29 Fun Things to Do in Minnesota, According to a Local

From its plethora of lakes to its four distinctive seasons, the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” offers endless possibilities for outdoor enthusiasts. Minnesota has world-class art museums, top-rated stadiums serving local foods, and historic sites highlighting the state’s flour and lumber importance. It’s also the home of legendary entertainers like Bob Dylan, Judy Garland and Prince. In Minnesota, you can see conservation efforts in action at multiple zoos, explore remote wilderness in the Boundary Waters or shop till you drop at the Mall of America.

From the northern tip along the Canadian border to the state’s southern prairies, read on to discover the most fun things to do in Minnesota.

Voyageurs National Park

[IMAGE]

Occupying 218,000 acres along northern Minnesota’s Canadian border, Voyageurs National Park is brimming with outdoor recreation. The park’s streams, lakes and forests provide plenty of fishing, kayaking and boating opportunities. Far away from cities and lights, the certified Dark Sky Park is also a destination to see the northern lights.

Visitors to this national park say it is best explored by water, so you’ll need to either bring your own boat or plan to rent one from a local outfitter. For unique overnight accommodations, consider renting a houseboat from Rainy Lake Houseboats or Ebel’s Voyageur Houseboats.

Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

[IMAGE]

If you’re looking to go off the grid and immerse yourself in nature, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is an ideal destination. Extending 150 miles along the Minnesota-Canada border, this remote region encompasses nearly 1.1 million acres with 1,500 miles of canoe routes and more than 1,100 lakes. In addition to being a paddler’s dream, this Dark Sky Park is also an optimal spot to admire the northern lights: The best viewing is September to March, though the winter months will be extremely cold.

Given Boundary Waters’ remote location, spending the night here is likely a must. It’s recommended that you pick a central campsite to use as a home base while you take day trips around the area. Be sure to pack light and appropriately for the weather. Carrying in all of your supplies is essential, and because of the lack of phone reception, you’ll need a compass or other navigational tool.

Itasca State Park

[IMAGE]

Visit the headwaters of the Mississippi River at Itasca State Park. You can walk across the Mississippi River (depending on water levels and time of year), where the river begins its 2,552-mile journey to the Gulf of Mexico. Travelers to the oldest state park in Minnesota can explore more than 100 lakes spread across 32,000 acres. Beavers, black bears, porcupines, wolves and many other animals call this habitat their home, along with loons, herons, owls and woodpeckers, making the park a great spot for birding or viewing wildlife (at a safe distance). One of eight National Natural Landmarks in Minnesota, the 2,000-acre Itasca Wilderness Sanctuary is worth exploring.

Given its location and vast size, plan to spend at least one night in the park. There are multiple accommodation options, including The Headwaters Inn, Douglas Lodge Rooms, Four-Season Suites, cabins, group lodging, yurts and various types of campsites.

Address: 36750 Main Park Drive, Park Rapids, MN 56470

Duluth

[IMAGE]

Set on the shores of Lake Superior, the city by the lake is a favorite destination for Minnesotans. Located about 150 miles north of Minneapolis — St. Paul, it’s a popular weekend getaway and the starting point for exploring the state’s North Shore.

For an introduction to the history of Duluth and the importance of its port along Lake Superior, head to the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center, where admission is free; you’ll learn about the lake, the port, its shipwrecks and more. Take in some of the top Canal Park experiences like watching the ships come in under the world-famous Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge and seeing fresh- and saltwater marine life at the Great Lakes Aquarium. Learn more about the region’s shipping and mining industry with a tour on board the William A. Irvin, a Great Lakes vessel that is open seasonally and not wheelchair-accessible due to its historic nature. Grab a bite to eat at one of Canal Park’s restaurants or breweries, and venture along the nearly 8-mile Lakewalk pedestrian and bike trail that goes from Bayfront Park to Brighton Beach.

History buffs will want to make time to tour Glensheen Mansion — a 39-room estate completed in 1908 for the influential Congdon family — while train enthusiasts can head to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum in the Historic Union Depot to see restored locomotives and rolling stock. From the venue, you can ride the rails with a narrated tour of the area on the North Shore Scenic Railroad between April and October.

