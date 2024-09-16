CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|594¾
|596
|574¼
|579¾
|—15
|Mar
|611¾
|613¼
|593¼
|599
|—13¼
|May
|621¾
|622¾
|603¾
|609½
|—12¾
|Jul
|626
|627½
|609¼
|614¾
|—12¼
|Sep
|636
|636
|620¼
|625¾
|—11¼
|Dec
|650
|650
|635½
|640½
|—10¾
|Mar
|652
|655½
|647
|647½
|—13¼
|Est. sales 150,686.
|Fri.’s sales 124,762
|Fri.’s open int 358,011
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|413
|413
|408½
|411¾
|—1½
|Mar
|430½
|430½
|426¼
|430
|—1
|May
|441
|441¼
|437
|440¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|447
|447¼
|443¼
|446¾
|—1
|Sep
|442¾
|443
|439½
|442¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|448¼
|448¼
|445¼
|448¼
|—
|¼
|Mar
|458¼
|458½
|455¾
|458½
|—
|¾
|May
|463
|463
|461½
|462½
|—2¾
|Jul
|467
|468¼
|465½
|468¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|452
|452
|450¾
|451
|—2½
|Dec
|446
|446
|446
|446
|—2¾
|Est. sales 355,761.
|Fri.’s sales 288,113
|Fri.’s open int 1,404,033,
|up 23,167
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|377
|378¾
|354¼
|363¾
|—13¼
|Mar
|373
|373¼
|353¼
|363½
|—8¾
|May
|355¼
|359
|355
|359
|—12
|Jul
|360¼
|360¼
|360¼
|360¼
|—14½
|Est. sales 988.
|Fri.’s sales 886
|Fri.’s open int 3,629
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1005
|1012
|999
|1007¾
|+1½
|Jan
|1023½
|1030½
|1017¾
|1026¼
|+1½
|Mar
|1038¼
|1044¼
|1032¼
|1040¾
|+1¾
|May
|1053
|1058½
|1046¾
|1054¾
|+1½
|Jul
|1061¼
|1068½
|1057¾
|1065
|+1
|Aug
|1065½
|1068¾
|1058¾
|1065¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|1056¼
|1057
|1052
|1055½
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1058
|1061¼
|1051¾
|1059¼
|+1¼
|Jan
|1071¾
|1071¾
|1067¼
|1070
|+¾
|Mar
|1075¼
|1075¼
|1072¼
|1072¼
|+¼
|Nov
|1063
|1063
|1059¾
|1059¾
|—3½
|Est. sales 199,127.
|Fri.’s sales 150,212
|Fri.’s open int 834,451,
|up 5,400
