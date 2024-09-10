How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 9/10/2024

U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed close following several weeks of sharp swings. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Tuesday. The…

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.8%.

Oracle jumped to help lead the market after delivering better profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Gains for several influential Big Tech stocks also helped. They offset drops for banks following several discouraging comments from executives at an industry conference.

JPMorgan Chase dropped after warning that analysts’ expectations for an underlying measure of profit may be too high. Crude oil prices continued to tumble.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 24.47 points, or 0.4%, to 5,495.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.63 points, or 0.2%, to 40,736.96.

The Nasdaq composite rose 141.28 points, or 0.8%, to 17,025.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.34 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,097.44.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 87.10 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 391.55 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 335.05 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.03 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 725.69 points, or 15.2%.

The Dow is up 3,047.42 points, or 8.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,014.53 points, or 13.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 70.36 points, or 3.5%.