As for where to stay, Duluth offers a variety of traveler-favorite hotel options in Canal Park and downtown. For a room with a lake view, check out the top-rated Fitger’s Inn. Sitting pretty along the lake in a renovated brewery, this historic hotel is located within a shopping and dining complex.

Explore state parks and more along the shores of Lake Superior

[IMAGE]

Minnesotans refer to the North Shore as the land along Lake Superior. To fully explore this region, plan a drive along the scenic state Highway 61. Stretching about 150 miles, this route from Duluth to the Canadian border is home to eight state parks and plenty of photo-worthy views. While you can drive the route in one day, plan to spend a few days exploring this region to really take in the natural beauty and visit at some must-see state parks. There are also charming towns like Two Harbors — where a stop for a meal and a sweet dessert at Betty’s Pies is essential — and the artsy Grand Marais with the North House Folk School, where you can take a class to learn weaving, blacksmithing, needle felting or baking techniques.

Considered the gateway to the North Shore, Gooseberry Falls State Park makes an ideal first stop for a hike and a picnic along the shores of Lake Superior. Known for its ancient volcano-formed cascading waterfalls and river gorge, the park has a visitor center and plenty of lookout spots to watch for boats or a sunset on the lake.

About 7 miles north is Split Rock Lighthouse State Park. This park is open year-round with trails that connect to the Superior Hiking Trail. What makes this park stand out is the historic lighthouse. Completed in 1909, this structure is open for self-guided tours — or private guided tours on certain days — from late April to mid-October.

A haven for hikers, rock climbers and campers, Tettegouche State Park is set on the shores of Lake Superior in Silver Bay. Explore 23 miles of hiking trails during the spring, summer and fall; and during the winter months, you can take advantage of 12 miles of snowmobile trails and 12 miles of groomed ski trails.

Grand Portage State Park is home to the tallest waterfall in the state. Situated on the Pigeon River, across from the Canadian border, this is the only state park in Minnesota located on Ojibwe-owned land. Visitors can learn more about the importance of this location to the Ojibwe community through four life-size murals and interpretive displays.

For those looking to spend the night, you can choose from rentable cabins or campsites in the state parks and at campgrounds along the route. If a hotel is preferred, consider a stay at Superior Shores Resort in Two Harbors, Cove Point Lodge in Beaver Bay, Cascade Lodge in Lutsen or Grand Portage Lodge & Casino in Grand Portage.

Editor’s note: Several state park trails were closed due to flooding damage at the time of publication. Check specific park location websites and weather before embarking on this route.

See a Viking ship replica and a Norwegian stave church

[IMAGE]

About 16% of Minnesotans are of Norwegian descent, making the state home to the largest concentration of Norwegian descendants outside of Norway. This connection can be seen throughout the state, especially at the Hjemkost Center in Moorhead, where you can tour the Hjemkomst Viking ship replica. Built in 1980, the ship sailed from Duluth to Oslo, Norway, in 1982.

Travelers say the movie about the ship is worth a watch, and a guided tour of the Moorhead Stave Church is informative and helpful. This church completed in 2001 is a full-scale replica of the Hopperstad Stave Church in Vik, Norway. Popular for weddings, the church has 18 staves and stands 72 feet high. If you’re planning to spend the night in Moorhead, consider a stay at the top-rated Radisson Blu Fargo. Located on the North Dakota side of the Red River, the hotel is less than a mile from the church.

Address: 202 First Ave. N., Moorhead, MN 56560

Judy Garland Museum: Grand Rapids

Fans of Judy Garland and “The Wizard of Oz” will want to follow the road to Grand Rapids. In the restored 1920s birthplace home of the famous singer and actress, visitors will find a collection of film artifacts like a Dorothy Gale test dress worn by Garland, the original carriage from the 1939 movie and some of Garland’s personal belongings. The Children’s Discovery Museum is also located at this 2-acre site. Recent museumgoers say it’s a small but interesting place to explore, though some note they’d love to hear more about the case of the stolen ruby slippers that were once on display.

