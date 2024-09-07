Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop Ireton 27, Mt Carmel, Md. 23
Broadwater Academy 42, Randolph-Macon Academy 20
Huguenot 53, Eastern View 13
King George 41, Hampton 33
Quince Orchard, Md. 54, South County 7
St. Albans, D.C. 44, Bishop O’Connell 34
Trinity Episcopal 42, Fork Union Prep 29
Woodberry Forest 31, Flint Hill 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.