The Associated Press

September 9, 2024, 10:43 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 565½ 569 560½ 562 —5
Mar 584½ 588 580¼ 581¼ —5¼
May 596 599½ 591¾ 592¾ —5¼
Jul 598¾ 604 597½ 598¼ —4¾
Sep 610¼ 615½ 609¼ 610 —5
Dec 626½ 631¾ 625½ 626½ —4¼
Mar 638¼ 639¼ 638¼ 639¼ —2¾
Est. sales 32,068. Fri.’s sales 87,036
Fri.’s open int 363,541
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 383¾ 383¾ 381½ 382¾ —1
Dec 405½ 407½ 403¼ 403¾ —2½
Mar 423¾ 426 422¼ 422¾ —1¾
May 435 436¾ 433¼ 434¼ —1¼
Jul 442 443¾ 440 441¼ —1
Sep 437¾ 440¼ 437 438¾ ¼
Dec 443¼ 446 442¼ 443¾ —1
Mar 453½ 456½ 453¼ 454¾ ½
May 459½ 461¼ 459 460¾ ½
Jul 463 465¼ 463 464¼ ¾
Dec 449¾ 451¼ 449¾ 450 ½
Est. sales 108,184. Fri.’s sales 284,793
Fri.’s open int 1,354,140, up 3,885
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 350½ 357 349¾ 356 +3¾
Mar 349¾ 358 349¾ 358 +6
May 358¾ 360 358¾ 360 +6¼
Est. sales 248. Fri.’s sales 943
Fri.’s open int 3,472
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 1000¼ 1000¼ 1000 1000 +10¾
Nov 1002¼ 1020¼ 1001¾ 1017 +12
Jan 1020 1038 1019¼ 1034½ +12
Mar 1034¼ 1052¼ 1033½ 1048½ +12
May 1047¼ 1065 1047¼ 1062 +12
Jul 1056¼ 1074½ 1056¼ 1072 +12¾
Aug 1055½ 1073½ 1055½ 1070¾ +11¾
Sep 1045½ 1060½ 1045½ 1059¼ +10½
Nov 1049¼ 1064½ 1047½ 1062 +11¼
Jan 1072¼ 1075½ 1072¼ 1073 +11
May 1080¼ 1080¼ 1080¼ 1080¼ +10½
Est. sales 82,388. Fri.’s sales 216,760
Fri.’s open int 830,887, up 4,720
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Sep 40.78 41.34 40.78 41.16 +.39
Oct 40.22 40.97 40.21 40.62 +.41
Dec 39.63 40.39 39.62 40.02 +.39
Jan 39.80 40.51 39.79 40.14 +.34
Mar 40.04 40.70 40.04 40.35 +.30
May 40.33 40.96 40.33 40.72 +.41
Jul 40.54 41.13 40.52 40.88 +.40
Aug 40.76 41.02 40.73 40.73 +.27
Sep 40.82 40.82 40.63 40.63 +.24
Oct 40.62 40.62 40.44 40.44 +.25
Dec 40.42 40.85 40.41 40.50 +.29
Est. sales 38,489. Fri.’s sales 137,481
Fri.’s open int 538,257, up 3,421
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Oct 320.00 325.30 317.90 323.40 +2.60
Dec 323.60 329.30 321.70 327.40 +3.00
Jan 326.20 330.50 323.00 328.80 +3.10
Mar 327.60 332.40 325.40 331.00 +3.10
May 329.30 334.70 328.10 333.50 +3.00
Jul 332.50 337.40 330.80 336.40 +3.20
Aug 332.60 337.70 331.10 336.50 +3.00
Sep 332.20 337.40 331.00 336.00 +2.80
Oct 330.50 334.70 330.50 334.70 +2.70
Dec 334.00 338.20 332.10 336.70 +2.50
Est. sales 48,399. Fri.’s sales 151,190
Fri.’s open int 516,971, up 2,915

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

