BlackBerry: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) on Thursday reported a loss of $19 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The cybersecurity software and services company posted revenue of $145 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in November, BlackBerry expects its results to range from a loss of 1 cent per share to earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $146 million to $154 million for the fiscal third quarter.

BlackBerry expects full-year results to range from a loss of 5 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $591 million to $616 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.54. A year ago, they were trading at $4.88.

