CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|590½
|596¼
|588
|592½
|+3¼
|Mar
|610
|615½
|607½
|611¾
|+3½
|May
|620
|625½
|617¾
|622¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|624½
|628¾
|622½
|626¼
|+3
|Sep
|635½
|640
|633
|638
|+4
|Dec
|650
|653¼
|647¾
|651¾
|+3
|Mar
|658¾
|663¼
|658
|662
|+3¼
|Est. sales 35,975.
|Wed.’s sales 81,251
|Wed.’s open int 364,344,
|up 2,957
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|414¾
|417¾
|413
|417¾
|+2½
|Mar
|432½
|435¼
|431
|435¼
|+2
|May
|443
|445
|441
|445
|+1½
|Jul
|448¼
|450½
|447
|450½
|+1¼
|Sep
|445¼
|447¼
|444
|447¼
|+1½
|Dec
|450¼
|452
|449
|452
|+1
|Mar
|460¾
|462¼
|460¾
|462¼
|+½
|May
|468¼
|468¾
|468¼
|468¾
|+1
|Dec
|455¼
|456¼
|454¾
|456¼
|+¾
|Est. sales 159,382.
|Wed.’s sales 265,412
|Wed.’s open int 1,460,788
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|369¼
|383¼
|369
|383¼
|+12
|Mar
|371¼
|379
|370¼
|379
|+10
|May
|374¼
|374½
|374¼
|374½
|+8
|Est. sales 302.
|Wed.’s sales 441
|Wed.’s open int 3,722,
|up 92
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1051¾
|1064¾
|1050½
|1058½
|+5¼
|Jan
|1070
|1083
|1068½
|1076¾
|+5
|Mar
|1083
|1096
|1081½
|1089¾
|+5
|May
|1095½
|1108¼
|1094
|1102
|+4½
|Jul
|1104¾
|1117¼
|1103¾
|1110¾
|+3¾
|Aug
|1104¼
|1116¼
|1103¼
|1110¼
|+4
|Sep
|1095¼
|1104
|1092
|1099¾
|+5¼
|Nov
|1092
|1103
|1090¾
|1097¼
|+2¾
|Jan
|1102
|1112¾
|1102
|1110
|+5
|Mar
|1109¼
|1110½
|1109¼
|1109¾
|+3¾
|May
|1110
|1114½
|1110
|1113½
|+3¼
|Jul
|1119
|1119¾
|1119
|1119¾
|+3½
|Nov
|1100
|1105
|1099½
|1102
|+2¾
|Nov
|1086
|1086
|1086
|1086
|+2¾
|Est. sales 153,058.
|Wed.’s sales 290,978
|Wed.’s open int 856,715
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|44.35
|44.86
|43.66
|44.22
|—.16
|Dec
|44.11
|44.86
|43.48
|44.06
|—.09
|Jan
|44.08
|44.88
|43.52
|44.13
|Mar
|44.14
|44.93
|43.65
|44.28
|+.08
|May
|44.30
|45.05
|43.82
|44.48
|+.13
|Jul
|44.37
|45.06
|43.91
|44.63
|+.22
|Aug
|44.24
|44.89
|43.81
|44.43
|+.20
|Sep
|43.98
|44.63
|43.98
|44.26
|+.24
|Oct
|44.20
|44.20
|43.98
|43.98
|+.28
|Dec
|43.58
|44.27
|43.38
|43.94
|+.31
|Est. sales 135,576.
|Wed.’s sales 245,152
|Wed.’s open int 529,597
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|326.00
|329.50
|325.10
|325.30
|—.80
|Dec
|328.00
|332.20
|327.20
|328.00
|—.20
|Jan
|329.00
|333.10
|328.20
|329.30
|Mar
|330.50
|334.70
|329.90
|331.10
|—.10
|May
|332.70
|336.50
|331.80
|333.10
|—.10
|Jul
|335.90
|339.00
|334.60
|336.10
|+.20
|Aug
|335.10
|338.90
|334.80
|336.70
|+.70
|Sep
|334.80
|338.90
|334.70
|336.50
|+.70
|Oct
|334.60
|337.80
|334.60
|337.10
|+2.60
|Dec
|336.00
|339.80
|336.00
|337.30
|+.60
|Est. sales 83,349.
|Wed.’s sales 191,193
|Wed.’s open int 523,275
