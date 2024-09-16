CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 594¾ 596 574¼ 579¾ —15 Mar 611¾ 613¼ 593¼ 599 —13¼ May 621¾ 622¾ 603¾ 609½ —12¾ Jul 626 627½ 609¼ 614¾ —12¼ Sep 636 636 620¼ 625¾ —11¼ Dec 650 650 635½ 640½ —10¾ Mar 652 655½ 647 647½ —13¼ Est. sales 150,686. Fri.’s sales 124,762 Fri.’s open int 358,011 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 413 413 408½ 411¾ —1½ Mar 430½ 430½ 426¼ 430 —1 May 441 441¼ 437 440¾ — ¾ Jul 447 447¼ 443¼ 446¾ —1 Sep 442¾ 443 439½ 442¾ — ¼ Dec 448¼ 448¼ 445¼ 448¼ — ¼ Mar 458¼ 458½ 455¾ 458½ — ¾ May 463 463 461½ 462½ —2¾ Jul 467 468¼ 465½ 468¼ — ¾ Dec 452 452 450¾ 451 —2½ Dec 446 446 446 446 —2¾ Est. sales 355,761. Fri.’s sales 288,113 Fri.’s open int 1,404,033, up 23,167 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 377 378¾ 354¼ 363¾ —13¼ Mar 373 373¼ 353¼ 363½ —8¾ May 355¼ 359 355 359 —12 Jul 360¼ 360¼ 360¼ 360¼ —14½ Est. sales 988. Fri.’s sales 886 Fri.’s open int 3,629 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1005 1012 999 1007¾ +1½ Jan 1023½ 1030½ 1017¾ 1026¼ +1½ Mar 1038¼ 1044¼ 1032¼ 1040¾ +1¾ May 1053 1058½ 1046¾ 1054¾ +1½ Jul 1061¼ 1068½ 1057¾ 1065 +1 Aug 1065½ 1068¾ 1058¾ 1065¾ +1¼ Sep 1056¼ 1057 1052 1055½ — ¼ Nov 1058 1061¼ 1051¾ 1059¼ +1¼ Jan 1071¾ 1071¾ 1067¼ 1070 +¾ Mar 1075¼ 1075¼ 1072¼ 1072¼ +¼ Nov 1063 1063 1059¾ 1059¾ —3½ Est. sales 199,127. Fri.’s sales 150,212 Fri.’s open int 834,451, up 5,400

