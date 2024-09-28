Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Armstrong 90, Manassas Park 0
Atlantic Shores Christian 27, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
Benedictine 14, St. Christopher’s 7
Buffalo Gap 51, Waynesboro 20
Carroll County 21, Patrick County 0
Christiansburg 26, Pulaski County 6
Churchland 50, Norview 0
Courtland 34, Culpeper 0
Fishburne Military 22, Randolph-Macon Academy 12
Fort Chiswell 36, Eastern Montgomery 14
Fredericksburg Christian 42, St. John Paul the Great 0
George Wythe 28, Rural Retreat 18
Graham 27, Virginia 14
Granby 77, Booker T. Washington 0
Grundy 42, Honaker 8
Hampton 48, Denbigh 14
Herndon 26, South Lakes 14
Holston 48, Hurley 24
Huguenot 36, Powhatan 17
Indian River 49, Deep Creek 10
John Handley 57, James Wood 16
Lancaster 64, Arcadia 62, 4OT
Landon, Md. 44, Bishop O’Connell 10
Matoaca 34, Colonial Heights 0
Maury 62, Lake Taylor 0
Orange County 43, Albemarle 20
Paul VI Catholic High School 20, Collegiate-Richmond 7
Phoebus 56, Bethel 21
Poquoson 28, Tabb 21
Princeton, W.Va. 70, Tazewell 13
Rappahannock County 53, Greenbrier Christian 33
Ridgeview 52, Lee High 0
Riverheads 14, Wilson Memorial 13
Rye Cove 55, Castlewood 14
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 42, Colonial Beach 16
St. Michael 40, Episcopal 17
Tennessee, Tenn. 21, Abingdon 0
Trinity Episcopal 22, Flint Hill 20
Twin Springs 24, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 6
Va. Episcopal def. Chincoteague, forfeit
Warhill 34, New Kent 24
Woodside 36, Heritage 7
York 27, Jamestown 23
