery-hopping. Connect with Kingston’s creative spirit by perusing local art at places like the Art Society of Kingston, which hosts art exhibitions as well as concerts, dance, theater and more. Book lovers won’t want to miss Rough Draft Bar & Books, an independent bookstore that sells beer and wine in addition to coffee and pastries.

While Kingston is most often associated with its artistic reputation, this city on the Hudson River also offers notable access to nature. Experience the beauty of the river with a walk along the Kingston Point Rail Trail or go cycling on the smooth trails on the Hudson River Brickyard Trail. From hiking to cycling to kayaking on the river, outdoor adventure options are plentiful here. Kingston strikes a desirable balance between the offerings of a small city — such as local breweries, a variety of restaurants and an art scene — with a location that makes it easy to soak up the great outdoors.

About three hours or less:

Fire Island, New York

This secluded barrier island off the southern shore of Long Island is about 65 miles east of Manhattan and a popular getaway for New Yorkers — for good reason. Travelers will find an unspoiled island free of high-rise buildings and the vexing sounds of traffic, all within a few hours of the city. In fact, Fire Island is a car-free environment, making it the ideal choice for city dwellers in need of a short weekend escape. You can enjoy activities like sailing, biking, clamming and birding. Just keep in mind that Memorial Day to Labor Day is considered the busy season, so schedule your vacation outside of these dates if you want to avoid crowds.

Because you can’t drive onto the island, the best way to get here is by taking the Long Island Rail Road to Sayville, Patchogue or Bayshore. These destinations have marinas that offer ferry service to and from Fire Island for a fee. When it comes to lodging, Fire Island’s options are mostly small inns and hotels, but they fill up quickly, so book in advance to ensure you’ll have accommodations. If you’d rather rough it, campgrounds are available within the Otis Pike Fire Island High Dune Wilderness, at Smith Point County Park and at Watch Hill. Keep in mind, backcountry camping permits and daily campsite fees (typically starting at $25 per day) may be required for select areas.

The Hamptons, New York

Arriving in the Hamptons, you’ll likely find it easy to see why this seaside destination on eastern Long Island’s South Fork has established such a name for itself. White sand beaches, untouched nature preserves and plenty of bars serving up frozen cocktails are just a few of the alluring images that may come to mind when you imagine an escape to the Hamptons. Luckily for New Yorkers, this little slice of heaven sits less than 100 miles east of Manhattan, making it easily accessible for weekend getaways and day trips.

Lay down your towel on East Hampton’s Main Beach or Southampton’s Coopers Beach, then cast a fishing line from the shore of Montauk Point State Park. For a dose of culture, check out the Hamptons’ illustrious art scene: The Parrish Art Museum and the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center (open seasonally) are two of the area’s most prominent museums. When it’s time to turn in for the night, save some coin by choosing a hotel in nearby Riverhead or by camping in a local park.

The Catskills, New York

For nature lovers, this mountain range in southeastern New York is the perfect place to reconnect with the great outdoors. Home of the famous 1969 Woodstock music festival, the Catskills have been inspiring travelers for decades. Spend the weekend hiking the region’s popular trails — like the Kaaterskill Falls trail, which features the tallest waterfall in New York state — or get out on Alder Lake in a kayak. In winter, head here to see Hunter Mountain blanketed in snow and take advantage of top-notch skiing and tubing opportunities.

In addition to outdoor activities such as hiking, fly-fishing, biking and zip lining, the Catskills are a haven for artists. Follow the Hudson River School Art Trail to witness firsthand the vistas that inspired artists like Thomas Cole. Meanwhile, music lovers and history buffs won’t want to miss a visit to The Museum at Bethel Woods, which showcases artifacts and stories from Woodstock. While nature is a main draw here, towns like Woodstock and Catskill are worth a visit in their own right — check out unique shops, independently owned restaurants, bookstores and more. Before calling it a night at one of the region’s fabulous hotels or resorts, stop by a microbrewery for a flight.

