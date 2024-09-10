Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 3 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 3 cents at $4.04 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 4.75 cents at $5.74 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 7 cents at $3.66 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 20 cents at $9.97 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 0.55 cent at $1.76 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 0.5 cent at $2.35 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 0.65 cent at $.79 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.