Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 0.75 cent at $4.05 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 1.5 cents at $5.66 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 1.75 cents at $3.50 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 2.75 cents at $10.02 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.32 cent at $1.75 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 0.4 cent at $2.31 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.45 cent at $.80 a pound.

