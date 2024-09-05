Korn/Ferry: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Thursday reported earnings of $62.6 million in its…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Thursday reported earnings of $62.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.18 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $682.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $674.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Korn/Ferry expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.14 to $1.26.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $655 million to $685 million for the fiscal second quarter.

