Compass: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

The minerals producer posted revenue of $202.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.9 million.

