PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexandria City 22, C. G. Woodson 0

Atlee 17, Hanover 7

Bayside 21, Landstown 6

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 18, Broadwater Academy 16

Brentsville 28, Meridian High School 14

Broad Run 31, Dominion 12

Bruton 35, Grafton 6

Centreville 7, Oakton 0

Cosby 32, Clover Hill 0

Douglas Freeman 42, Deep Run 0

Essex def. K&Q Central, forfeit

Forest Park 42, Potomac 7

Frank Cox 42, Kellam 0

Gainesville 80, Osbourn Park 0

Gar-Field 74, Freedom – Woodbridge 0

George Marshall 42, McLean 3

Good Counsel, Md. 48, Stone Bridge 10

Green Run 24, Kempsville 7

Hayfield 63, South County 0

Hermitage 31, Mills Godwin 0

Highland Springs 28, Riverbend 7

Isle of Wight Academy 26, Washington, Md. 14

James Madison 43, Chantilly 13

James Robinson 36, West Potomac 27

John Champe 49, Heritage 21

King George 50, James Monroe 0

Lafayette 47, Smithfield 0

Lake Braddock 35, Fairfax 21

Langley 38, Lightridge 13

Loudoun County 17, Loudoun Valley 14, OT

Mount Vernon 51, John R. Lewis 0

Mountain View 21, Massaponax 0

Norfolk Academy 35, Fork Union Prep 0

North Stafford 34, Brooke Point 20

Ocean Lakes 64, Princess Anne 7

Patrick Henry 33, Mechanicsville High School 16

Patriot 56, Unity Reed 7

Rappahannock 72, Middlesex 16

Rock Ridge 37, Luray 30

Salem-Va. Beach 62, First Colonial 7

Sherando 58, Liberty-Bealeton 7

Spotsylvania 39, Chancellor 14

St. Annes-Belfield 41, Hargrave Military 19

Stafford 35, Colonial Forge 31

Tuscarora 30, Potomac Falls 0

Varina 40, Henrico 7

Wakefield 34, Edison 26

Warren County 14, Fauquier 7

Washington-Liberty 49, Falls Church 14

West Springfield 29, Yorktown 28, OT

Westfield 71, Justice High School 0

Westmoreland County 26, Nandua 0

Woodbridge 53, C.D. Hylton 2

Woodgrove 54, Park View-Sterling 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Cross vs. Blue Ridge School, ccd.

