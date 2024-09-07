Saturday’s Scores

Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 7, 2024, 7:36 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop Ireton 27, Mt Carmel, Md. 23

Broadwater Academy 42, Randolph-Macon Academy 20

Huguenot 53, Eastern View 13

King George 41, Hampton 33

Quince Orchard, Md. 54, South County 7

St. Albans, D.C. 44, Bishop O’Connell 34

Trinity Episcopal 42, Fork Union Prep 29

Woodberry Forest 31, Flint Hill 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

