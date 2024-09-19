Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 19, 2024, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 575¾ 577¼ 564 565 —10¾
Mar 595 596¾ 583¾ 584½ —10¾
May 606 607¾ 594¾ 595½ —11
Jul 612¼ 612¼ 600¾ 601 —11¼
Sep 622½ 622½ 612 612½ —10¾
Dec 638¼ 638¼ 628 628 —10½
Mar 642 644 639 639½ —9¾
Est. sales 74,131. Wed.’s sales 68,924
Wed.’s open int 353,536, up 2,493
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 412¼ 413 405¼ 406 —6¾
Mar 430½ 431 424 424¾ —6
May 441 441¾ 434¾ 435¾ —5¾
Jul 447 448 441½ 442¼ —5½
Sep 444 444 439 439¾ —4½
Dec 449 449½ 444¾ 445¾ —4
Mar 459½ 459½ 456¼ 456¾ —3¾
May 466¼ 466¼ 462¼ 462¼ —4½
Jul 470¼ 470¼ 466¼ 466¼ —4¼
Dec 453¼ 454 451 451 —4¼
Dec 450 450 449 449½
Est. sales 223,345. Wed.’s sales 199,164
Wed.’s open int 1,438,254, up 16,347
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 356¾ 366¼ 356¾ 365 +9¾
Mar 355½ 365¼ 355½ 362¼ +8½
Est. sales 558. Wed.’s sales 546
Wed.’s open int 3,410, up 47
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1015 1018¼ 1006¾ 1013¾ ¼
Jan 1032½ 1036½ 1025 1032¼
Mar 1046 1050 1039 1046¼
May 1060¼ 1064¼ 1053½ 1060
Jul 1070¾ 1074½ 1063½ 1070½
Aug 1071¼ 1074¾ 1064 1070¼
Sep 1061½ 1065½ 1056½ 1062 +1
Nov 1063½ 1067¾ 1057¾ 1063¾
Jan 1074½ 1078 1073¼ 1076 +1½
Jul 1083¼ 1083¼ 1083¼ 1083¼ —3½
Nov 1068½ 1068½ 1068½ 1068½ —1
Est. sales 230,949. Wed.’s sales 215,388
Wed.’s open int 847,667, up 1,664

