The Associated Press

September 12, 2024, 10:43 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 579 591¾ 577 584¾ +5½
Mar 598 610¼ 596 603¼ +5
May 608 620¼ 607¼ 613¾ +4¾
Jul 612¾ 624¾ 611½ 618½ +4¼
Sep 623 634¾ 622¼ 628¼ +3¼
Dec 638 649 637 643¾ +3¾
Mar 653 656½ 651¾ 656½ +6
Est. sales 46,867. Wed.’s sales 64,414
Wed.’s open int 359,540
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 380½ 384 380½ 382 +1½
Dec 404¾ 409¾ 404 404¾
Mar 423¾ 428 422¾ 423½
May 435¼ 439¼ 434 434¾ ¼
Jul 442¼ 446 441¼ 441¾ ½
Sep 439½ 442¼ 438 438½ ¾
Dec 444¾ 447½ 443¾ 444 —1
Mar 455 455 454½ 454¾ —1¼
May 464 464 461¾ 461¾
Jul 465½ 467 464 464¾ ½
Dec 450 452½ 448½ 449¼ —1
Dec 443½ 443½ 443½ 443½ —1¼
Est. sales 122,200. Wed.’s sales 264,866
Wed.’s open int 1,366,797, up 6,738
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 367¼ 375 364 375 +7
Mar 365¼ 373 364¾ 373 +6¾
May 370 370 364¾ 364¾
Est. sales 353. Wed.’s sales 610
Wed.’s open int 3,577, up 21
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1001 1009¼ 998½ 1005¾ +5¼
Jan 1019 1027½ 1017¼ 1024 +5
Mar 1034¼ 1042¼ 1032¼ 1038¼ +4¼
May 1048¾ 1057 1047½ 1053 +4¼
Jul 1059 1067¾ 1058 1063½ +3¾
Aug 1059¼ 1067¾ 1058¼ 1064 +3¾
Sep 1050¾ 1057 1047¾ 1053¾ +3¾
Nov 1051 1059¼ 1050¼ 1055¼ +3¼
Jan 1063¼ 1067½ 1063 1066¼ +3
Mar 1063¾ 1074 1063¾ 1069½ +3¼
May 1073 1075 1073 1075 +3¾
Est. sales 63,087. Wed.’s sales 156,810
Wed.’s open int 826,557, up 2,400
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Oct 39.80 40.37 39.62 40.14 +.36
Dec 39.35 39.87 39.13 39.65 +.35
Jan 39.50 39.97 39.30 39.75 +.30
Mar 39.75 40.17 39.60 40.04 +.31
May 40.08 40.46 39.94 40.34 +.28
Jul 40.37 40.71 40.18 40.57 +.25
Aug 40.33 40.65 40.28 40.55 +.22
Sep 40.27 40.54 40.27 40.54 +.27
Oct 40.18 40.34 40.06 40.34 +.25
Dec 40.11 40.40 40.09 40.31 +.20
Est. sales 54,872. Wed.’s sales 147,562
Wed.’s open int 545,455, up 5,094
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 317.00 317.10 317.00 317.10 +3.80
Oct 316.50 320.20 316.10 316.90 +.90
Dec 320.00 324.20 319.80 321.00 +1.00
Jan 322.30 326.10 322.20 323.10 +.90
Mar 325.60 329.20 325.40 326.40 +1.10
May 328.50 331.90 328.10 329.20 +1.00
Jul 331.70 335.10 331.20 332.50 +1.00
Aug 336.60 339.00 332.00 332.40 +.20
Sep 335.00 335.00 332.10 332.30 +.10
Oct 334.00 334.00 331.30 331.30 +.40
Dec 334.10 336.30 333.10 333.90 +.70
Est. sales 49,843. Wed.’s sales 124,838
Wed.’s open int 505,248

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

