Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.12 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.76 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 1.5 cents at $3.57 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 1 cent at $10.15 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 0.6 cent at $1.79 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 1.05 cents at $2.41 a pound. Oct. hogs was off 0.13 cent at $.82 a pound.

