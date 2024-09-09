Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 1.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 1.75 cents at $4.07 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 2.5 cents at $5.68 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 9 cents at $3.60 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 16.5 cents at $10.19 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 1.45 cents at $1.77 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 3.35 cents at $2.35 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 1.12 cents at $.79 a pound.

