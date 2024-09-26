CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 590½ 596¼ 582¾ 583½ —5¾ Mar 610 615½ 602½ 603¼ —5 May 620 625½ 613 613¾ —4¾ Jul 624½ 629½ 617¾ 618½ —4¾ Sep 635½ 640 628½ 629 —5 Dec 650 654 643¾ 643¾ —5 Mar 658¾ 664 654½ 654½ —4¼ May 664 664 664 664 +3½ Jul 645 645 645 645 +2¼ Est. sales 84,681. Wed.’s sales 81,251 Wed.’s open int 364,344, up 2,957 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 414¾ 419¼ 412½ 413¾ —1½ Mar 432½ 436¾ 430¼ 431 —2¼ May 443 446¼ 440¼ 441 —2½ Jul 448¼ 451¾ 446 446¾ —2½ Sep 445¼ 448¼ 443½ 444 —1¾ Dec 450¼ 453 448½ 449¼ —1¾ Mar 460¾ 463 459¼ 460 —1¾ May 468¼ 469½ 468¼ 468¾ +1 Jul 472¾ 472¾ 472½ 472½ +1¼ Sep 456¾ 456¾ 456¾ 456¾ +2¾ Dec 455¼ 457¾ 454¾ 456 +½ Est. sales 289,460. Wed.’s sales 265,412 Wed.’s open int 1,460,788 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 369¼ 387¼ 369 378¼ +7 Mar 371¼ 384¾ 370¼ 375¼ +6¼ May 374¼ 374½ 374¼ 374½ +8 Est. sales 441. Wed.’s sales 441 Wed.’s open int 3,722, up 92 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1051¾ 1064¾ 1041¼ 1043½ —9¾ Jan 1070 1083 1060 1062 —9¾ Mar 1083 1096 1074 1076 —8¾ May 1095½ 1108¼ 1087 1088¾ —8¾ Jul 1104¾ 1117¼ 1097 1098¼ —8¾ Aug 1104¼ 1116¼ 1097 1098 —8¼ Sep 1095¼ 1104 1085¾ 1085¾ —8¾ Nov 1092 1103 1085½ 1086¾ —7¾ Jan 1102 1112¾ 1098 1098¼ —6¾ Mar 1109¼ 1110½ 1109¼ 1109¼ +3¼ May 1110 1114½ 1110 1113½ +3¼ Jul 1119 1119¾ 1119 1119¾ +3½ Nov 1100 1105 1092 1092 —7¼ Nov 1086 1086 1086 1086 +2¾ Est. sales 308,586. Wed.’s sales 290,978 Wed.’s open int 856,715

