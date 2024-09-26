CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 590½ 596¼ 588 592½ +3¼ Mar 610 615½ 607½ 611¾ +3½ May 620 625½ 617¾ 622¼ +3¾ Jul 624½ 628¾ 622½ 626¼ +3 Sep 635½ 640 633 638 +4 Dec 650 653¼ 647¾ 651¾ +3 Mar 658¾ 663¼ 658 662 +3¼ Est. sales 35,975. Wed.’s sales 81,251 Wed.’s open int 364,344, up 2,957 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 414¾ 417¾ 413 417¾ +2½ Mar 432½ 435¼ 431 435¼ +2 May 443 445 441 445 +1½ Jul 448¼ 450½ 447 450½ +1¼ Sep 445¼ 447¼ 444 447¼ +1½ Dec 450¼ 452 449 452 +1 Mar 460¾ 462¼ 460¾ 462¼ +½ May 468¼ 468¾ 468¼ 468¾ +1 Dec 455¼ 456¼ 454¾ 456¼ +¾ Est. sales 159,382. Wed.’s sales 265,412 Wed.’s open int 1,460,788 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 369¼ 383¼ 369 383¼ +12 Mar 371¼ 379 370¼ 379 +10 May 374¼ 374½ 374¼ 374½ +8 Est. sales 302. Wed.’s sales 441 Wed.’s open int 3,722, up 92 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1051¾ 1064¾ 1050½ 1058½ +5¼ Jan 1070 1083 1068½ 1076¾ +5 Mar 1083 1096 1081½ 1089¾ +5 May 1095½ 1108¼ 1094 1102 +4½ Jul 1104¾ 1117¼ 1103¾ 1110¾ +3¾ Aug 1104¼ 1116¼ 1103¼ 1110¼ +4 Sep 1095¼ 1104 1092 1099¾ +5¼ Nov 1092 1103 1090¾ 1097¼ +2¾ Jan 1102 1112¾ 1102 1110 +5 Mar 1109¼ 1110½ 1109¼ 1109¾ +3¾ May 1110 1114½ 1110 1113½ +3¼ Jul 1119 1119¾ 1119 1119¾ +3½ Nov 1100 1105 1099½ 1102 +2¾ Nov 1086 1086 1086 1086 +2¾ Est. sales 153,058. Wed.’s sales 290,978 Wed.’s open int 856,715 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 44.35 44.86 43.66 44.22 —.16 Dec 44.11 44.86 43.48 44.06 —.09 Jan 44.08 44.88 43.52 44.13 Mar 44.14 44.93 43.65 44.28 +.08 May 44.30 45.05 43.82 44.48 +.13 Jul 44.37 45.06 43.91 44.63 +.22 Aug 44.24 44.89 43.81 44.43 +.20 Sep 43.98 44.63 43.98 44.26 +.24 Oct 44.20 44.20 43.98 43.98 +.28 Dec 43.58 44.27 43.38 43.94 +.31 Est. sales 135,576. Wed.’s sales 245,152 Wed.’s open int 529,597 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 326.00 329.50 325.10 325.30 —.80 Dec 328.00 332.20 327.20 328.00 —.20 Jan 329.00 333.10 328.20 329.30 Mar 330.50 334.70 329.90 331.10 —.10 May 332.70 336.50 331.80 333.10 —.10 Jul 335.90 339.00 334.60 336.10 +.20 Aug 335.10 338.90 334.80 336.70 +.70 Sep 334.80 338.90 334.70 336.50 +.70 Oct 334.60 337.80 334.60 337.10 +2.60 Dec 336.00 339.80 336.00 337.30 +.60 Est. sales 83,349. Wed.’s sales 191,193 Wed.’s open int 523,275

