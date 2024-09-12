CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 579 591¾ 577 584¾ +5½ Mar 598 610¼ 596 603¼ +5 May 608 620¼ 607¼ 613¾ +4¾ Jul 612¾ 624¾ 611½ 618½ +4¼ Sep 623 634¾ 622¼ 628¼ +3¼ Dec 638 649 637 643¾ +3¾ Mar 653 656½ 651¾ 656½ +6 Est. sales 46,867. Wed.’s sales 64,414 Wed.’s open int 359,540 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 380½ 384 380½ 382 +1½ Dec 404¾ 409¾ 404 404¾ Mar 423¾ 428 422¾ 423½ May 435¼ 439¼ 434 434¾ — ¼ Jul 442¼ 446 441¼ 441¾ — ½ Sep 439½ 442¼ 438 438½ — ¾ Dec 444¾ 447½ 443¾ 444 —1 Mar 455 455 454½ 454¾ —1¼ May 464 464 461¾ 461¾ Jul 465½ 467 464 464¾ — ½ Dec 450 452½ 448½ 449¼ —1 Dec 443½ 443½ 443½ 443½ —1¼ Est. sales 122,200. Wed.’s sales 264,866 Wed.’s open int 1,366,797, up 6,738 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 367¼ 375 364 375 +7 Mar 365¼ 373 364¾ 373 +6¾ May 370 370 364¾ 364¾ +¼ Est. sales 353. Wed.’s sales 610 Wed.’s open int 3,577, up 21 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1001 1009¼ 998½ 1005¾ +5¼ Jan 1019 1027½ 1017¼ 1024 +5 Mar 1034¼ 1042¼ 1032¼ 1038¼ +4¼ May 1048¾ 1057 1047½ 1053 +4¼ Jul 1059 1067¾ 1058 1063½ +3¾ Aug 1059¼ 1067¾ 1058¼ 1064 +3¾ Sep 1050¾ 1057 1047¾ 1053¾ +3¾ Nov 1051 1059¼ 1050¼ 1055¼ +3¼ Jan 1063¼ 1067½ 1063 1066¼ +3 Mar 1063¾ 1074 1063¾ 1069½ +3¼ May 1073 1075 1073 1075 +3¾ Est. sales 63,087. Wed.’s sales 156,810 Wed.’s open int 826,557, up 2,400 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 39.80 40.37 39.62 40.14 +.36 Dec 39.35 39.87 39.13 39.65 +.35 Jan 39.50 39.97 39.30 39.75 +.30 Mar 39.75 40.17 39.60 40.04 +.31 May 40.08 40.46 39.94 40.34 +.28 Jul 40.37 40.71 40.18 40.57 +.25 Aug 40.33 40.65 40.28 40.55 +.22 Sep 40.27 40.54 40.27 40.54 +.27 Oct 40.18 40.34 40.06 40.34 +.25 Dec 40.11 40.40 40.09 40.31 +.20 Est. sales 54,872. Wed.’s sales 147,562 Wed.’s open int 545,455, up 5,094 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 317.00 317.10 317.00 317.10 +3.80 Oct 316.50 320.20 316.10 316.90 +.90 Dec 320.00 324.20 319.80 321.00 +1.00 Jan 322.30 326.10 322.20 323.10 +.90 Mar 325.60 329.20 325.40 326.40 +1.10 May 328.50 331.90 328.10 329.20 +1.00 Jul 331.70 335.10 331.20 332.50 +1.00 Aug 336.60 339.00 332.00 332.40 +.20 Sep 335.00 335.00 332.10 332.30 +.10 Oct 334.00 334.00 331.30 331.30 +.40 Dec 334.10 336.30 333.10 333.90 +.70 Est. sales 49,843. Wed.’s sales 124,838 Wed.’s open int 505,248

