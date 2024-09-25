Cintas: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $452 million. The…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $452 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Cintas expects full-year earnings to be $4.17 to $4.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.22 billion to $10.32 billion.

