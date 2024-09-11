11 Outdoor Home Maintenance Tasks to Tackle Before Winter

The fall season is a time to be enjoyed. The temperatures are cool but not frigid, and the colors can…

The fall season is a time to be enjoyed. The temperatures are cool but not frigid, and the colors can be downright spectacular.

As a homeowner, though, fall is an important time to tend to your property’s exterior. Here are a few essential outdoor maintenance tasks to tackle before winter fully sets in.

[6 Low-Cost Ways to Decorate Your Home for Fall]

1. Continue Mowing Your Lawn

You might assume that as the weather cools, you can stop mowing your lawn. But Brian Feldman, senior director of technical operations at TruGreen, says you don’t want to stop mowing prematurely.

“Mowing your lawn is essential when it’s actively growing, and it’s particularly important during the fall,” says Feldman. “This helps keep your outdoor space looking neat, manicured, healthy and free of weeds and damaging insects.”

So when can you stop mowing? “Generally, when daytime temperatures consistently remain in the 50s and nights drop to the 40s, it’s time to stop mowing as the grass goes dormant,” Feldman says.

Feldman says it’s also important to water your grass consistently until it goes dormant. Ideally, you should limit watering to 1 inch once or twice a week.

2. Rake Your Leaves

Heaps of leaves on your lawn might make for a fun romp for your children or pets. But Feldman cautions that leaves can be surprisingly damaging to your lawn.

“Raking leaves is crucial,” he says. “It removes accumulated layers of plant debris, prevents diseases that damage lawn health, allows sunlight and rain to access your lawn easily, and improves air circulation, helping your lawn breathe.”

Feldman also says it’s best to rake leaves while they’re dry, before any frost sets in.

[11 Steps to Winterize a House]

3. Aerate Your Lawn

It’s important to aerate your lawn before winter, says Feldman, so it stays healthy throughout the year. Aeration entails making holes in your lawn to loosen the soil underneath. This lets oxygen, water and nutrients reach the roots. Aeration can help improve lawns growing in poor soil or heavy clay. By loosening compacted soil, aeration makes a lawn more resistant to foot traffic and drought.

“Ideally, cool season aeration should be done in the fall in tandem with overseeding and can continue into November, as long as the turf is green,” Feldman says. “This task ensures a strong foundation for revival in spring.”

4. Clean and Store Gardening Tools

You want your gardening tools to last from one season to the next. To that end, proper storage is key, says Clint DeBoer, home maintenance and power tool expert at Pro Tool Reviews.

“Clean your tools by wiping them down with a degreaser and steel wool,” DeBoer says. “For power tools, ensure they are stored off the ground in a dry area like a shed or garage. … Proper storage prevents damage from rust and moisture, ensuring your tools are ready to use when you next need them.”

5. Protect Vulnerable Plants

In order to ensure your plants make it through the winter, you’ll need to prepare accordingly, says DeBoer.

“Bring delicate or half-hardy plants indoors or to a sheltered spot,” says DeBoer. “Before doing so, inspect them for pests to prevent any infestations indoors. For plants that will remain outside, consider increasing the amount of mulch or even using garden cloches for added protection.”

6. Check Your Roof and Gutters for Damage

The last thing you want is loose roof shingles or overflowing gutters ahead of a potential winter storm. Fall is a great time to inspect your roof for damage and make sure your gutters are clear, says Elizabeth Dodson, co-founder and co-owner of HomeZada, a digital home management platform. You’re better off making necessary repairs before the weather worsens.

Remember that falling leaves can clog your gutters. Doing a cleanout in late October or November could spare you a hassle during the winter.

However, do know that inspecting a roof and cleaning out gutters can be dangerous work. These may be tasks that are best left to professionals, despite the added cost of hiring help.

[The Pros and Cons of Metal Roofing]

7. Store or Cover Your Yard Furniture

Outdoor furniture may be designed to withstand the elements to some degree. But that doesn’t mean you want to leave a patio set out and exposed all winter long. Dodson recommends storing yard furniture in an area that’s protected from the elements if possible. And if not, investing in furniture covers is a smart move.

8. Secure Outdoor Entry Points for Pests

When the weather gets cold, certain pests tend to seek comfort in warmer temperatures. That could lead to unwanted visitors inside your home — and a world of stress and angst for you.

That’s why Peter Duncanson, vice president of training and development at disaster restoration company ServiceMaster Restore, says fall is a great time to seal up outdoor entry points.

“As fall arrives, mice tend to search for shelter and gaps under your deck or cracks in the foundation can become their new homes,” he warns. “Mice need only a small opening to get inside, so homeowners should ensure all entry points are properly sealed with plywood, cement or hardware cloth to keep them out.”

9. Shut Off Exterior Hoses and Faucets

The last thing you want to deal with is frozen pipes during the winter months. Duncanson says you can avoid this by shutting off the water supply to exterior hoses and faucets. But, he says, “Ensure they are fully drained to avoid any freeze-related issues.”

10. Protect Your Fence

Winter weather has the potential to negatively impact your fence, says Justin Noss, president of All American Fence Erectors. He recommends applying a protective coating to your fence ahead of the cold weather.

“Metal fences should have rust removed, and a fresh coat of paint may help,” he says. “Wooden fences should have sealant applied to prevent winter elements from damaging them. This is also a good time of year to stain a wooden fence.”

11. Trim Your Trees

Overgrown trees can be unsightly. But more than that, they could cause damage to your property during a storm, so survey your yard looking for potential hazards and address them. “When trimming in the fall, you want to focus on dead or diseased branches, rogue or rubbing branches, and those too close to structures,” says Joshua Malik, CEO and founder at Joshua Tree Experts.

As is the case with roof repairs and gutter cleanings, you may want to outsource tree trimming to a professional. Injuring yourself in the fall could make for a very unpleasant winter.

More from U.S. News

The Best Places to Live By the Beach in the U.S. in 2024-2025

Should I Buy a House Now or Wait?

Should You Plant Perennials This Fall?

11 Outdoor Home Maintenance Tasks to Tackle Before Winter originally appeared on usnews.com