CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 575¾ 577¼ 564 565 —10¾ Mar 595 596¾ 583¾ 584½ —10¾ May 606 607¾ 594¾ 595½ —11 Jul 612¼ 612¼ 600¾ 601 —11¼ Sep 622½ 622½ 612 612½ —10¾ Dec 638¼ 638¼ 628 628 —10½ Mar 642 644 639 639½ —9¾ Est. sales 74,131. Wed.’s sales 68,924 Wed.’s open int 353,536, up 2,493 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 412¼ 413 405¼ 406 —6¾ Mar 430½ 431 424 424¾ —6 May 441 441¾ 434¾ 435¾ —5¾ Jul 447 448 441½ 442¼ —5½ Sep 444 444 439 439¾ —4½ Dec 449 449½ 444¾ 445¾ —4 Mar 459½ 459½ 456¼ 456¾ —3¾ May 466¼ 466¼ 462¼ 462¼ —4½ Jul 470¼ 470¼ 466¼ 466¼ —4¼ Dec 453¼ 454 451 451 —4¼ Dec 450 450 449 449½ Est. sales 223,345. Wed.’s sales 199,164 Wed.’s open int 1,438,254, up 16,347 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 356¾ 366¼ 356¾ 365 +9¾ Mar 355½ 365¼ 355½ 362¼ +8½ Est. sales 558. Wed.’s sales 546 Wed.’s open int 3,410, up 47 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1015 1018¼ 1006¾ 1013¾ — ¼ Jan 1032½ 1036½ 1025 1032¼ +¼ Mar 1046 1050 1039 1046¼ +½ May 1060¼ 1064¼ 1053½ 1060 +¼ Jul 1070¾ 1074½ 1063½ 1070½ +¼ Aug 1071¼ 1074¾ 1064 1070¼ Sep 1061½ 1065½ 1056½ 1062 +1 Nov 1063½ 1067¾ 1057¾ 1063¾ +¼ Jan 1074½ 1078 1073¼ 1076 +1½ Jul 1083¼ 1083¼ 1083¼ 1083¼ —3½ Nov 1068½ 1068½ 1068½ 1068½ —1 Est. sales 230,949. Wed.’s sales 215,388 Wed.’s open int 847,667, up 1,664

