CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|590½
|596¼
|582¾
|583½
|—5¾
|Mar
|610
|615½
|602½
|603¼
|—5
|May
|620
|625½
|613
|613¾
|—4¾
|Jul
|624½
|629½
|617¾
|618½
|—4¾
|Sep
|635½
|640
|628½
|629
|—5
|Dec
|650
|654
|643¾
|643¾
|—5
|Mar
|658¾
|664
|654½
|654½
|—4¼
|May
|664
|664
|664
|664
|+3½
|Jul
|645
|645
|645
|645
|+2¼
|Est. sales 84,681.
|Wed.’s sales 81,251
|Wed.’s open int 364,344,
|up 2,957
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|414¾
|419¼
|412½
|413¾
|—1½
|Mar
|432½
|436¾
|430¼
|431
|—2¼
|May
|443
|446¼
|440¼
|441
|—2½
|Jul
|448¼
|451¾
|446
|446¾
|—2½
|Sep
|445¼
|448¼
|443½
|444
|—1¾
|Dec
|450¼
|453
|448½
|449¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|460¾
|463
|459¼
|460
|—1¾
|May
|468¼
|469½
|468¼
|468¾
|+1
|Jul
|472¾
|472¾
|472½
|472½
|+1¼
|Sep
|456¾
|456¾
|456¾
|456¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|455¼
|457¾
|454¾
|456
|+½
|Est. sales 289,460.
|Wed.’s sales 265,412
|Wed.’s open int 1,460,788
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|369¼
|387¼
|369
|378¼
|+7
|Mar
|371¼
|384¾
|370¼
|375¼
|+6¼
|May
|374¼
|374½
|374¼
|374½
|+8
|Est. sales 441.
|Wed.’s sales 441
|Wed.’s open int 3,722,
|up 92
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1051¾
|1064¾
|1041¼
|1043½
|—9¾
|Jan
|1070
|1083
|1060
|1062
|—9¾
|Mar
|1083
|1096
|1074
|1076
|—8¾
|May
|1095½
|1108¼
|1087
|1088¾
|—8¾
|Jul
|1104¾
|1117¼
|1097
|1098¼
|—8¾
|Aug
|1104¼
|1116¼
|1097
|1098
|—8¼
|Sep
|1095¼
|1104
|1085¾
|1085¾
|—8¾
|Nov
|1092
|1103
|1085½
|1086¾
|—7¾
|Jan
|1102
|1112¾
|1098
|1098¼
|—6¾
|Mar
|1109¼
|1110½
|1109¼
|1109¼
|+3¼
|May
|1110
|1114½
|1110
|1113½
|+3¼
|Jul
|1119
|1119¾
|1119
|1119¾
|+3½
|Nov
|1100
|1105
|1092
|1092
|—7¼
|Nov
|1086
|1086
|1086
|1086
|+2¾
|Est. sales 308,586.
|Wed.’s sales 290,978
|Wed.’s open int 856,715
