Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

September 26, 2024, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 590½ 596¼ 582¾ 583½ —5¾
Mar 610 615½ 602½ 603¼ —5
May 620 625½ 613 613¾ —4¾
Jul 624½ 629½ 617¾ 618½ —4¾
Sep 635½ 640 628½ 629 —5
Dec 650 654 643¾ 643¾ —5
Mar 658¾ 664 654½ 654½ —4¼
May 664 664 664 664 +3½
Jul 645 645 645 645 +2¼
Est. sales 84,681. Wed.’s sales 81,251
Wed.’s open int 364,344, up 2,957
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 414¾ 419¼ 412½ 413¾ —1½
Mar 432½ 436¾ 430¼ 431 —2¼
May 443 446¼ 440¼ 441 —2½
Jul 448¼ 451¾ 446 446¾ —2½
Sep 445¼ 448¼ 443½ 444 —1¾
Dec 450¼ 453 448½ 449¼ —1¾
Mar 460¾ 463 459¼ 460 —1¾
May 468¼ 469½ 468¼ 468¾ +1
Jul 472¾ 472¾ 472½ 472½ +1¼
Sep 456¾ 456¾ 456¾ 456¾ +2¾
Dec 455¼ 457¾ 454¾ 456
Est. sales 289,460. Wed.’s sales 265,412
Wed.’s open int 1,460,788
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 369¼ 387¼ 369 378¼ +7
Mar 371¼ 384¾ 370¼ 375¼ +6¼
May 374¼ 374½ 374¼ 374½ +8
Est. sales 441. Wed.’s sales 441
Wed.’s open int 3,722, up 92
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1051¾ 1064¾ 1041¼ 1043½ —9¾
Jan 1070 1083 1060 1062 —9¾
Mar 1083 1096 1074 1076 —8¾
May 1095½ 1108¼ 1087 1088¾ —8¾
Jul 1104¾ 1117¼ 1097 1098¼ —8¾
Aug 1104¼ 1116¼ 1097 1098 —8¼
Sep 1095¼ 1104 1085¾ 1085¾ —8¾
Nov 1092 1103 1085½ 1086¾ —7¾
Jan 1102 1112¾ 1098 1098¼ —6¾
Mar 1109¼ 1110½ 1109¼ 1109¼ +3¼
May 1110 1114½ 1110 1113½ +3¼
Jul 1119 1119¾ 1119 1119¾ +3½
Nov 1100 1105 1092 1092 —7¼
Nov 1086 1086 1086 1086 +2¾
Est. sales 308,586. Wed.’s sales 290,978
Wed.’s open int 856,715

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up