Address: 2727 S. Pokegama Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Brainerd Lakes

[IMAGE]

Spend any time in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and you’ll hear locals say they’re going “up north.” This means they are heading north of the Twin Cities, likely to a cabin or campground to enjoy a host of year-round activities from fishing to snowmobiling. The Brainerd Lakes region is a popular spot for Minnesotans heading up north, with the towns of Brainerd, Crosslake, Nisswa and Pequot Lakes among the most popular destinations. Here, you can rent a boat and go from one lake to the next on the Whitefish Chain of Lakes, in addition to golfing, Jet Skiing, kayaking or dining at a waterfront restaurant.

The recreation doesn’t stop during the winter months, as the area transforms into a wonderland for cross-country skiing, ice fishing, snowmobiling and more. Spend the night here in a variety of cabins and campsites, or book a stay at one of the area’s luxurious lodges like Grand View Lodge or Madden’s on Gull Lake with golf, spas and fine dining.

Charles Lindbergh House and Museum: Little Falls

[IMAGE]

Climb into a replica of the Spirit of St. Louis airplane and gain a greater understanding of the early years of iconic aviator Charles Lindbergh, best known for completing the first nonstop solo flight from New York to Paris in 1927. Travelers and aviation enthusiasts who visit this destination can watch flight footage, see model planes and other exhibits in the museum, and go on a guided tour through his childhood home. Visitors say the tours and other details are very informative, and they’ve gained a greater understanding of Lindbergh’s life and influences.

Address: 1620 Lindbergh Drive S., Little Falls, MN 56345

St. Paul

[IMAGE]

The state’s capital city is rich with history and culture. Take a free guided tour (Monday to Saturday) of the Minnesota State Capitol building, designed by Cass Gilbert and filled with art and architectural marvels. The Minnesota History Center offers an in-depth look at its people and places, and the Cathedral of Saint Paul has docent-led tours at 1 p.m. on weekdays, except holy days and civil holidays. The nearby James J. Hill House is a Gilded Age mansion offering a glimpse into the railroad magnate’s life. From there, take a walk along Summit Avenue to see the country’s longest stretch of Victorian-era homes — 373 to be exact — which the likes of F. Scott Fitzgerald, Frank B. Kellogg and Sinclair Lewis have called home.

Check out the Science Museum of Minnesota for its collection of dinosaur skeletons and fossils, as well as exhibits about the human body, the Mississippi River and science experiments. Another top St. Paul attraction is Union Depot, a transportation hub for Amtrak, buses and the city’s light rail system. Completed in 1926, the grand building on the National Register of Historic Places hosts a variety of events, including a European Christmas Market; it also features shops and the 1881 by Lake Elmo Inn restaurant, which serves up locally infused cuisine for lunch and dinner.

For live entertainment, check out the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, the Fitzgerald Theater or Park Square Theatre. Minnesota is known for hockey, so from October to April, catch a Minnesota Wild Game at the Xcel Energy Center and visit the “Miracle on Ice” Herb Brooks statue (just outside of the venue, next to the Ordway entrance). Fans of St. Paul native Charles Schulz and the beloved Peanuts gang can snap some fun selfies with bronze statues in Rice Park and Landmark Plaza.

When it’s time to eat, head to the Apostle Supper Club for steaks and comfort food with tiki drinks and a piano bar, or Cossetta’s Eatery for pizza, salads, pastas and an Italian bakery. The rooftop patio at Louis Ristorante & Bar (located above Cossetta) boasts panoramic downtown views. Or, make a reservation at the reimagined Forepaugh’s Restaurant for fine dining within a 19th-century mansion. For accommodations, The Saint Paul Hotel offers a historic and regal setting overlooking Rice Park, with afternoon tea and fine dining at The St. Paul Grill.

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory: St. Paul

[IMAGE]

Free and open to the public 365 days a year, Como Park Zoo — along with the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory — is a family-friendly destination. The zoo is home to around 1,700 animals, including polar bears, sea lions, gorillas and orangutans. This institution, which is committed to wildlife education and conservation, announced the birth of two critically endangered Amur tiger cubs in August 2024.

