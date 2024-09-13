Bluebird: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $69.8…

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $69.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Somerville, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $18.6 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit 61 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.33.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLUE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.