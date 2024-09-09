CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 565½ 569 560½ 562 —5 Mar 584½ 588 580¼ 581¼ —5¼ May 596 599½ 591¾ 592¾ —5¼ Jul 598¾ 604 597½ 598¼ —4¾ Sep 610¼ 615½ 609¼ 610 —5 Dec 626½ 631¾ 625½ 626½ —4¼ Mar 638¼ 639¼ 638¼ 639¼ —2¾ Est. sales 32,068. Fri.’s sales 87,036 Fri.’s open int 363,541 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 383¾ 383¾ 381½ 382¾ —1 Dec 405½ 407½ 403¼ 403¾ —2½ Mar 423¾ 426 422¼ 422¾ —1¾ May 435 436¾ 433¼ 434¼ —1¼ Jul 442 443¾ 440 441¼ —1 Sep 437¾ 440¼ 437 438¾ — ¼ Dec 443¼ 446 442¼ 443¾ —1 Mar 453½ 456½ 453¼ 454¾ — ½ May 459½ 461¼ 459 460¾ — ½ Jul 463 465¼ 463 464¼ — ¾ Dec 449¾ 451¼ 449¾ 450 — ½ Est. sales 108,184. Fri.’s sales 284,793 Fri.’s open int 1,354,140, up 3,885 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 350½ 357 349¾ 356 +3¾ Mar 349¾ 358 349¾ 358 +6 May 358¾ 360 358¾ 360 +6¼ Est. sales 248. Fri.’s sales 943 Fri.’s open int 3,472 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1000¼ 1000¼ 1000 1000 +10¾ Nov 1002¼ 1020¼ 1001¾ 1017 +12 Jan 1020 1038 1019¼ 1034½ +12 Mar 1034¼ 1052¼ 1033½ 1048½ +12 May 1047¼ 1065 1047¼ 1062 +12 Jul 1056¼ 1074½ 1056¼ 1072 +12¾ Aug 1055½ 1073½ 1055½ 1070¾ +11¾ Sep 1045½ 1060½ 1045½ 1059¼ +10½ Nov 1049¼ 1064½ 1047½ 1062 +11¼ Jan 1072¼ 1075½ 1072¼ 1073 +11 May 1080¼ 1080¼ 1080¼ 1080¼ +10½ Est. sales 82,388. Fri.’s sales 216,760 Fri.’s open int 830,887, up 4,720 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 40.78 41.34 40.78 41.16 +.39 Oct 40.22 40.97 40.21 40.62 +.41 Dec 39.63 40.39 39.62 40.02 +.39 Jan 39.80 40.51 39.79 40.14 +.34 Mar 40.04 40.70 40.04 40.35 +.30 May 40.33 40.96 40.33 40.72 +.41 Jul 40.54 41.13 40.52 40.88 +.40 Aug 40.76 41.02 40.73 40.73 +.27 Sep 40.82 40.82 40.63 40.63 +.24 Oct 40.62 40.62 40.44 40.44 +.25 Dec 40.42 40.85 40.41 40.50 +.29 Est. sales 38,489. Fri.’s sales 137,481 Fri.’s open int 538,257, up 3,421 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 320.00 325.30 317.90 323.40 +2.60 Dec 323.60 329.30 321.70 327.40 +3.00 Jan 326.20 330.50 323.00 328.80 +3.10 Mar 327.60 332.40 325.40 331.00 +3.10 May 329.30 334.70 328.10 333.50 +3.00 Jul 332.50 337.40 330.80 336.40 +3.20 Aug 332.60 337.70 331.10 336.50 +3.00 Sep 332.20 337.40 331.00 336.00 +2.80 Oct 330.50 334.70 330.50 334.70 +2.70 Dec 334.00 338.20 332.10 336.70 +2.50 Est. sales 48,399. Fri.’s sales 151,190 Fri.’s open int 516,971, up 2,915