The Marjorie McNeely Conservatory has a glass-domed Victorian-style sunken garden. Completed in 1915, the structure is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and is one of the few remaining examples of this architecture style in the United States. Visitors can see more than 260 varieties of plants throughout the conservatory, including ferns, orchids and palms. It’s a popular wedding venue, and an ideal spot to escape the doldrums of winter. Recent guests say the zoo and gardens are worth a visit, noting this attraction is a nice way to spend a morning or afternoon in St. Paul.

Address: 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul, MN 55103

Minnesota State Fair: St. Paul

[IMAGE]

Known as “The Great Minnesota Get-Together,” this 12-day event is an essential Minnesota experience. Watch cow milking demonstrations at the Moo Booth, or check out the Miracle of Birth Center to see baby farm animals and learn about veterinary science. The fair also has evening Grandstand shows by big-name artists, local TV newscasts, thrilling rides in the Mighty Midway and butter carving sculptors — so there’s truly something for everyone. Thousands of people from all over the state enter a range of contests from baking to crop art (created using seeds), and visitors can check out the displays all over the fair.

The biggest draw may just be the food. There’s plenty of fair classics like corn dogs, corn on the cob and mini-doughnuts, as well as foodie favorites like Union Hmong Kitchen and the buckets of chocolate chip cookies at Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar. Every summer, the Minnesota State Fair offers a list of new foods that become the must-try items of the event. Some of the new fair foods for 2024 included The Blue Barn’s PB Bacon Cakes, the Lady’s Slipper Marble Sundae at Bridgeman’s Ice Cream (named after the Minnesota state flower), and the Walking Shepherd’s Pie from O’Gara’s.

To get to the fair, check out the State Fair Express Buses or the free park-and-ride lots around the Twin Cities metro area. There are rideshare drop-off and pickup points, but if you want your car, you can use one of the paid parking lots on the fairgrounds, though those tend to fill up by early morning. The Minnesota State Fair runs for 12 days every year, with the event wrapping up on Labor Day. In 2025, the fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 21, to Monday, Sept. 1.

Address: 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul, MN 55108

Minneapolis

[IMAGE]

The city of Minneapolis is located about 10 miles west of Saint Paul, and the two cities are referred to as the Twin Cities. To learn about the city’s flour milling history — as it was once considered the “Flour Milling Capital of the World” — head to the Mill City Museum. Set within the ruins of what was once the largest flour mill, the museum has exhibits ranging from vintage advertising to the wheat journey from field to market; the Baking Lab even offers samples. What sets this museum apart is the Flour Tower, an eight-level elevator experience that takes visitors into the life of flour mill workers. Be sure to make your way to the observation deck (weather permitting) for a panoramic view of the Stone Arch Bridge, Mill Ruins Park and the Mississippi River. Take a walk across the historic Stone Arch Bridge for views of St. Anthony Falls and the skyline, and if it’s a Saturday, check out the Mill City Farmers Market.

To explore the core of downtown, make your way into the Skyway System (though most are closed on evenings and weekends). These second-floor elevated walkways form about a 10-mile trail of connections and are the largest contiguous system of enclosed elevated bridges in the world. Along the route you’ll find shops, businesses, hotels, restaurants and plenty of good photo opportunities. Walk through the IDS Center to see the Crystal Court made famous in the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” grab a treat at Cardigan Donuts and take the Skyway across into The Dayton’s Project. Formerly the city’s iconic Dayton’s Department Store, it has been transformed into an office building with a first-floor space for special events like the Winter Maker’s Market during the holiday season. There’s a Gray Fox Coffee on the Skyway Level, and outside on the corner of Seventh Street and Nicollet Mall you can snag a selfie with the Mary Tyler Moore statue.

Entertainment options include touring Broadway shows at the Orpheum and State theaters, local and national performances at the Guthrie Theater, and the Minnesota Orchestra at Orchestra Hall. Sports fans can watch baseball at Target Field, men’s and women’s basketball at Target Center, and football at U.S. Bank Stadium. Foodies will want to make a reservation at Owamni: This award-winning full-service Indigenous restaurant serves cuisine prepared with Indigenous products from local producers. Minneapolis also boasts local dining options ranging from fast-casual to fine dining in the North Loop, Eat Street and Midtown Global Market.

