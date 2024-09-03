25 MBA Programs That Train Well-Paid Consultants

Consulting jobs offer higher pay. Many MBA graduates flock to the consulting sector after graduation, partly because of the industry’s…

Many MBA graduates flock to the consulting sector after graduation, partly because of the industry’s higher salaries. Jobs in this field offer a variety of roles and the ability to work in different industries and locations. According to U.S. News data from 56 business schools that submitted information on 2023 grads’ average salary for consulting and their average salary across all sectors, those working in the consulting field earned about 11.5% more on average. These base salary figures do not include bonuses, such as signing or annual bonuses. Recent grads at the following 25 business schools earned the most in consulting compared to alumni of other B-schools that reported compensation numbers, with an average base salary of about $178,725.

Southern Methodist University (Cox) (TX)

U.S. News business school rank: 34

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 24.1%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $134,593

Average consulting salary (2023): $172,045

Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)

U.S. News business school rank: 16 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 28.5%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $156,291

Average consulting salary (2023): $172,787

Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)

U.S. News business school rank: 25

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 19.4%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $154,679

Average consulting salary (2023): $174,370

University of Southern California (Marshall)

U.S. News business school rank: 18 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 22.9%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $150,081

Average consulting salary (2023): $174,462

University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)

U.S. News business school rank: 16 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 37.9%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $157,735

Average consulting salary (2023): $174,615

Vanderbilt University (Owen) (TN)

U.S. News business school rank: 20 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 40.1%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $154,052

Average consulting salary (2023): $174,718

Rice University (Jones) (TX)

U.S. News business school rank: 29

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 39%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $149,521

Average consulting salary (2023): $175,030

Washington University in St. Louis (Olin)

U.S. News business school rank: 26

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 27.9%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $132,744

Average consulting salary (2023): $175,357

University of Minnesota–Twin Cities (Carlson)

U.S. News business school rank: 35 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 46.9%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $141,471

Average consulting salary (2023): $176,850

Yale University (CT)

U.S. News business school rank: 7 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 32.9%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $163,830

Average consulting salary (2023): $176,973

Cornell University (Johnson) (NY)

U.S. News business school rank: 15

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 29.9%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $162,808

Average consulting salary (2023): $177,592

University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)

U.S. News business school rank: 20 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 40.4%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $151,140

Average consulting salary (2023): $177,629

Columbia University (NY)

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 22.4%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $168,635

Average consulting salary (2023): $178,573

New York University (Stern)

U.S. News business school rank: 7 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 31.4%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $168,182

Average consulting salary (2023): $178,967

Duke University (Fuqua) (NC)

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 22.1%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $162,834

Average consulting salary (2023): $179,036

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

U.S. News business school rank: 5

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 17.8%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $168,095

Average consulting salary (2023): $180,036

Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL)

U.S. News business school rank: 3 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 33.3%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $169,698

Average consulting salary (2023): $181,638

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 38%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $162,946

Average consulting salary (2023): $181,895

University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

U.S. News business school rank: 7 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 23%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $162,831

Average consulting salary (2023): $182,110

University of Virginia (Darden)

U.S. News business school rank: 10 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 39.4%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $167,899

Average consulting salary (2023): $182,123

University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

U.S. News business school rank: 1 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 24.8%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $175,828

Average consulting salary (2023): $182,420

Harvard University (MA)

U.S. News business school rank: 6

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 13.2%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $171,740

Average consulting salary (2023): $183,196

Dartmouth College (Tuck) (NH)

U.S. News business school rank: 10 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 40.1%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $170,824

Average consulting salary (2023): $183,334

University of Chicago (Booth) (IL)

U.S. News business school rank: 3 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 32.6%

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $173,310

Average consulting salary (2023): $184,174

Stanford University (CA)

U.S. News business school rank: 1 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2023): 8.4%

Average consulting salary (2023): $189,010

Average salary among all sectors (2023): $188,214

Update 09/04/24: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.