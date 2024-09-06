6 Best Ways to Reduce Moisture In Your Home

Humidity is essential to creating a comfortable home, but if left unchecked it can wreak havoc. If it’s too high,…

Humidity is essential to creating a comfortable home, but if left unchecked it can wreak havoc. If it’s too high, you’re more likely to deal with mold, bacteria and moisture damage. High humidity can warp wooden floors or furniture and cause structural or even electrical damage, and it can hike energy bills by making your HVAC system work harder.

If you’re concerned about your home’s humidity level, here are the six best ways to reduce moisture.

[Read: How Much Does a Radon Mitigation System Cost?]

A Home’s Humidity Sweet Spot

Managing your moisture levels in high-humidity regions is extremely important in preventing mold. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, mold needs a relative humidity (RH) of 60 or higher to grow.

“The ideal humidity is below 60% and above 30%, but we say the goal is 55%,” says Spencer Zeyer, the owner of Pure Maintenance Florida, a mold remediation company that serves Orlando, Jacksonville and Daytona Beach, Florida.

Keeping your interior RH around the sweet spot of 30% to 59% reduces your chances of mold growth while still creating a comfortable living environment. When humidity levels exceed 60%, even in isolated areas, it can cause mold to grow, which can be detrimental to your home and health.

How to Spot a Moisture Issue

Moisture can show up in your home in a variety of ways. A few obvious signs are:

— Condensation on windows

— A damp feel inside

— Moisture on furniture like cabinets, tables or dressers

— Musty smell

— Mold or mildew spots on the walls, ceiling or floor

— Clear signs of water intrusion, like a leak or wet area on the walls, floor or under the home

— Physical reactions and health issues

Even if you don’t have clear moisture warning signs, you should monitor your interior RH levels in high-humidity regions like the North and Southeast. You can purchase a hygrometer, a tool used to measure humidity levels, relatively cheaply online or at a local hardware store.

If you have obvious moisture signs and know you need to reduce moisture levels in your home, here are some of the best tactics.

[When Does Home Insurance Cover Mold?]

Fix Leaks or Water Intrusion Points

This may seem obvious, but the easiest way to stop moisture in your home is to prevent water from entering. If you have any roof or plumbing leaks, address them properly. “It’s imperative to stop further moisture intrusion,” Zeyer says. If not, the humidity will increase your chances of mold growing or returning after treating it.

If water is entering or pooling in your crawlspace, foundation or basement, seek out a foundation or crawlspace specialist to discuss your options. This could be a crawlspace encapsulation or a sump pump and basement dehumidifier.

Check or Replace Your Air Conditioner

Zeyer says your home’s air conditioning system is one of the biggest culprits for creating moisture. “If people have their A/C fans set on all the time, it will cause a massive amount of humidity in the home,” says Zeyer.

If you have humidity issues but don’t see a clear intrusion point, the first place you should check is your A/C fan. Zeyer says the fan should be set on auto and be cold enough to dehumidify the air.

Zeyer’s other recommendations: “Change your air filter regularly and make sure your A/C drain line is not clogged. Pour your bleach or vinegar down your A/C line monthly to make sure it doesn’t clog up.”

If your air conditioner is old, replacing it with a high-efficiency unit can go a long way. But, Zeyer warns, “You don’t want an A/C system that is too big for your house.” If it’s too big, it can cause more issues because it turns on and off too quickly without properly dehumidifying the home.

[READ: Cheap Alternatives to Air Conditioning]

Check or Replace Your Door’s Weather Stripping

Gaps in your doors let moisture in your home. Weatherstripping should seal your doors where no light, air or moisture can get in. Inspect your door openings to see if your weather stripping needs to be replaced.

This easy DIY replacement can be done in less than an hour with kits from your local hardware store and goes a long way in preventing moisture buildup.

Use Exhaust Fans in High Humidity Areas

Bathrooms and kitchens are two of the most common places for moisture issues. Steam produced from washing dishes, cooking or showering can build up if not properly vented outside.

If you have an exhaust fan, use it when you shower or cook. Make sure the fan vents to the outside, not into a crawlspace or attic, or you’re simply moving the moisture issue to a new area. If you don’t have an exhaust fan, open a window when you’re showering or cooking to let the moisture outside and fresh air in, or have one installed.

Check or Upgrade Your Windows

Windows are another major humidity pain point in a home — particularly old, single-pane windows with gaps, cracks or poor weather stripping that lets moisture in. Window spacers keep moisture from entering your home through the windows, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The spacers create the necessary gap between panes to operate efficiently. Ideally, you want windows with a lower U-factor to reduce moisture buildup.

Not everyone has the money to replace their windows completely, but if your budget allows, it can improve your home’s moisture levels. Just make sure they are installed properly. If not, moisture problems can persist.

If you can’t replace your windows, consider sealing them and covering any obvious gaps or cracks. Opening your windows on cooler, drier days can help with air movement and reduce interior moisture levels. However, avoid opening your windows if it’s super wet, hot or humid outside.

Get a Home Dehumidifier

The last way to manage moisture in your home is to get a dehumidifier. Most HVAC systems have a built-in dehumidifier to help regulate and remove moisture from the air.

Some homes require additional dehumidifiers in specific areas like a bathroom, basement, closet or attic. You can purchase a small dehumidifier suitable for 150 to 200 square feet or less, or a larger dehumidifier that can dehumidify 300- to 500-square-foot spaces or more.

Basements and crawlspaces with moisture issues often require encapsulation, which completely seals off the space and adds a sump pump, vapor barrier and a “properly sized dehumidifier to help keep the moisture and humidity in control,” explains Michael Church, the founder of Crawlspace Ninja in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Midsized dehumidifiers that you place in a room of your home can be purchased for around $100 to $250. Whole-home dehumidifiers with a built-in pump to drain automatically, installed permanently in your attic or basement, can cost several thousand dollars when installed by a professional.

If you notice moisture in your home, don’t ignore it. Letting moisture levels remain high for too long can cause major issues down the road. Taking steps to reduce moisture in your home will help keep you and your home comfortable and healthy.

More from U.S. News

How to Fix Water Damage

A Home Maintenance Checklist for Every Season

How to Prevent a Flooded Home

6 Best Ways to Reduce Moisture In Your Home originally appeared on usnews.com