Cape May, New Jersey

Those looking for a relaxing weekend should consider Cape May, a top romantic getaway destination in New Jersey. Located roughly 160 miles south of New York City, this enchanting East Coast town is beloved for its beautiful beaches, striking Victorian homes and laid-back atmosphere. After soaking up some rays at the beach (the Cove Beach is a traveler favorite), hit up the retailers at Washington Street Mall. Filled with small boutiques, ice cream shops and bookstores, this outdoor mall spans three blocks and is perfect for easygoing strolls.

Other can’t-miss activities in Cape May include climbing the Cape May Lighthouse, watching the sun go down at Sunset Beach, sailing on a sightseeing cruise and taking a guided tour of the Emlen Physick Estate — Cape May’s only Victorian-era house museum. Cape May offers a plethora of lodging options for weekend trips ranging from quaint B&Bs to hotels set in ornate Victorian mansions. Book a room in historic Congress Hall or The Southern Mansion for charming guest rooms and convenient amenities.

Mystic, Connecticut

The quintessential New England town of Mystic is situated around 130 miles northeast of New York City and considered one of the top things to do in Connecticut. This seaside village has everything you’d want from a weekend getaway: museums, galleries, delicious eateries and historic landmarks. Head to Williams Beach Park for a quiet day by the water, then stroll through Mystic’s historic downtown. Colonial-era sea captain’s homes line the streets here, and there are countless places to dine and shop.

Families will also love the Mystic Aquarium — one of the best aquariums in the U.S. — for its educational exhibits and interactive habitats. Meanwhile, the Mystic Seaport Museum is a maritime museum that offers several activities for kids, including hands-on exhibits and a zoo garden. Just don’t leave without snapping a photo of the iconic Mystic River Bascule Bridge, a 1922 drawbridge that connects the Groton and Stonington sides of Mystic. When you’re ready to retire for the evening, The Inn at Mystic receives great reviews for its location and water views.

Hudson, New York

When New Yorkers dream about hopping aboard the train and escaping the city to somewhere scenic with lots of character, Hudson often tops the list. Named after the river’s explorer, Henry Hudson, this small riverside city is located about 120 miles north of New York City but feels in many ways like Manhattan’s opposite.

The hustle and bustle is replaced with a more peaceful pace, on display at the cafes, farm-to-table restaurants and antique shops (including an Antique Warehouse with many dealers under one roof). Hudson is known for its walkable center and preserved architecture. Expect to find unique shops stocking everything from vinyl records to fresh baked goods to vintage clothing, instead of national chains.

After shopping up an appetite, it’s time to eat — and Hudson offers exceptional eating. Surrounded by the farms of the Hudson Valley, chefs in Hudson begin with quality ingredients that become treats like ice cream or baked goods and vegetable-forward fare. After relaxing over a meal at Kitty’s, choose between catching a movie with a cocktail at Story Screen Cinema or sampling local beers at a brewery like Union Street Brewing Co. Complete a weekend in Hudson with a stroll across the Rip Van Winkle Bridge along the Hudson River Skywalk before settling in for the night at one of city’s famed boutique hotels.

About four hours or less:

The Berkshires, Massachusetts

This rural region in western Massachusetts sits about 150 miles north of Manhattan and has all the makings of a fairytale getaway with plenty of things to do. Picturesque mountain ranges, winding roads and idyllic towns are synonymous with the Berkshires, making this destination the perfect place to escape the hubbub of New York City. Bring your partner along to enjoy a romantic weekend filled with antique shopping, museum tours and scenic car rides through the region’s lush countryside.

For breathtaking mountain panoramas, strap on your hiking boots and head to the summit of Mount Greylock, the highest point in Massachusetts. Meanwhile, culture hounds won’t want to miss a chance to tour the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art and The Clark Art Institute. In summer, catch a dance performance at the prestigious Jacob’s Pillow or listen to live music on the lawn of Tanglewood, an extravagant music venue that’s the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Accommodations in the Berkshires run the gamut from B&Bs to luxurious hotels and resorts. Many past travelers say Canyon Ranch Lenox, while pricey, is worth the splurge for its wellness-focused amenities and indulgent spa treatments.