For accommodations, there are many top-rated Minneapolis hotels, including the Hewing Hotel with a year-round rooftop bar and hot tub, or The Marquette Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, which is located within the IDS Center.

Visit world-class art museums in Minneapolis

[IMAGE]

For art lovers, Minneapolis offers multiple museums displaying everything from ancient artwork to modern. The Walker Art Center is known for its contemporary art galleries and outdoor Minneapolis Sculpture Garden — home to the famous “Spoonbridge and Cherry” sculpture by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen — a must-visit photo stop with a beautiful skyline backdrop. The Minneapolis Institute of Art offers free admission and has artwork from six continents spanning over 5,000 years, with works by Kandinsky, Van Gogh, Monet and ancient artisans. The nearby American Swedish Institute showcases Nordic art and culture, along with a foodie-favorite FIKA café serving Scandinavian specialties. Within the University of Minnesota campus, visitors will find the Weisman Art Museum with free admission, exhibitions designed to better understand each other and a permanent collection of ceramics, Korean furniture and decorative objects, and works by American artists.

Target Field: Minneapolis

[IMAGE]

Showcasing skyline views and plenty of local cuisine options, it’s easy to see why Target Field made U.S. News’ list of top baseball stadium trips. The “Greenest Ballpark in America” was the first Major League Baseball stadium to receive LEED Platinum Certification under the new rating system in 2022, and visitors will see the ballpark’s eco-focused efforts throughout the stadium with designated recycling and compost bins, water filling stations and more. The sightlines throughout the venue and unique seating options like the pontoon boat located in right field (available for groups) provide a one-of-a-kind experience. Game attendees praise the cleanliness of the facility, connection to the skyway system and all of the local food options like the Union Hmong Kitchen banh mi brat and the Lord Fletcher’s walleye burger.

Address: 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Minneapolis Chain of Lakes Regional Park: Minneapolis

[IMAGE]

Walk, bike or run around the Chain of Lakes — Lake Harriet, Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska, Cedar Lake and Brownie Lake. Connected via a trail system, this area is a popular spot to enjoy outdoor activities without leaving the city limits. Rent a boat or kayak, enjoy a picnic lunch on the shore, see a performance at the Lake Harriet Band Shell, snap a selfie at the Rose Garden or go for a swim. For a lakeside meal, consider dining at Bread & Pickle at Lake Harriet or Pimento on the Lake at Bde Maka Ska Pavilion. When winter arrives, the water freezes over and the lakes become a new haven for ice skating, ice fishing and snowy winter walks.

Minnehaha Regional Park: Minneapolis

[IMAGE]

To spend time in nature without leaving the metro area, Minnehaha Regional Park is a prime spot. Located within 15 miles of the MSP International Airport, St. Paul and downtown Minneapolis, this destination is a popular place for families to admire the roaring Minnehaha Falls, have a picnic or rent a Surrey or Double Surrey to bike around the park and gardens. The on-site Sea Salt Eatery is a favorite with locals to grab a brew and oysters, fish tacos or other seafood specialties on a beautiful summer day (there’s often a long line, so plan ahead).

Address: 4801 S. Minnehaha Drive, Minneapolis, MN 55417

Mall of America: Bloomington

[IMAGE]

Visited by about 40 million people each year, the Mall of America is more than a shopping destination. Travelers rave about the variety of activities and things to do here, especially the roller coasters at Nickelodeon Universe — a 7-acre indoor amusement park that boasts 27 rides and attractions, and SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium with a 300-foot long tunnel to view an array of aquatic animals living in 1.3 million gallons of water. There are also hands-on activities at the Crayola Experience, Moose Mountain 18-hole miniature golf course, FlyOver America with an immersive flight simulator adventure, 13 movie screens at B&B Theatres, The Escape Game and more.

From department stores like Nordstrom and Macy’s to shopper favorites like Nike and The LEGO Store (check out the mall’s 34-foot-tall Lego Robot), there’s plenty of retail therapy options. With more than 520 stores, visitors can peruse a wide variety of shops, which extends beyond the big name brands to locally-based retailers like the female-owned Larissa Loden, Mona Williams by the Laundry Evangelist and Third Degree Heat — a premier sneaker and fashion boutique. The local options don’t end with the shops, they extend to food options. Check out Black-owned and Minneapolis-based Slice Brothers Pizza and Mexican-style frozen treats at La Michoacana Purepecha.

