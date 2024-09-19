CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|575¾
|577¼
|564
|565
|—10¾
|Mar
|595
|596¾
|583¾
|584½
|—10¾
|May
|606
|607¾
|594¾
|595½
|—11
|Jul
|612¼
|612¼
|600¾
|601
|—11¼
|Sep
|622½
|622½
|612
|612½
|—10¾
|Dec
|638¼
|638¼
|628
|628
|—10½
|Mar
|642
|644
|639
|639½
|—9¾
|Est. sales 74,131.
|Wed.’s sales 68,924
|Wed.’s open int 353,536,
|up 2,493
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|412¼
|413
|405¼
|406
|—6¾
|Mar
|430½
|431
|424
|424¾
|—6
|May
|441
|441¾
|434¾
|435¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|447
|448
|441½
|442¼
|—5½
|Sep
|444
|444
|439
|439¾
|—4½
|Dec
|449
|449½
|444¾
|445¾
|—4
|Mar
|459½
|459½
|456¼
|456¾
|—3¾
|May
|466¼
|466¼
|462¼
|462¼
|—4½
|Jul
|470¼
|470¼
|466¼
|466¼
|—4¼
|Dec
|453¼
|454
|451
|451
|—4¼
|Dec
|450
|450
|449
|449½
|Est. sales 223,345.
|Wed.’s sales 199,164
|Wed.’s open int 1,438,254,
|up 16,347
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|356¾
|366¼
|356¾
|365
|+9¾
|Mar
|355½
|365¼
|355½
|362¼
|+8½
|Est. sales 558.
|Wed.’s sales 546
|Wed.’s open int 3,410,
|up 47
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1015
|1018¼
|1006¾
|1013¾
|—
|¼
|Jan
|1032½
|1036½
|1025
|1032¼
|+¼
|Mar
|1046
|1050
|1039
|1046¼
|+½
|May
|1060¼
|1064¼
|1053½
|1060
|+¼
|Jul
|1070¾
|1074½
|1063½
|1070½
|+¼
|Aug
|1071¼
|1074¾
|1064
|1070¼
|Sep
|1061½
|1065½
|1056½
|1062
|+1
|Nov
|1063½
|1067¾
|1057¾
|1063¾
|+¼
|Jan
|1074½
|1078
|1073¼
|1076
|+1½
|Jul
|1083¼
|1083¼
|1083¼
|1083¼
|—3½
|Nov
|1068½
|1068½
|1068½
|1068½
|—1
|Est. sales 230,949.
|Wed.’s sales 215,388
|Wed.’s open int 847,667,
|up 1,664
