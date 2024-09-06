Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 3.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 3.75 cents at $4.06 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 7 cents at $5.67 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 6 cents at $3.51 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 17.5 cents at $10.04 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 1.9 cents at $1.75 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle fell by 3.07 cents at $2.31 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 0.95 cent at $.80 a pound.

