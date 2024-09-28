Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Armstrong 90, Manassas Park 0 Atlantic Shores Christian 27, Nansemond-Suffolk 0 Benedictine 14, St. Christopher’s 7 Buffalo Gap…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Armstrong 90, Manassas Park 0

Atlantic Shores Christian 27, Nansemond-Suffolk 0

Benedictine 14, St. Christopher’s 7

Buffalo Gap 51, Waynesboro 20

Carroll County 21, Patrick County 0

Christiansburg 26, Pulaski County 6

Churchland 50, Norview 0

Courtland 34, Culpeper 0

Fishburne Military 22, Randolph-Macon Academy 12

Fort Chiswell 36, Eastern Montgomery 14

Fredericksburg Christian 42, St. John Paul the Great 0

George Wythe 28, Rural Retreat 18

Graham 27, Virginia 14

Granby 77, Booker T. Washington 0

Grundy 42, Honaker 8

Hampton 48, Denbigh 14

Herndon 26, South Lakes 14

Holston 48, Hurley 24

Huguenot 36, Powhatan 17

Indian River 49, Deep Creek 10

John Handley 57, James Wood 16

Lancaster 64, Arcadia 62, 4OT

Landon, Md. 44, Bishop O’Connell 10

Matoaca 34, Colonial Heights 0

Maury 62, Lake Taylor 0

Orange County 43, Albemarle 20

Paul VI Catholic High School 20, Collegiate-Richmond 7

Phoebus 56, Bethel 21

Poquoson 28, Tabb 21

Princeton, W.Va. 70, Tazewell 13

Rappahannock County 53, Greenbrier Christian 33

Ridgeview 52, Lee High 0

Riverheads 14, Wilson Memorial 13

Rye Cove 55, Castlewood 14

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 42, Colonial Beach 16

St. Michael 40, Episcopal 17

Tennessee, Tenn. 21, Abingdon 0

Trinity Episcopal 22, Flint Hill 20

Twin Springs 24, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 6

Va. Episcopal def. Chincoteague, forfeit

Warhill 34, New Kent 24

Woodside 36, Heritage 7

York 27, Jamestown 23

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

