Preclosing

The Associated Press

September 16, 2024, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 594¾ 596 574¼ 579¾ —15
Mar 611¾ 613¼ 593¼ 599 —13¼
May 621¾ 622¾ 603¾ 609½ —12¾
Jul 626 627½ 609¼ 614¾ —12¼
Sep 636 636 620¼ 625¾ —11¼
Dec 650 650 635½ 640½ —10¾
Mar 652 655½ 647 647½ —13¼
Est. sales 150,686. Fri.’s sales 124,762
Fri.’s open int 358,011
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 413 413 408½ 411¾ —1½
Mar 430½ 430½ 426¼ 430 —1
May 441 441¼ 437 440¾ ¾
Jul 447 447¼ 443¼ 446¾ —1
Sep 442¾ 443 439½ 442¾ ¼
Dec 448¼ 448¼ 445¼ 448¼ ¼
Mar 458¼ 458½ 455¾ 458½ ¾
May 463 463 461½ 462½ —2¾
Jul 467 468¼ 465½ 468¼ ¾
Dec 452 452 450¾ 451 —2½
Dec 446 446 446 446 —2¾
Est. sales 355,761. Fri.’s sales 288,113
Fri.’s open int 1,404,033, up 23,167
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 377 378¾ 354¼ 363¾ —13¼
Mar 373 373¼ 353¼ 363½ —8¾
May 355¼ 359 355 359 —12
Jul 360¼ 360¼ 360¼ 360¼ —14½
Est. sales 988. Fri.’s sales 886
Fri.’s open int 3,629
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1005 1012 999 1007¾ +1½
Jan 1023½ 1030½ 1017¾ 1026¼ +1½
Mar 1038¼ 1044¼ 1032¼ 1040¾ +1¾
May 1053 1058½ 1046¾ 1054¾ +1½
Jul 1061¼ 1068½ 1057¾ 1065 +1
Aug 1065½ 1068¾ 1058¾ 1065¾ +1¼
Sep 1056¼ 1057 1052 1055½ ¼
Nov 1058 1061¼ 1051¾ 1059¼ +1¼
Jan 1071¾ 1071¾ 1067¼ 1070
Mar 1075¼ 1075¼ 1072¼ 1072¼
Nov 1063 1063 1059¾ 1059¾ —3½
Est. sales 199,127. Fri.’s sales 150,212
Fri.’s open int 834,451, up 5,400

