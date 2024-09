WASHINGTON (AP) — Ahead of next week’s VP debate, a new AP-NORC poll finds that JD Vance is viewed less…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ahead of next week’s VP debate, a new AP-NORC poll finds that JD Vance is viewed less favorably by voters than Tim Walz.