There’s so much to see and do you can make a weekend out of a visit here. Consider booking a stay at the Radisson Blu Mall of America or the JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America. Both of the top-rated hotels are directly connected to the mall and offer a variety of amenities (perfect for when winter weather makes time outside undesirable).

Historic Fort Snelling: St. Paul

[IMAGE]

Set on land with 10,000 years of history, this military fort has been an important location for Native peoples, soldiers, immigrants and enslaved people for generations. From the visitor center to the various buildings, including military barracks, a hospital and a school room, guests learn about life in the fort. Located at the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers, the land and fort has played a vital role in the fur trade, shipping and multiple wars. Visitors to the site say there are informative exhibits and guides detailing the land and fort’s importance to the Indigenous people through World War II.

Address: 200 Tower Ave., St, Paul, MN 55111

Minnesota Vikings Museum and Viking Lakes: Eagan

Celebrating six decades of Minnesota Vikings football, the Vikings Museum is a 14,000-square-foot facility with interactive exhibits and historical artifacts. Opened in 2018, the museum is located within the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, which is the team’s headquarters and training camp facility. Visitors say the self-guided Vikings Museum is wonderfully executed, and one of the nicest NFL team museums they’ve visited.

Beyond the museum, you can spend the night here at the top-rated Omni Viking Lakes Hotel with cuisine by James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim at Kyndred Hearth. In late July and early August, you can watch the team practice at this state-of-the-art facility, or during the football season you can make your way into downtown Minneapolis for an NFL game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Address: 2645 Vikings Circle, Eagan, MN 55121

Minnesota Zoo: Apple Valley

[IMAGE]

Selected by U.S. News as one of the top Zoos in the U.S., the Minnesota Zoo offers visitors an up-close look at animals from around the world. At the Russia’s Grizzly Coast exhibit, you can see grizzly bears and sea otters through floor-to-ceiling viewing windows. Two rare Amur tiger cubs were born at the zoo in spring 2024, and the facility participates in a range of conservation programs. Recent guests recommend visiting the Medtronic Minnesota Trail, where you can view lynx, beavers, cougars, black bears, wolverines and more.

For a unique perspective, take a walk on the Treetop Trail. Opened in 2023 on the repurposed monorail tracks, this elevated outdoor path gives zoogoers a bird’s-eye view of the outdoor exhibits, including bison and camels, along with a pathway walking through treetops.

Address: 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, MN 55124

Paisley Park: Chanhassen

[IMAGE]

To immerse yourself in the life and music of Prince, head to Paisley Park — the former home and studio of the legendary artist. Visitors say Paisley Park is a must-see for Prince fans, in part thanks to the guides, who share great stories and information. While here, travelers can view clothing from his iconic stage wardrobe, rare music and video recordings, instruments, awards, artwork and personal items. Tours include access to any special exhibits, along with details on the production studio and private sanctuary where Prince lived, worked and ultimately passed away.

The artist was born and raised in south Minneapolis, so fans may want to consider some other key attractions like First Avenue nightclub and a 100-foot Prince mural on Parking Ramp A in downtown Minneapolis. In April 2025, the new “Purple Rain” Broadway show will debut at the State Theatre.

Address: 7801 Audubon Road, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum: Chaska

[IMAGE]

This 1,200-acre public garden is the home of the Honeycrisp apple (the official Minnesota state fruit) and is filled with miles of wooded trails, art, manicured gardens and stone pathways. There’s a Three-Mile Walk and a Three-Mile Drive, which highlights various gardens and areas of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, including a Sensory Garden, a Maze Garden, a maple collection and a Prairie Garden. In the fall, the AppleHouse is open for fresh Minnesota-grown apples (including some grown at the arboretum), treats and local goods. During the winter months, there’s cross-country skiing and walking trails to explore.