Shelter Island, New York

Only accessible by ferry, this hidden oasis between New York’s North Fork and South Fork is perfect for a quick weekend escape from the city. You won’t find rowdy nightlife or luxurious accommodations here, but that only adds to its appeal. In fact, nearly a third of the island is made up of the Mashomack Preserve, a protected habitat with 12 miles of coastline and more than 2,000 acres of tidal creeks, freshwater marshes, fields and woodlands. The preserve is also a major hub for bird-watching: More than 200 species of birds call this area home, although it is specifically known for its large population of nesting osprey.

Elsewhere on the island, visitors can lounge on Wades Beach, a family-friendly stretch of sand featuring lifeguards and a comfort station, or enjoy water sports at Shell Beach. Shelter Island is a premier spot for kayaking, and the seasonally open Kayak Shelter Island offers single and double kayaks, along with paddleboard rentals. While the island has golf courses, boutique shopping and courts for petanque (a French game similar to bocce ball), perhaps the best thing to do here is nothing at all.

To get here, start by taking the Long Island Rail Road commuter train to Greenport, then board the North Ferry to Shelter Island. Alternatively, you can drive to Sag Harbor, then load your car onto the South Ferry. For lodging, Shelter Island offers a handful of small hotels, vacation rentals and B&Bs.

Newport, Rhode Island

If sandy toes and lobster rolls are calling your name, look no further than Newport, Rhode Island — one of the best spots for a weekend getaway in New England. This port town, located on the southern tip of Aquidneck Island about 180 miles northeast of New York, is famous for its miles of pristine shoreline, upscale boutiques and ornate Gilded Age mansions, which you can ogle on a trolley tour. It is also lauded as one of the world’s premier sailing destinations.

Gain your sea legs aboard a boat tour of Newport Harbor, or get your steps in on part of the Cliff Walk, a scenic 3.5-mile pathway that runs along Newport’s eastern shore. Then, engage in some well-deserved retail therapy along Thames Street, which is lined with a plethora of shops and restaurants. Of course, you can’t leave without touring The Breakers, Newport’s iconic Renaissance-style “summer cottage,” which is one of the top things to do in Rhode Island. When it’s time to bed down, check out one of Newport’s many lavish accommodations, such as The Vanderbilt and The Chanler at Cliff Walk.

Lake George, New York

Situated in New York’s Adirondacks region, roughly 200 miles north of Manhattan, Lake George is filled with fun activities the whole family can enjoy. Sink your toes in the sand at Lake George Beach, also known as the Million Dollar Beach: a kid-friendly stretch of sand complete with lifeguards and concession stands. Then, work up a sweat hiking Prospect Mountain and Shelving Rock Falls. For more of a thrill, check out Lake George’s parasailing, whitewater rafting and zip lining courses.

If you’re simply looking to kick your feet up on your weekend getaway, rent a pontoon boat and spend the day floating around Lake George. The region is also home to restaurants, the Adirondack Winery outpost in Lake George and several museums, including The Hyde Collection and the Fort William Henry Museum. After an eventful day of lake activities, head back to your plush accommodations at The Sagamore Resort to unwind.

A quick flight:

Niagara Falls, New York and Ontario

If you’re willing to hop on a short flight (or take a bus tour), you can enjoy a weekend marveling at one of the most beautiful and impressive natural wonders of the world. Niagara Falls is less than a two-hour flight from New York City — and, while this powerful waterfall is sure to take your breath away, it isn’t the only reason to plan a weekend getaway to the area. With beautiful botanical gardens, wineries and casinos, this famous tourist town has everything you need for a fun-filled weekend away. Take advantage of both the American and Canadian sides of the Niagara River by bringing your passport with you.

For a classic Niagara Falls experience, don a poncho and board the Maid of the Mist boat tour. This famed attraction is one of the best ways to see the falls up close, but it’s impossible to guarantee you won’t get wet. If you’d rather view the falls from a drier and less crowded vantage point, head to the observation deck of the Skylon Tower. Thrill-seekers can also experience the waterfall on the Journey Behind the Falls, which takes participants directly behind the thunderous falls, or on an exhilarating jet boat tour.

When it’s time to turn in, visitors on the American side of the falls can book their stay at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, while Ontario-based guests spend a cozy night in the well-appointed Harbour House Hotel.

Update 09/05/24: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.