CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|579
|591¾
|577
|584¾
|+5½
|Mar
|598
|610¼
|596
|603¼
|+5
|May
|608
|620¼
|607¼
|613¾
|+4¾
|Jul
|612¾
|624¾
|611½
|618½
|+4¼
|Sep
|623
|634¾
|622¼
|628¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|638
|649
|637
|643¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|653
|656½
|651¾
|656½
|+6
|Est. sales 46,867.
|Wed.’s sales 64,414
|Wed.’s open int 359,540
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|380½
|384
|380½
|382
|+1½
|Dec
|404¾
|409¾
|404
|404¾
|Mar
|423¾
|428
|422¾
|423½
|May
|435¼
|439¼
|434
|434¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|442¼
|446
|441¼
|441¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|439½
|442¼
|438
|438½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|444¾
|447½
|443¾
|444
|—1
|Mar
|455
|455
|454½
|454¾
|—1¼
|May
|464
|464
|461¾
|461¾
|Jul
|465½
|467
|464
|464¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|450
|452½
|448½
|449¼
|—1
|Dec
|443½
|443½
|443½
|443½
|—1¼
|Est. sales 122,200.
|Wed.’s sales 264,866
|Wed.’s open int 1,366,797,
|up 6,738
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|367¼
|375
|364
|375
|+7
|Mar
|365¼
|373
|364¾
|373
|+6¾
|May
|370
|370
|364¾
|364¾
|+¼
|Est. sales 353.
|Wed.’s sales 610
|Wed.’s open int 3,577,
|up 21
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1001
|1009¼
|998½
|1005¾
|+5¼
|Jan
|1019
|1027½
|1017¼
|1024
|+5
|Mar
|1034¼
|1042¼
|1032¼
|1038¼
|+4¼
|May
|1048¾
|1057
|1047½
|1053
|+4¼
|Jul
|1059
|1067¾
|1058
|1063½
|+3¾
|Aug
|1059¼
|1067¾
|1058¼
|1064
|+3¾
|Sep
|1050¾
|1057
|1047¾
|1053¾
|+3¾
|Nov
|1051
|1059¼
|1050¼
|1055¼
|+3¼
|Jan
|1063¼
|1067½
|1063
|1066¼
|+3
|Mar
|1063¾
|1074
|1063¾
|1069½
|+3¼
|May
|1073
|1075
|1073
|1075
|+3¾
|Est. sales 63,087.
|Wed.’s sales 156,810
|Wed.’s open int 826,557,
|up 2,400
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|39.80
|40.37
|39.62
|40.14
|+.36
|Dec
|39.35
|39.87
|39.13
|39.65
|+.35
|Jan
|39.50
|39.97
|39.30
|39.75
|+.30
|Mar
|39.75
|40.17
|39.60
|40.04
|+.31
|May
|40.08
|40.46
|39.94
|40.34
|+.28
|Jul
|40.37
|40.71
|40.18
|40.57
|+.25
|Aug
|40.33
|40.65
|40.28
|40.55
|+.22
|Sep
|40.27
|40.54
|40.27
|40.54
|+.27
|Oct
|40.18
|40.34
|40.06
|40.34
|+.25
|Dec
|40.11
|40.40
|40.09
|40.31
|+.20
|Est. sales 54,872.
|Wed.’s sales 147,562
|Wed.’s open int 545,455,
|up 5,094
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|317.00
|317.10
|317.00
|317.10
|+3.80
|Oct
|316.50
|320.20
|316.10
|316.90
|+.90
|Dec
|320.00
|324.20
|319.80
|321.00
|+1.00
|Jan
|322.30
|326.10
|322.20
|323.10
|+.90
|Mar
|325.60
|329.20
|325.40
|326.40
|+1.10
|May
|328.50
|331.90
|328.10
|329.20
|+1.00
|Jul
|331.70
|335.10
|331.20
|332.50
|+1.00
|Aug
|336.60
|339.00
|332.00
|332.40
|+.20
|Sep
|335.00
|335.00
|332.10
|332.30
|+.10
|Oct
|334.00
|334.00
|331.30
|331.30
|+.40
|Dec
|334.10
|336.30
|333.10
|333.90
|+.70
|Est. sales 49,843.
|Wed.’s sales 124,838
|Wed.’s open int 505,248
