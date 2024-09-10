Cantaloupe: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.2 million.…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.2 million.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The electronic payment and wireless networking company posted revenue of $72.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $268.6 million.

Cantaloupe expects full-year revenue in the range of $308 million to $322 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTLP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTLP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.