CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|565½
|569
|560½
|562
|—5
|Mar
|584½
|588
|580¼
|581¼
|—5¼
|May
|596
|599½
|591¾
|592¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|598¾
|604
|597½
|598¼
|—4¾
|Sep
|610¼
|615½
|609¼
|610
|—5
|Dec
|626½
|631¾
|625½
|626½
|—4¼
|Mar
|638¼
|639¼
|638¼
|639¼
|—2¾
|Est. sales 32,068.
|Fri.’s sales 87,036
|Fri.’s open int 363,541
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|383¾
|383¾
|381½
|382¾
|—1
|Dec
|405½
|407½
|403¼
|403¾
|—2½
|Mar
|423¾
|426
|422¼
|422¾
|—1¾
|May
|435
|436¾
|433¼
|434¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|442
|443¾
|440
|441¼
|—1
|Sep
|437¾
|440¼
|437
|438¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|443¼
|446
|442¼
|443¾
|—1
|Mar
|453½
|456½
|453¼
|454¾
|—
|½
|May
|459½
|461¼
|459
|460¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|463
|465¼
|463
|464¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|449¾
|451¼
|449¾
|450
|—
|½
|Est. sales 108,184.
|Fri.’s sales 284,793
|Fri.’s open int 1,354,140,
|up 3,885
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|350½
|357
|349¾
|356
|+3¾
|Mar
|349¾
|358
|349¾
|358
|+6
|May
|358¾
|360
|358¾
|360
|+6¼
|Est. sales 248.
|Fri.’s sales 943
|Fri.’s open int 3,472
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1000¼
|1000¼
|1000
|1000
|+10¾
|Nov
|1002¼
|1020¼
|1001¾
|1017
|+12
|Jan
|1020
|1038
|1019¼
|1034½
|+12
|Mar
|1034¼
|1052¼
|1033½
|1048½
|+12
|May
|1047¼
|1065
|1047¼
|1062
|+12
|Jul
|1056¼
|1074½
|1056¼
|1072
|+12¾
|Aug
|1055½
|1073½
|1055½
|1070¾
|+11¾
|Sep
|1045½
|1060½
|1045½
|1059¼
|+10½
|Nov
|1049¼
|1064½
|1047½
|1062
|+11¼
|Jan
|1072¼
|1075½
|1072¼
|1073
|+11
|May
|1080¼
|1080¼
|1080¼
|1080¼
|+10½
|Est. sales 82,388.
|Fri.’s sales 216,760
|Fri.’s open int 830,887,
|up 4,720
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|40.78
|41.34
|40.78
|41.16
|+.39
|Oct
|40.22
|40.97
|40.21
|40.62
|+.41
|Dec
|39.63
|40.39
|39.62
|40.02
|+.39
|Jan
|39.80
|40.51
|39.79
|40.14
|+.34
|Mar
|40.04
|40.70
|40.04
|40.35
|+.30
|May
|40.33
|40.96
|40.33
|40.72
|+.41
|Jul
|40.54
|41.13
|40.52
|40.88
|+.40
|Aug
|40.76
|41.02
|40.73
|40.73
|+.27
|Sep
|40.82
|40.82
|40.63
|40.63
|+.24
|Oct
|40.62
|40.62
|40.44
|40.44
|+.25
|Dec
|40.42
|40.85
|40.41
|40.50
|+.29
|Est. sales 38,489.
|Fri.’s sales 137,481
|Fri.’s open int 538,257,
|up 3,421
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|320.00
|325.30
|317.90
|323.40
|+2.60
|Dec
|323.60
|329.30
|321.70
|327.40
|+3.00
|Jan
|326.20
|330.50
|323.00
|328.80
|+3.10
|Mar
|327.60
|332.40
|325.40
|331.00
|+3.10
|May
|329.30
|334.70
|328.10
|333.50
|+3.00
|Jul
|332.50
|337.40
|330.80
|336.40
|+3.20
|Aug
|332.60
|337.70
|331.10
|336.50
|+3.00
|Sep
|332.20
|337.40
|331.00
|336.00
|+2.80
|Oct
|330.50
|334.70
|330.50
|334.70
|+2.70
|Dec
|334.00
|338.20
|332.10
|336.70
|+2.50
|Est. sales 48,399.
|Fri.’s sales 151,190
|Fri.’s open int 516,971,
|up 2,915
