PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexandria City 22, C. G. Woodson 0
Atlee 17, Hanover 7
Bayside 21, Landstown 6
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 18, Broadwater Academy 16
Brentsville 28, Meridian High School 14
Broad Run 31, Dominion 12
Bruton 35, Grafton 6
Centreville 7, Oakton 0
Cosby 32, Clover Hill 0
Douglas Freeman 42, Deep Run 0
Essex def. K&Q Central, forfeit
Forest Park 42, Potomac 7
Frank Cox 42, Kellam 0
Gainesville 80, Osbourn Park 0
Gar-Field 74, Freedom – Woodbridge 0
George Marshall 42, McLean 3
Good Counsel, Md. 48, Stone Bridge 10
Green Run 24, Kempsville 7
Hayfield 63, South County 0
Hermitage 31, Mills Godwin 0
Highland Springs 28, Riverbend 7
Isle of Wight Academy 26, Washington, Md. 14
James Madison 43, Chantilly 13
James Robinson 36, West Potomac 27
John Champe 49, Heritage 21
King George 50, James Monroe 0
Lafayette 47, Smithfield 0
Lake Braddock 35, Fairfax 21
Langley 38, Lightridge 13
Loudoun County 17, Loudoun Valley 14, OT
Mount Vernon 51, John R. Lewis 0
Mountain View 21, Massaponax 0
Norfolk Academy 35, Fork Union Prep 0
North Stafford 34, Brooke Point 20
Ocean Lakes 64, Princess Anne 7
Patrick Henry 33, Mechanicsville High School 16
Patriot 56, Unity Reed 7
Rappahannock 72, Middlesex 16
Rock Ridge 37, Luray 30
Salem-Va. Beach 62, First Colonial 7
Sherando 58, Liberty-Bealeton 7
Spotsylvania 39, Chancellor 14
St. Annes-Belfield 41, Hargrave Military 19
Stafford 35, Colonial Forge 31
Tuscarora 30, Potomac Falls 0
Varina 40, Henrico 7
Wakefield 34, Edison 26
Warren County 14, Fauquier 7
Washington-Liberty 49, Falls Church 14
West Springfield 29, Yorktown 28, OT
Westfield 71, Justice High School 0
Westmoreland County 26, Nandua 0
Woodbridge 53, C.D. Hylton 2
Woodgrove 54, Park View-Sterling 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Cross vs. Blue Ridge School, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.