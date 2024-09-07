7 of the Healthiest Places to Retire Overseas

With age comes wisdom, according to the famous author and playwright Oscar Wilde. But it may also come with declining…

With age comes wisdom, according to the famous author and playwright Oscar Wilde. But it may also come with declining health and chronic disease.

Retirees planning to move overseas may want to think carefully about their destinations. Some countries are better than others when it comes to access to fresh food, quality health care and walkable communities.

Listed alphabetically, consider one of these countries that make it easier to stay healthy longer:

— Australia

— Brazil

— France

— Mexico

— Portugal

— Spain

— Thailand

Australia

For those with a sizable retirement budget who don’t mind the long flight, Australia can be a healthy place to call home.

Australia has a public health care system for its citizens and permanent residents and a private system that offers high-quality services. Expat health insurance coverage can range from $70 per month for basic care to more than $420 a month for comprehensive coverage, according to Global Intelligence Unit, a global migration consultancy firm.

There is one wrinkle for those planning to retire to Australia: The country has limited visa options compared to other nations. You may need to have family ties or make a significant investment in the country to live there permanently.

[See: The Cheapest Places to Retire Abroad on $1K Per Month]

Brazil

If South America beckons, U.S. residents may want to consider Brazil for retirement. While its health care system doesn’t get the same accolades as other countries on this list, it stands out as a place where local, fresh food is plentiful.

“I think food is a major component of your health,” says Luciano Oliveira, attorney and managing partner with Oliveira Lawyers, a global law firm with U.S. offices in Dallas and Los Angeles. “The No. 1 business in Brazil is agribusiness, so it’s going to produce most of the food that’s going to be on your table.”

Retirees may also find pleasant weather, social activities and outdoor recreation opportunities depending on where they live. Brazil offers varying levels of health care and amenities throughout its many cities and regions. If you are looking to live among other retirees, Florianópolis has become a popular expat destination in recent years.

France

According to rankings from Global Intelligence Unit, France is the 10th best destination in the world for U.S. retirees who want to live overseas. It also takes the top spot in the category of health care.

New arrivals in the country will need their own health insurance coverage, but they may be eligible for France’s public health care system in as few as three months. Many medical costs are covered 100% by the public system, and when out-of-pocket costs are required, the amounts are low. Some French residents purchase supplemental policies that will pay for these out-of-pocket expenses.

Many areas of France are well suited for walking and outdoor activity, which are keys to a healthy lifestyle. What’s more, the country has a reputation for good food, and thanks to stringent European Union standards, retirees are less likely to consume questionable food additives.

[READ: The Best Places to Retire Overseas Where English Is Spoken]

Mexico

Mexico offers a mixed bag of options, but it can be a good choice for American retirees who want an overseas experience without living too far away from friends and family.

Nuevo Vallarta is a top choice for retiree expats, according to Sebastian Garrido, digital marketing manager at Vibe Adventures, an online travel agency based in Mexico City. Not to be confused with Puerto Vallarta, this smaller city is located along the Bay of Banderas, which makes it a fishing hot spot. Residents enjoy weather that is warm and sunny but not as sticky as it can be in other parts of the country.

“It has an old-time feeling,” Garrido says. “It’s magical.”

Good food and walkable communities are also strengths of Mexico, both of which can help keep retirees healthy. The public health care system isn’t excellent, Garrido says, but the private system is good, although it does cost more.

Portugal

Located on the Iberian Peninsula in southern Europe, Portugal has been a popular destination for expats of all ages in recent years.

“Portugal does represent a really interesting package,” says Oliveira. Not only is Portugal considered highly safe, but it also has one of the best health care systems in Europe, he says.

The public health system — which expats can access only after they become permanent residents — provides health care services that often cost patients less than $25. New U.S. retirees in Portugal will need to buy private health insurance, but this, too, can be quite affordable. Someone in their 60s can expect to buy coverage for an annual cost of $1,320, Oliveira says.

Fresh food in line with the traditional Mediterranean diet is easy to find, and Portugal’s large cities are all walkable, according to Oliveira. Those factors might help keep retirees out of the doctor’s office.

Spain

Spain shares the Iberian Peninsula with Portugal and offers many of the same benefits as its neighbor.

“People here live not just longer, but they live long, healthy lives,” says Alastair Johnson, owner of Moving to Spain. He has lived in several countries but came to Spain 10 years ago and has called it home ever since.

The country has a top-tier public health care system, but expats can only access it after five years when they become permanent citizens. Private health care in Spain is also exceptional, according to Johnson. He says a 54-year-old might be able to buy private health coverage for $1,120 per year while someone age 76 might spend $2,210.

“It’s ridiculously cheap for health care by U.S. standards,” he says.

Walkable cities and respect for aging community members are also a draw for retirees. “People walk here,” Johnson says. “It’s such a Spain thing.” Everyone is out on a Sunday afternoon for a stroll, including elderly relatives who might be in wheelchairs, he says.

[10 Places to Retire Abroad on Social Security Alone]

Thailand

Those who enjoy big-city living may want to consider retirement in Bangkok, Thailand. While not known for great sidewalks, the city features walkable parks, fresh food, excellent restaurants and many gyms.

“Health care here is exceptional and cheap,” says Aaron Henry, managing director of Foundeast, a marketing and public relations agency with offices in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Dallas. Henry describes Thailand as a fish trap — “easy to get into, hard to leave.” He expected to be in the country for a year but loved it so much that he has been a resident of Bangkok for nine years now.

Thailand’s public health care system is reserved for Thai citizens, but expat retirees can buy insurance for as little as $73 a month, according to Henry. He notes that people don’t see general practitioners but visit the hospital for medical needs. Many medications that require a prescription in the United States are sold over the counter in Thailand.

“Rarely do I spend more than $100 (when visiting the hospital), including my medications,” Henry says. He notes that his asthma medicine sells for $230 in the U.S., but the same medication, made by the same manufacturer, costs $17 in Thailand.

Public transportation in Bangkok is clean and efficient, making it easy for retirees to stay active. Food is also less processed, and there are excellent restaurants throughout the city. “It’s a very stimulating environment,” Henry says.

More from U.S. News

Best College Towns for Retirement

The Most Tax-Friendly States for Retirees

Where Retirees Can Buy a Home Overseas for Under $100K

7 of the Healthiest Places to Retire Overseas originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/12/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.