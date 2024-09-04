Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million…

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $38.5 million in the period.

Lakeland Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $160 million to $170 million.