Address: 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska, MN 55318

Stillwater

[IMAGE]

Considered the birthplace of Minnesota, Stillwater was founded in 1848. The lumber industry put this city along the St. Croix River on the map. Today, the downtown historic district is a popular destination for antique shopping, along with restaurants like Howard’s Bar and LoLo American Kitchen and Craft Bar.

Beyond Main Street, take a walk on the pedestrian-only Stillwater Lift Bridge to experience a slice of history. Meander along the riverfront, take a river cruise on a paddlewheel boat, and ride the trolley to learn more about the Victorian homes, buildings and history of the city.

In terms of where to stay, consider booking a room at Lora. This 40-room boutique hotel occupies the former Joseph Wolf Brewery and offers guests a luxurious retreat with contemporary art, craft cocktails at the Long Goodbye and coffee drinks at MADE.

Pipestone National Monument

[IMAGE]

Set amidst the tallgrass prairie, this sacred Native American site has been visited by Indigenous peoples for more than 3,000 years. The pipestone quarries have been a resource of red pipestone, which is used to create ceremonial pipes and craft pipe bowls.

Travelers to this national monument can learn more about the history and significance of the site at the visitor center and museum, where they can watch an orientation film, see seasonal pipestone carving demonstrations (May to October) and check out exhibits. Reviewers say the visitor center is worth a stop for its displays and information, while others mention the three-quarter mile trail to Winnewissa Falls is a must-do.

Address: 36 Reservation Ave., Pipestone, MN 56164

New Ulm Oktoberfest: New Ulm

[IMAGE]

Voted one of the top Oktoberfest celebrations in the nation by multiple publications, the New Ulm Oktoberfest honors the city’s German heritage. In 2024, the festival will be held Oct. 4 to 5 and Oct. 11 to 12. During the celebration, attendees can participate in events happening throughout the historic old- world town and surrounding areas. There’s live German music, food and plenty of beer from the historic (and local) Schell’s Brewery. Prost!

Wilder Pageant: Walnut Grove

[IMAGE]

Held for three weekends every July, the Wilder Pageant is a family-friendly outdoor performance. Based on the time Laura Ingalls Wilder spent in Walnut Grove, the shows depict what life was like for settlers in southern Minnesota during the 1870s. The performances take place in a hillside amphitheater, along the banks of Plum Creek (where the “Little House on the Prairie” series was set). In addition to the shows, there are costume contests and special events, which visitors say is a fun and immersive experience for fans of the TV show or books.

In 2025, the event is scheduled for July 11 to 12, 18 to 19, and 25 to 26. While in town, travelers may want to consider checking out the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum, where they can see displays and artifacts depicting life for early prairie settlers, along with props and memorabilia from the popular “Little House on the Prairie” TV series. Open from May to October, there’s also the Ingalls Dugout site, where fans can see the spot the family called home from 1874 to 1876.

Address: 11505 Crown Ave., Walnut Grove, MN 56180

Mayowood Historic Home: Rochester

The internationally-acclaimed Mayo Clinic is located in Rochester. While you don’t want to end up at a medical facility while on vacation, a visit to the home of Dr. Charles H. Mayo (co-founder of the Mayo Clinic), is a must-see for history buffs. Completed in 1910, the 38-room concrete home is open for public tours. Visitors say the tour provides great insight into the Mayo family and clinic, along with details about the beautiful home and gardens.

Address: 1195 West Circle Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902

SPAM Museum: Austin

[IMAGE]

Whether you’re a Spam fan or history enthusiast, travelers say this museum is worth the trip and highly recommend a visit to the gift shop, where you can find an array of Spam-related items. Located about 100 miles south of the Twin Cities, this museum offers free admission to its galleries. Take a self-guided tour to learn more about the history of the company and product, or go on a guided tour with a SPAMbassador for added insights.

Address: 101 Third Ave. N., Austin, MN 55912

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Rachael Hood is a native and resident of Minnesota. She grew up in the Twin Cities metro area, went RVing around the state as a child and currently resides in Minneapolis. Hood has earned multiple blue ribbons in the Minnesota State Fair baking contests and enjoys all the state has to offer in her spare time. She used her personal experience, research expertise and recommendations from other Minnesotans to write this article.

