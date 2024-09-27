Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.13 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 1.25 cents at $5.83 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 2 cents at $3.82 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 1.25 cents at $10.40 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.2 cent at $1.84 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 0.45 cent at $2.47 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.23 cent at $.82 a pound.

