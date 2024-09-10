How to Vote as a College Student

College students planning to vote in the November 2024 national general elections should understand that every state has its own…

College students planning to vote in the November 2024 national general elections should understand that every state has its own voting laws and procedures — and that some can be tricky, especially if you’re voting as an out-of-state student.

Here are some common student questions about casting ballots this fall.

When Is General Election Day?

November 5, 2024. It’s always the first Tuesday in November.

What Is the Deadline to Register if Voting for the First Time?

Whether voting in your home state or in a different state where you attend college, check the state’s deadlines because every state is different. All states except North Dakota require registering, sometimes several weeks ahead. Deadlines for mail-in ballot requests may be different from registration deadlines.

The definition of residency for the purpose of registering to vote also varies by state, so do your research. Register well in advance so that you don’t forget or have trouble gathering valid ID documents, voting experts recommend. Then, make a plan for voting.

“It’s an incredibly busy time for students, but they need to use this time in September to get familiar with the process of where they’re going to vote and make sure they hit their state-specific registration deadlines, particularly for mail-in voting,” says Jen McAndrew, senior director of communications, strategy and planning at Tufts University‘s Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life, home of the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.

Can I Vote Where I Go to College or Must I Vote in My Home Jurisdiction?

You have the right to vote in either place — but not both — even if you’re an out-of-state student. Explore voter ID requirements for each state to help you decide.

Pick one locale and stick with it throughout college because “you shouldn’t bounce back and forth for voter registration,” advises Mike Burns, national director of Fair Election Center’s Campus Vote Project, a nonpartisan organization working to reduce barriers for student voters. “Choose one locale where you have the intent to remain, even with temporary absences.”

Whichever location you choose, you shouldn’t lose federal financial aid you receive and your parents can still claim you on their taxes.

How Do I Decide Where to Vote?

Two key considerations are accessibility to voting and connectedness to an area, says Eddy Zerbe, deputy director of the Students Learn Students Vote Coalition, a nonpartisan organization that works to build student voter participation.

Voting needs to be convenient. Explore if your campus has a polling place, the distance to what would be your off-campus polling place, transportation options and possibilities for early voting. Compare your findings to absentee voting in your home location. If you’re unsure, your college may be able to help you figure out your best option, experts say.

Think about competitiveness of home versus college-jurisdiction races, candidates in each location and state-specific ballot measures that are important to you. To learn what’s on the ballot, Burns recommends using the League of Women Voters as a resource and the organization’s Vote411 tool.

Consider peer support, too.

“Research shows that students who re-registered close to campus were somewhat more likely to actually vote,” McAndrew says. “That could be for convenience reasons or because they were motivated to participate with their peers.”

If I Vote at My College, Do I Need to Cancel My Home Jurisdiction Registration?

Likely not. Although it’s illegal to vote in two places, most states don’t require cancelling your home registration, even if they encourage it. Still, it’s worth checking since state laws vary, McAndrew says.

How Do I Register for the First Time?

Most states, Washington, D.C., and Guam allow registering online. Seven states — Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming — do not and require mailing in a form or registering in person, according to Ballotpedia, a nonprofit organization dedicated to voter education. Double-check your state’s registration ID requirements.

To register in your home state, find your local election website through vote.gov or Campus Vote Project and register with your permanent or in-state college address. Burns recommends registering directly with your state or county election site over a third-party platform like TurboVote or Rock the Vote.

How Do I Register at My College?

Register online, by mail or in person with the state or county election site, or look for voter information on your college campus. An office like student affairs should be able to help.

One convenience of voting at school is that your college can ensure you’ve correctly listed your school address for registration purposes, including street address, residence hall and room number, experts say. When voting in a different town in your home state, use a campus mailbox number only for your mailing address, not your registration address.

If you do decide to register on a third-party platform, use the platform your college uses, Zerbe suggests.

How Can I Make Sure My Registration Is Up to Date?

If you’re already registered to vote, ensure your information is current in the state where you’re voting. Be sure to update it every time you move, even if it’s just a block or a residence hall away.

Can I Vote on Campus or Drop My Ballot at a Campus Drop Box?

Possibly. Some campuses offer a campus polling place or a ballot drop box. Check with your college.

How Do I Know if I Can Vote by Absentee or Mail-in Ballot and When it Is Due?

Find out what your state offers, and the deadline for requesting an absentee or mail-in ballot. Make sure you mail your ballot in time, preferably early, to be counted.

Do States Allow Student IDs for Voting?

Right now, about 20 states allow some form of student ID, but actually using it to vote can be complicated. Some states require student IDs to include certain kinds of information, or they’re allowed only at public universities.

If you’re not sure about your student ID, get help from your college. Students Learn Students Vote has seen some of its campus partners “be really creative and thoughtful in how they support their students with student ID laws,” Zerbe says.

You can stay up on student ID laws at VoteRiders and get support at 866-ID-2-VOTE.

What Is No-Excuse Absentee Voting?

It simply means you don’t have to provide a reason to request a mail-in or absentee ballot.

What Should I Do if I’m Studying Abroad During Election Season?

To request a ballot from overseas, visit the Federal Voter Assistance Program, a U.S. government website for overseas American military and citizen voters.

“Timelines will be extra important to pay attention to if you’re studying abroad,” McAndrew says.

What Should I Do if I Feel My Voting Rights Have Been Violated?

If you’re prevented from voting at your in-person polling station due to ID difficulties or another reason, request a provisional ballot while you’re there, McAndrew says. It ensures your vote will still be counted after your registration is confirmed by an election official.

Also, find out the timeline for resolving the issue. The Election Protection hotline, which is administered by the nonprofit Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, can help if you encounter a problem voting, Zerbe says. It can also help with questions about voter ID.

What Is Voter Fraud?

Voter fraud includes things like voting in two places or more than once in the same election, or knowingly giving false information on your registration. Most states allow dropping off another person’s ballot for them, but some states have restrictions.

Double-check your state’s rules for registering and casting a ballot so you don’t commit a crime and get in trouble. There can be fines and, in extreme cases, incarceration for voter fraud.

How Can I Get Involved Beyond Voting?

If you have a passion for fair elections, Burns recommends volunteering as a poll worker. One way is to get connected through Fair Elections Center’s Work Elections Project.

Students are a powerful voting bloc, experts say, and shouldn’t let barriers or confusion keep them from casting their ballots and participating in the democratic process.

